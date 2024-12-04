NBA Power Rankings: Surprise teams with best chance to win NBA Cup
As the NBA Cup group stage wraps up, teams are making one final push to secure their spots in the next round. While the Warriors, Hawks, and Rockets have already clinched quarterfinal berths, today’s games hold the potential to create exciting storylines. Although some teams are favorites, here are three squads that could surprise everyone and make a deeper run than expected.
3. Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons face a formidable challenge in their final group game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament, setting up a high-stakes showdown. Despite a 9-13 overall record, the Pistons have been a bright spot in the NBA Cup, showcasing significant improvement from last season.
Cade Cunningham has been the engine for Detroit, averaging a double-double with 20.0 points, 10.0 assists, and 6.3 rebounds over the team’s three games. His versatility and size create mismatches against opposing guards, making him a crucial piece of the team’s success. Meanwhile, offseason addition Malik Beasley has been pivotal during the tournament, contributing 22.0 points per game on 48.3% shooting from beyond the arc, further enhancing the team’s unpredictability.
With a plus-30 point differential, ranking fourth in the tournament, the Pistons have proven they can dominate their opponents. If they can maintain this level of play, they might shock the league and make a significant impact in the NBA Cup.
2. Atlanta Hawks
Already through to the quarterfinals, the Atlanta Hawks have showcased their depth and resilience throughout the season. Jalen Johnson is emerging as a favorite for Most Improved Player, averaging 20.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.4 stocks (steals and blocks) in 22 games. On the defensive end, Dyson Daniels has quietly made a case for Defensive Player of the Year with 19 steals across four NBA Cup games.
While Trae Young has had a quieter season scoring-wise, the Hawks’ balanced offense is evident, with eight players averaging double-digit points. This team-oriented approach has led to consistent success, including handing the Cleveland Cavaliers two of their three regular-season losses. If Atlanta continues to deliver unexpected results, they could very well become the second-ever NBA Cup champions.
1. San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs face a do-or-die matchup tonight against the Phoenix Suns, a team rejuvenated by the return of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. To advance, the Spurs must win and hope for an upset by the Utah Jazz over the Oklahoma City Thunder to keep their chances alive.
Even if the Spurs secure a wild-card spot, their potential to compete is undeniable. Victor Wembanyama has been dominant in his two Cup appearances, averaging 31.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks. His absence in a recent win against the Thunder showed the team’s ability to rally without him, but his presence elevates their ceiling. Chris Paul has also been a key contributor, shooting 52.3% from the field and 45.7% from three while serving as the primary ball-handler amidst injuries.
The potential return of Jeremy Sochan, sidelined for nearly a month with a thumb injury, could further boost the Spurs. Sochan’s shift back to the forward position allows him to focus on off-ball scoring and defensive contributions, adding another layer to the team’s success.
If the Spurs continue to play cohesive, team-oriented basketball, they could surprise everyone and add another banner to their storied franchise history.