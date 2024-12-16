Ranking Jimmy Butler's preferred destinations by fit and championship potential
As reported by Shams Charania, the Miami Heat are listening to trade offers for Jimmy Butler. Butler is in his sixth season with the Heat, where he's played the best basketball of his career.
In his time in Miami, he's averaged 21.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals on .498/.305/.850 shooting splits. His mark was made in the playoffs, leading the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances and three Eastern Conference Finals appearances.
With the recent trade rumors, Butler's top four destinations are the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets. All are currently looking to win the championship this season and three of the four are a top five seed in the west.
Here is a ranking of Butler's top destination by fit and championship potential.
Subscribe to the Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
4. Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns are in a unique situation. They have a new coach and three stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. When the stars are healthy, they are a very good team, but they are all injury-prone, and all being paid around $50 million per season.
A trade for Butler would either be a one-for-one deal with one of those stars or a scenario where they try to create a big four and gut the rest of their roster to acquire him. Either way, the fit in Phoenix doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
If the Suns decide to go the big four route, it will result in either Beal, Booker, Durant or Butler coming off the bench. This is under the assumption that Jusuf Nurkic would be involved in the trade, causing Mason Plumlee to be the starting center. Assuming Tyus Jones is still there, he would start because he is their best playmaker.
If they go the one-for-one route, the Suns would most likely trade Bradley Beal. In this case, the fit would be a little bit better. Booker gets to be a true shooting guard, Butler can be a defensive wing, and Durant would still be Durant.
The reason Phoenix is last in these rankings, however, is because of injuries. The only reason this team has not reached their potential is because of Durant, Beal, and Booker not being available. Butler has proven to be injury-prone and that would not help his chances of winning a title if his co-stars are also injury-prone.
3. Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors entered this season losing Klay Thompson, but adding Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson. They're 14-10, the fifth seed in the west, just traded Melton to for Nets point guard Dennis Schroder, and have exceeded expectations so far this season. They lack the talent to be a true contender in the West.
In order to acquire Jimmy Butler, the trade would be centered around Andrew Wiggins. The former All-Star has had a resurgence this year but is not the co-star that Steph Curry needs to win a fifth title. Getting Butler would increase those odds.
Butler has been one of the best all-around players during his time in Miami. The Warriors have been a top defensive team this year and Butler would only enhance that. They rank 17th in offensive rating, and Butler is one of the most efficient scorers in the league.
Pairing him alongside great shooters like Curry and Hield will open the court for him. He scores 18.6 points on just 11 shot attempts per game and in a system like Golden State's, the opportunities that Draymond Green and Curry can create will allow Butler to score even more efficiently. Due to Butler's playmaking ability, he will also increase the level of play of everyone on the Warriors.
Butler would be a great fit for the Warriors but his odds of winning a championship only increase by so much. He is 35 years old, Curry and Green are also old, and the team lacks the size to truly contend for a championship. It would be scary to see playoff Butler with Curry as his running mate.
2. Dallas Mavericks
The reigning Western Conference Champions are off to one of the best starts while having Luka Doncic at the helm and looks like they can win the Western Conference again. Their additions of Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington proved to be the best in-season moves and improved the roster in the offseason by adding Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes.
The Dallas Mavericks would most likely have to trade three or four players to get Jimmy Butler, with the centerpiece being Thompson. Since Dallas improved their depth, they wouldn't lose too much to obtain Butler.
Since Butler is not a high-usage player, playing next to two very high-usage players in Doncic and Kyrie Irving can work. Butler is a very good playmaker and creates opportunities for Irving and the other role players with his dribble penetration. With his improved 3-point shooting, he can space the floor and is a mid-range specialist.
Dallas is ranked 11th in defensive rating, which is pretty good but adding Butler will only make them better. According to the NBA Trade Machine, a trade for Butler would increase Dallas' win total by 12, making them the most dangerous team in the West.
The only reasons to doubt Butler to the Mavericks are the potential of Dallas depleting their roster to receive him and the time to build chemistry between Doncic, Irving, and Butler.
1. Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets have been the most improved team this season. They have a 17-9 record, made it to the Emirates Cup semi-finals, and one of the best defensive teams in the league. Despite being ranked as the second-best defensive team, they are 20th in offensive rating and have zero players averaging at least 20 points per game.
What makes them the best trading option for Jimmy Butler is their depth. They have seven players averaging at least 11 points but also have tradeable pieces that aren't as well. The trade would likely be centered around Dillon Brooks, but Butler is a perfect fit in this organization.
They are a young team that is great defensively. They have a star in Alperen Sengun, who has the third most 20-point, 10-rebound, and five-assist games. The only reasons they can't be trusted to be a full-blown contender is their youth, and not having a consistent number-one option.
Butler would change that immediately, being the most efficient scorer on the team. His gravity will open things up for Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet, who have had poor shooting seasons. They will rely on him to be the closer.
His experience in the playoffs is another factor that will help the Rockets tremendously. This team is trying to win now but needs the experience of a veteran superstar to try and get them over the hump. Butler would fit in perfectly stylistically and culturally, and would be in a position to win for a long time.