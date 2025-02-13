NBA Rumors: Lakers-Knicks trade that never was, Kings sign No. 1 pick, Paul George's excuse
- Los Angeles almost acquired a Knicks big man who went elsewhere
- Markelle Fultz heads West
- Paul George and the Sixers look abysmal
The past few weeks in the NBA have been filled to the brim with chaos — injuries, blockbuster trades and unexpected roster moves have left fans on edge. With the playoff race heating up, every team is looking for an edge. Let’s break down three of the biggest storylines from around the league.
Lakers-Knicks trade that almost happened
The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks entered the trade deadline with two very different goals — New York wanted to bolster its bench depth, while L.A. sought a reliable big man to solidify its frontcourt. Surprisingly, they nearly filled each other’s needs in a deal that never came to fruition.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers considered acquiring Knicks center Jericho Sims before New York ultimately traded him to Milwaukee. With Mitchell Robinson sidelined, the Knicks were actively shopping Sims, leaving many to wonder what L.A. would have sent back in return.
For the Lakers, this trade made perfect sense. Their center rotation has been a glaring weakness, with Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len failing to impress. Sims, though not a game-changer, at least would have provided athleticism and rim protection.
However, since joining Milwaukee, Sims has yet to make an impact, logging zero minutes under Doc Rivers. Meanwhile, the Knicks await Robinson’s return (expected March 1st) as the Lakers are left relying on Len.
Will this missed opportunity come back to haunt L.A.? Only time will tell.
Kings sign former No. 1 Pick Markelle Fultz
The Sacramento Kings made a low-risk, high-upside move this week, signing former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, per Shams Charania.
Fultz, 26, remained a free agent all season due to injury concerns, last playing for the Orlando Magic, where he averaged 7.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.2 minutes.
For Sacramento, this signing makes sense. After trading De’Aaron Fox, they’ve relied on Malik Monk as their primary ball-handler — a role he’s not accustomed to. While the team is thriving with a three-game win streak, Fultz provides depth and size as they gear up for a playoff push.
Though his injury history is a red flag, if Fultz can stay healthy, he could be a valuable addition to a Kings squad looking to solidify their postseason spot.
Paul George's excuse for struggles isn't convincing
The Philadelphia 76ers’ season has gone off the rails. With Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid all dealing with injuries, the Sixers find themselves 11th in the East — a stunning fall for a team with title aspirations. Maxey has been electric when healthy, but Embiid’s frustrating injury saga and George’s poor play have left Philly fans in disbelief.
George hit a new low in the Sixers' loss to the Brooklyn Nets, scoring just two points on 1-of-7 shooting in 37 minutes. When asked about playing without Embiid, his response wasn’t exactly reassuring:
“It’s still a work in progress. Still learning, figuring him out, figuring out spacing. I’m optimistic we’ll get it.”
The numbers tell a different story. In his last five games, George is averaging just 10.2 points on 39.6 percent field-goal shooting — unacceptable for a player on a four-year, $212 million contract.
To make matters worse, George is now blaming an extensor tendon injury in his left pinky finger for his struggles, claiming it’s affecting his shooting and ball-handling. If that’s truly the case, the Sixers might be better off shutting both George and Embiid down — because right now, this “process” looks more broken than ever.