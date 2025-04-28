NBA refs admit they handed Knicks a Game 4 victory over the Pistons

"Yeah, that's my bad." is cool to say when you miss a wide-open teammate, when you misplace the Roku remote, and you and your partner search for it for the next 10 minutes, or when you throw away the coffee at work that's been in there since last Thursday (some like it like that).

A "yeah, that's my bad" is not okay when you cost a team a playoff series. Detroit is a city that's been starving for sports success for over a decade. The Detroit Lions are really good for the first time in my lifetime, the Tigers ended their postseason series wins drought last year, and the Pistons tripled their wins this season.

Making the playoffs was fun enough for Pistons fans, but when they got to the nitty-gritty part of this Knicks series and realized they had a real shot at winning? Emotions couldn't have been higher. Well, now they are a bit higher after the referees missed a blatant foul on Josh Hart that would've sent Tim Hardaway Jr. to the line for three free throw attempts.

Officials rule a foul should’ve been called on Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/RH8nsuLSu0 — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) April 27, 2025

The Pistons ultimately lost by one and are down 3-1 in the series. You can't miss a call like that. Addressing that you missed the call after the game adds a foot burn after you step on a Lego.

Subscribe to the Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Pistons hosed by refs in Game 4 and down 3-1 vs Knicks

At a high school basketball tournament in Michigan, I was recently told, "If the referees can decide the game, you're doing something wrong on your end." I agree with that statement to an extent, but not when there's a wide talent discrepancy.

With the talent advantage, the Knicks should be winning this series handily. They are up 3-1, but most games have been barnburners, and Detroit has appeared like that better team for half the series.

Cade Cunningham is the lone star on the Pistons' side, while New York has two All-NBA players, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, paired with two more max-contact players, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. The Pistons are doing what they can to keep up with the Knicks roster, which is stacked on paper; the refs missing clear calls isn't something Detroit isn't doing right on their side.

Here’s a closer look at the potential foul by Josh Hart on Tim Hardaway Jr….



Thoughts? 😬pic.twitter.com/3nRICEWQIy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2025

Announcing that you missed a call that major as soon as the game ends does what exactly? It holds the referees accountable, but Detroit is still down 3-1, and it's very likely Hardaway makes two of three free throws he earned with the game on the line.

All it does for Pistons fans is put them in the "what if" mindset. It's a shame a team displaying this much heart, toughness, and ability to overcome the skill gap had their opportunity to make this a sweaty palms series went down the drain when those referees swallowed their whistles in Detroit.