Rockets have worst possible stance on potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade
Despite the Houston Rockets expressing initial interest in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, fans might not want to get their hopes up about the Greek Freak coming to Space City.
According to NBA insider Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets appear committed to maintaining their current roster, viewing a breakup of their promising young core as counterproductive to the team's recent success.
The Rockets’ reluctance to pursue Antetokounmpo coincides with their best start in years, boasting a 10-5 record and sitting as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
While passing up on a generational talent like Antetokounmpo may seem questionable, Houston appears confident in the trajectory of their current roster. With seven players averaging double-digit scoring, the team is finally thriving after years of rebuilding, which Iko noted is part of the plan moving forward without Antetokounmpo as well.
NBA Rumors: Rockets out on breaking up core for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade
Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green have stepped up, improving their efficiency and embracing a team-oriented style of play. Though no individual player has emerged as a clear superstar, the Rockets' emphasis on youth development and long-term potential offers a compelling case for standing pat.
For general manager Rafael Stone, the decision to prioritize the growth of his young core over a blockbuster trade could define the team’s future.
Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are facing a turbulent start to the 2024-25 season, sitting at 5-9 and 12th in the Eastern Conference. Although they’ve won three of their last four games, the Bucks have struggled with consistency and remain desperate for help beyond Antetokounmpo’s contributions. The superstar is averaging 31.4 points and 12.4 rebounds on over 60% shooting, but the absence of Khris Middleton continues to leave a glaring void in the lineup.
Milwaukee’s next seven games against sub-.500 opponents offer a chance to turn their season around. However, if the struggles persist, Antetokounmpo may be forced to reevaluate his long-term future with the franchise.
Such a decision could send shockwaves through the league, potentially sparking a rebuild in Milwaukee while reigniting trade rumors for one of the NBA’s most dominant players. As of now, however, the Rockets won't be interested in getting involved in such negotiations.