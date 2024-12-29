Ranking potential trade packages for De'Aaron Fox from the Kings' perspective
By Lior Lampert
The Sacramento Kings are doing their best to keep franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox happy amid his uncertain long-term standing with the franchise. Unfortunately, based on their reportedly turbulent relationship, axing Mike Brown was ostensibly part of the organization's attempted solution.
But even after dismissing Brown, Fox's commitment to Sacramento is no guarantee. ESPN's Tim McMahon believes the "tea leaves are pointing" toward the 27-year-old eventually parting ways with the Kings. Moreover, the renowned NBA journalist named four teams patiently lurking in the shadows: The San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.
Considering the Kings are over the salary cap and deeply invested in their current core, trading Fox feels like malpractice. Yet, if he won't sign a contract extension, Sacramento has to consider moving him. So, ideally, they find a deal that helps them remain competitive now and sets them up for the future. Of course, that's easier said than done.
Given the parameters, we ranked the potential incoming hauls Sacramento can receive from McMahon's list of prospective suitors should they re-route Fox.
Ranking potential trade packages for De'Aaron Fox from Sacramento's perspective based on rumored suitors
4. Los Angeles Lakers
Fox will remain connected to the Lakers as one of Klutch Sports Group's top clients. After all, Rich Paul, a longtime friend of Los Angeles superstar LeBron James, founded the high-powered talent agency. Still, albeit a strong and noteworthy tie, that doesn't help the Kings.
While the Kings will want to do right by Fox, the Lakers don't have as valuable assets as the Spurs, Rockets and even the Heat. D'Angelo Russell's expiring $18.6 million salary and Austin Reaves' highly coveted/cost-effective pact are solid (if not unspectacular) bargaining chips. However, the 2023 No. 17 overall selection, Jalen Hood-Schifino, is an unproven and raw product that has failed to crack Los Angeles' rotation.
Appeasing Fox is one thing, but taking a substantial loss in the process is inexplicable and unrealistic. Do the Kings believe Reaves is a foundational piece they can build around alongside Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray? Were they higher on Hood-Schifino than most during his pre-draft evaluation process, and think he can benefit from a change of scenery? If the answer to either of those questions is no, Sacramento shouldn't feel tempted to do business with the Lakers.
3. San Antonio Spurs
Pairing Fox with Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama sounds awesome. Nevertheless, the Spurs don't have a blue-chip prospect or premium draft capital to win a bidding war, which complicates matters. Here, San Antonio sends Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Zach Collins and two unprotected first-round picks they received via the Atlanta Hawks for the one-time All-Star.
Johnson and Jones are fine young rotational pieces/low-end starters for a contending squad. Collins is a good but not great backup center. Does a return consisting of that and two firsts move the needle? Probably not, but it makes the Kings much deeper and their lack of reserve scoring options this season has been well-chronicled.
Sacramento ranks 28th in bench points per game (25.9), trailing only the Lakers and New York Knicks. Promoting Malik Monk into the starting five has made the Kings' second unit even less of a threat.
A five-man group of Jones, Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Sabonis combined with Johnson, Collins and Kevin Huerter leading the bench mob is serviceable.
2. Miami Heat
Landing Tyler Herro in a swap with the Heat would benefit the Kings tremendously. The former Sixth Man of the Year arguably perfectly threads the needle for Sacramento, giving them an immediate impact player and potential building block.
Herro is enjoying a breakout campaign, posting career-high numbers across the board on improved efficiency. He's averaging 23.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on robust .471/.405/.850 shooting splits. The 2019 lottery pick has elevated his game, and the timing couldn't be better amid speculation regarding Jimmy Butler's impending saga with Miami.
Notably, Fox has an established rapport with Heat star big man Bam Adebayo, dating back to their lone collegiate season at Kentucky. Still, like the Lakers, that shouldn't be the deciding factor in Sacramento's search for a respectable haul. Be that as it may, Herro is conceivably the closest to a one-for-one replacement the Kings can get from a talent standpoint.
1. Houston Rockets
Even though Herro is the single-best asset, the Rockets can compile the best package for Fox.
Houston can ship out veteran floor general Fred VanVleet and his heir apparent, Reed Sheppard, to Sacramento. The former gives the Kings someone who could run the show in Fox's stead and an eventual successor who can instantly contribute via the latter.
ESPN's esteemed draft analyst Kevin Pelton labeled Sheppard as the top prospect of the 2024 class. The Kentucky standout ultimately fell to the Rockets, who spent the third overall pick on him. Meanwhile, Fox's arrival renders him useless in Houston, but one man's trash is another's treasure.
Acquiring VanVleet, Sheppard and two unprotected firsts would surely ease the blow of getting rid of Fox for the Kings. They'd get a proven commodity in the league with a championship pedigree and an exciting rookie while replenishing their war chest of draft capital.