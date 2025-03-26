NBA Power Rankings: Which East teams need a deep playoff run most?

With the NBA Playoffs tipping off on Apr. 19, teams still have time to jockey for position, but the pressure is already mounting. While the Western Conference chaos has dominated headlines, the Eastern Conference is just as cutthroat, particularly for teams stuck in the play-in battle or facing sky-high expectations.

At this point, the top six seeds in the East feel locked in, leaving the rest to fight for survival. But even among the playoff-bound squads, a few teams have more at stake than just a deep run — they’re playing to prove they belong among the elite.

Here are three Eastern Conference teams with everything to lose this postseason.

3. Milwaukee Bucks

Since winning the 2021 NBA Championship, the Milwaukee Bucks have been unable to recapture their title-winning mentality — falling in the second round once and suffering back-to-back first-round exits. And while rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future continue to swirl, Milwaukee’s biggest concern is their own inconsistency.

After a rough start, the Bucks turned their season around, battling for the No. 4 seed alongside the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is still playing at an MVP level (30.2 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 5.9 APG), and Kyle Kuzma has stepped up offensively, but the team just suffered a devastating blow:

Damian Lillard is out indefinitely with blood clots.

With a potential first-round matchup against the Knicks or Celtics, Milwaukee faces an uphill battle. But if there’s one thing the Bucks know, it’s how to fight back from adversity. Antetokounmpo has led stunning comebacks before — can he do it again?

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

This one might come as a surprise, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the league’s biggest wild cards. Despite being on track to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East, no one seems fully convinced they can make a serious run.

Cleveland hasn’t reached the Eastern Conference Finals since LeBron James’ departure in 2018, and in the last two years, they’ve failed to advance past the second round. First, it was a disappointing first-round loss to the Knicks. Then, an injury-plagued squad fell short against the Celtics last year.

This time, the Cavs aren’t just winning games — they’re playing arguably the best team basketball in the East. But the biggest question remains: Who is their go-to guy?

Donovan Mitchell has yet to deliver a signature playoff moment in Cleveland, and with head coach Kenny Atkinson leading the way, the pressure is at an all-time high. If the Cavs want to break their postseason curse, they’ll need to prove their regular-season dominance translates to playoff success.

1. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have a chance to do something special — but the weight of expectations has never been heavier.

Projected to finish as the No. 3 seed, New York enters the playoffs with more questions than answers. Can they hold up defensively? Will their bench step up when it matters? How much does Tom Thibodeau’s heavy-minute philosophy risk burnout?

Despite being on pace for 50 wins, the Knicks have struggled against elite teams in both conferences, raising doubts about their ability to compete on the biggest stage. But there’s no denying the talent is there.

With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns both playing at an MVP level, the Knicks have their best shot in decades to make a deep run. If Madison Square Garden is rocking and the supporting cast steps up, this team could reach its first Conference Finals since 2000.

But if they fall short again? It’ll be yet another season where the Knicks were “good, but not good enough.”

The Eastern Conference playoffs are set to be a warzone, and these three teams are facing pressure from every angle. The Bucks need to prove they’re still contenders without Lillard. The Cavs must prove their regular-season dominance isn’t a fluke. And the Knicks? They need to show they’re more than just a second-round exit waiting to happen.

The stage is set. Now, it’s time to see who steps up when it matters most.