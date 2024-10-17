This Knicks-Grizzlies trade would be torturous for Celtics fans
Just a few weeks after completing a deal to acquire Karl Anthony-Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the New York Knicks are again the subject of trade rumors, this time putting out filers regarding Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart.
Smart rose to fame in Boston, becoming a fan favorite thanks to his efficacious defensive tenacity. However, after nine years of service, he was shipped to Memphis.
He didn't see much success with the Grizzlies being limited to only 20 games due to ongoing injuries, and if traded could be an excellent pickup for any team around the league.
Leon Rose and the Knicks have shown that they are eager to field a contender in New York. They're a better team than last season; however, after the trades for Bridges and KAT, there are questions about their depth.
On the flip side, the Grizzlies, who probably imagine themselves competing for Western Conference supremacy, have dealt with injuries to some of their best players, notably Ja Morant, who is returning from aright shoulder injury,.
Considering the issues on both teams, there may be a trade that satisfies all parties involved.
Marcus Smart in the Big Apple
The Knicks have aggressively assembled the best team around Jalen Brunson, hoping to compete with the Celtics. They can make one more game-changing move by acquiring former Celtic Marcus Smart.
Smart has proven to be one of the best defensive guards in the league and should be a quality backup guard behind Brunson and even a starter when needed if traded to the Big Apple.
He battled alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for years when he was in Boston and could completely swing momentum in the Knicks' favor if they meet in the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies acquire much-needed depth with a solid backup in Miles McBride, who showed last season and came alive for the Knicks in a pinch and could be a quality guard off the bench behind Ja Morant.
Cam Payne would be another quality addition to their backcourt as he has experience playing in the NBA Finals.
Along with Mitchell Robinson, who helps them address their issue at the center, the Grizzlies have been extremely thin at the position since trading Steven Adams and could benefit from having some extra size up front.