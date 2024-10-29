The clock is ticking on ideal Knicks trade target to relieve pressure on KAT
The New York Knicks desperately needed a big man this offseason. It began by losing Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then the news came out that Mitchell Robinson is not expected to hit the court until at least December or January as he recovers from ankle surgery.
However, New York made a big splash right before the season began and landed All-Star big Karl-Anthony Towns in a three-team trade. It is huge for the organization, but KAT can't do it all in the paint for the entire season plus post-season if they make it.
The team's backups are Precious Achiuwa, who is smaller than an average center and is currently out due to a strained left hamstring and is out two more weeks, Jericho Sims, who has been consistent throughout his minutes but still lacks the experience on the court in big moments, and second-round pick rookie Ariel Hukporti, who has been playing strongly for the Knicks early going despite clocking in little minutes.
Clock is ticking on ideal Knicks trade target, Walker Kessler
In the offseason, the Utah Jazz made headlines with young big man Walker Kessler when his name entered into trade rumors. Last season, Kessler averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks within a little over 23 minutes a game. The young forward had shown athleticism and leaping ability on both offense and defense, especially when it came to bringing down rebounds.
But now the clock is ticking for New York if they want to make a push for Kessler and give help to their newest All-Star in the paint. The Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in the Jazz forward and anything could happen when the Lakers have their mind set on a player.
Los Angeles wants to build a frontcourt around Anthony Davis, and while Jaxson Hayes has been the team's usual backup, Kessler would then fill in the backup center spot.
Kessler only makes $2.9 million this season and $4.9 million next season in the last year of his rookie scale deal. That type of salary is easily acquirable for Los Angeles, who is working against some tight margins with the tax aprons.
So if the Knicks want to take the pressure off of Towns and also build more around a young forward while they deal with injuries across the team, they should make a move before its too late.