Sure sounds like the Mavericks let door hit Luka Doncic on the way out
In a trade so shocking that NBA fans had to double-check if Shams Charania’s account had been hacked, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one of the biggest heists in league history — acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis.
It's a move that still defies logic had Lakers fans celebrating, as they secured a one-of-a-kind generational talent who could catapult them into championship contention. While some speculated that Doncic may have played a role in forcing his way out, Mavericks insider Marc Stein reported that the 25-year-old did not request a trade and was completely blindsided by the deal.
Luka Doncic left stunned by front office decision
According to reports, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison did not inform anyone — not even members of the roster — before pulling the trigger. Doncic was left in utter shock, learning about the trade just like the rest of the world.
One major factor behind the stunning move? The Mavericks' concerns over Luka’s conditioning and his willingness to commit long-term. Doncic was eligible for a five-year, $345 million supermax extension after making All-NBA last season, a deal that would have made him the highest-paid player in league history by the start of the 2025-2026 season.
Doncic had been sidelined since Christmas Day with a lingering calf injury — one that seemingly raised concerns within the Mavericks organization, especially as the team struggled in his absence. Before his injury, he was averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists across 22 games.
Now, he’ll look to continue that dominance in Los Angeles, where expectations will be sky-high. The biggest question now? Whether the Lakers have officially set themselves up for a dynasty in the post-LeBron era — or if Dallas just made the biggest mistake in franchise history.