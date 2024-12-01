NBA Rumors: 76ers chemistry problems, Lonzo Ball trade, Nets deadline plans
- The Brooklyn Nets will be sellers at the trade deadline
- Lonzo Ball's time with the Chicago Bulls might be nearing an end
- Drama surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers continues piling up
By Lior Lampert
There is constant action and drama throughout the NBA season, almost to the point where it gets difficult to stay up-to-date with the latest intel. Nonetheless, it's been an eventful start to the 2024-25 campaign for virtually every team, but some more than others.
For completely different reasons, franchises like the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers have dominated headlines. They each have ongoing situations that continue to captivate fans (in good and bad ways). And as we get deeper into the league year, the theatrics only heighten. Meanwhile, all we can do is join the ride and follow along.
So, without further ado, here are the latest NBA rumors concerning the Nets, Bulls and 76ers.
NBA Rumors: Nets open to parting ways with 'just about everyone on their roster'
Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "just about everyone" on the Nets is available for trade ($). Brooklyn is open and willing to move anyone, barring it doesn't impact their potential payroll situation next summer.
The Nets entered this season on Cooper Flagg watch with an expected win total of 21.5 games. But after a surprisingly impressive start, that number has risen to 27.5. That's the opposite of what Brooklyn hoped when they shipped Mikal Bridges to the crosstown rival New York Knicks for six first-round selections. Nonetheless, it's a testament to the job first-year head coach
Dealing Bridges signaled Brooklyn's desire to tear everything down and rebuild from the ground up. Furthermore, the message was even clearer after they reacquired the rights to their first-rounders in 2025 and 2026 from the Houston Rockets. But Fernandez has remarkably maximized what may be the most talent-deficient roster in the Association en route to a 9-11 start. While that may not sound like much, the Nets are 1.5 games back of the fifth seed in the top-heavy Eastern Conference.
Considering they can have up to $70 million in cap space, Brooklyn wants to preserve their financial flexibility with hopes of splurging in free agency. Moreover, they want to land a top prospect in what's expected to be a loaded 2025 draft class. Nevertheless, Basketball Reference's playoff probabilities report gives them a 72 percent chance of reaching the postseason. So, to counteract their success, the Nets are prepared to part ways with veterans.
Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson are all players who could get re-routed before the trade deadline as Brooklyn embraces the tank.
NBA Rumors: Bulls have shown a 'desire' to trade Lonzo Ball and other veterans
Sitting at 8-13, the Bulls have practically been what everyone anticipated they'd be heading into the season. Notably, their 2025 first-round selection is top-10 protected and will be conveyed to the San Antonio Spurs if it falls outside the criteria. But with Chicago keeping an eye on the future, they're ostensibly inclined to gut their roster.
According to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, the Bulls have "expressed a desire" to trade vets like Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević.
Fischer mentions how Ball, LaVine and Vučević "command nearly $85 million in salary this season," a bill the cratering Bulls don't want to front. But since the foremost mentioned member of the trio is the only one on an expiring contract, he'll likely be easier to cut ties with.
Ball, 27, is in the final season of a four-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Bulls in 2021. Unfortunately, a lingering knee injury has derailed his tenure in Chicago, limiting him to 40 games since joining the squad. Regardless, the floor general's $21.3 million salary coming off the books this coming summer makes him a desirable asset.
NBA Rumors: 76ers locker room problems continue
Following a team meeting that went viral for the chaos that ensued throughout, things haven't been much better for the Sixers since. While Philly has doubled their win total from two to four, the vibes are still off, specifically in the locker room. Recent buzz from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne indicates the gathering did more harm than good.
Shelburne's colleague Shams Charania revealed that 76ers All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey called out superstar center Joel Embiid's tardiness 'for everything.' The insider did point out the duo's "close friendship" and "history of holding each other accountable." Be that as it may, there still seems to be internal friction.
While Charania was doing his job, Shelburne stated his coverage of the get-together "further [exacerbated] the tension and lack of trust in the locker room." Subsequently, Embiid has been angrily searching for whoever leaked information and details of what was supposed to be a private discussion to get publicized.
Amid a tumultuous season, conflict amongst each other is the last thing the 76ers need. Frustrations are mounting in Philadelphia, and reasonably so. But this is only making matters even lousier than they already are.