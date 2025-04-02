NBA Power Rankings: Which fan base deserves Cooper Flagg the most?

The 2025 NBA Draft is still months away, yet one name already seems locked in as the No. 1 overall pick: Cooper Flagg. He could’ve probably been drafted first based on his high school stats alone, but his lone season at Duke has only solidified his status as the most dominant prospect available.

Which team will land the top pick is another story. The Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, and Washington Wizards are among those enduring a full-scale "tank" this season. There’s no doubt that Flagg will make a major impact in the NBA, with experts labeling him a generational talent. While some franchises have suffered bad luck, others have fully embraced the losing culture to improve their lottery odds — an approach that contradicts the NBA’s supposed commitment to competition.

Here are three fan bases that truly deserve a talent like Flagg because, let’s face it, haven’t they suffered enough?

3. Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers might be enduring one of the most cursed seasons in franchise history — yes, even worse than their infamous 10-win campaign in 2015-16. Entering the 2024-25 season, the front office built a roster around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George with the expectation that all three would remain healthy. That plan, predictably, fell apart.

First, George and Embiid went down with injuries. Then it was Maxey. Then George again. Just as rookie Jared McCain started to break out, he tore his meniscus. With trades and injuries decimating the roster, the lone bright spot has been Quentin Grimes' recent production.

While the 76ers are essentially tanking to retain their 2025 draft pick — currently owned by Oklahoma City — fans have endured years of disappointment, including a conference finals drought that dates back to the Allen Iverson era. Jumping up in the lottery would be a miracle, but landing Flagg could make up for the shortcomings of George and Embiid. If the Sixers won the draft lottery, fans would be throwing their credit cards on the table for season tickets five years in advance.

2. Charlotte Hornets

If not for LaMelo Ball, people might forget the Charlotte Hornets even exist. The franchise hasn’t made the playoffs in nine straight seasons and has never reached the conference finals in its history.

Currently projected to land the No. 3 pick, jumping up to No. 1 might be the Hornets’ last hope in keeping Ball happy and preventing a future trade request. Any team that lands Flagg will need to build a contender around him, and Charlotte has the assets to become a playoff threat with the right moves.

Adding Flagg could also help Ball manage his injury history, giving the Hornets a reliable star to keep them competitive even if their franchise point guard misses time. If they’re serious about keeping Ball long-term, landing Flagg is the best way to convince him that Charlotte is a place where he can win.

1. Brooklyn Nets

Few franchises have experienced as much bad luck as the Brooklyn Nets. After acquiring Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden, the trio played just 16 games together before injuries and off-court drama derailed their championship aspirations. The team’s best shot at a title ended in a second-round Game 7 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Since then, the Nets have dealt Harden for Ben Simmons, Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, and Durant for Mikal Bridges — only for Bridges to get traded to the Knicks. That once-promising era is officially over.

Here’s a stat that will make you double-check your vision: The Nets haven’t had a lottery pick since 2010 when they drafted Derrick Favors third overall. The disastrous trade with Boston for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce left Brooklyn without control of its draft picks for nearly 15 years. Now, they finally have a chance to chart their own path.

Currently projected to pick sixth, the Nets could still jump to No. 1 in the lottery — something we’ve seen happen to teams outside the league’s bottom five. Would Flagg single-handedly turn Brooklyn into a contender? Probably not. But his arrival could open the door for a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo to consider joining the Nets down the road.

Even non-Nets fans are intrigued by the idea of Brooklyn landing the top pick. Whether or not it happens, one thing is clear: The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated in years.