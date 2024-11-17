This bold 76ers-Pelicans trade could be enough to save Philadelphia's season
The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-10. The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-9. Both are aspiring contenders plagued by injuries and misfortune, struggling to dig their way out of early-season holes. It may require drastic action from both front offices. Why not a mutually beneficial trade?
Daryl Morey and the Sixers are operating with limited flexibility after handing out max contracts to Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George this summer, but a couple of expendable first-round picks could be enough to land impact talent at the trade deadline. The Pelicans, meanwhile, are loaded with all sorts of movable pieces and tradable picks, but can't seem to put the right pieces together at the right time.
Perhaps the most interesting trade candidate from Philadelphia's perspective is Herb Jones. The Pelicans were never really inclined to deal Jones last season, but his name did pop up in trade rumors. That could be enough to get an inquisitive, desperate Morey on the phone with David Griffin. The Pelicans won't part with their defensive stalwart for cheap, but if the 76ers threaten to overspend, New Orleans at least needs to listen.
Mike O'Connor of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez pitched the concept on X, rooted in Jared McCain's sudden ascent to presumed backcourt starter alongside Tyrese Maxey.
This 76ers-Pelicans trade would round out Philadelphia's dynamic starting five with Herb Jones
This is generally what the framework would look like. There is a good chance Philadelphia tries to build this trade around KJ Martin, rather than a bonafide rotation cog such as Kelly Oubre Jr., but the Pelicans won't part with Jones unless Philadelphia empties its stores. There is just no incentive to trade Jones unless it's too good to pass up.
Oubre provides immediate, starting-level value on the wing, while Andre Drummond provides support to a weak New Orleans frontcourt. A couple first-round picks is steep, especially since Philadelphia doesn't have much else to trade, but Jones is an exceptional fifth starter on paper.
This would give Philadelphia a starting lineup to rival any in the NBA.
PG
SG
SF
PF
C
Tyrese Maxey
Jared McCain
Paul George
Herb Jones
Joel Embiid
That is wall-to-wall talent. Jared McCain's swift ascent really opens the door for Jones to start and excel in Philadelphia's frontcourt. The one challenge with Jones is that he's not much of a shooter, which can compress spacing. Starting two elite volume shooters in the backcourt, plus Paul George and a competent floor-stretching five in Joel Embiid, makes it far easier for Nick Nurse to accommodate Jones.
In terms of defense, this is the dream setup for Jones. He has carried an outsized burden in New Orleans since his rookie campaign. Covering large swathes of ground as a roaming forward and weak-side rim protector, Jones is one of the most prolific defensive playmakers in the NBA. Now, just imagine empowering him with an elite rim protector like Embiid. That would allow Jones to take more risks, knowing that Embiid is capable of cleaning up mistakes on the back end.
Philadelphia would have three legitimate offensive creators on the perimeter and several high-volume, dynamic shooters to work into two-man actions with Embiid. All Jones needs to do is set screens, pass in the flow of the offense, and finish the occasional cutting dunk or spot-up 3. With Jones' DPOY-level impact alongside four plus-plus offensive talents, Philadelphia would have an exceedingly balanced and complementary starting lineup.
The root of the appeal for New Orleans is two more first-round picks, of course, but Oubre and Drummond can both eat rotation minutes. There's a good chance both sides come away from this trade smiling.