This Warriors-Nets trade could land Steve Kerr his next Jordan Poole, for better or worse
The Golden State Warriors were hit with unfortunate injury news this week. De'Anthony Melton is set to undergo season-ending ACL surgery, leaving the Dubs without a key defender and spot-up shooter in the second unit. Steve Kerr has this team looking more spry and connected than it has in years, but without Melton, depth becomes a bit more sparse.
Few teams are more equipped for a meaningful trade ahead of the February deadline than Golden State, however. The Warriors have draft picks, young pieces, and most importantly of all, motivation. Stephen Curry only has so much longer in the NBA and the Dubs want to maximize his limited window.
We should expect the Warriors to go star-hunting, but in the absence of an obvious All-Star, don't be shocked if the Dubs settle for upside. If that upside comes in the form of a potential Melton replacement — or at least another viable two-guard to eat 20 to 30 minutes on the perimeter — that's even better.
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to listen to trade offers for every player on their roster. Perhaps the most interesting trade candidate, as illuminated by Sam Amick of The Athletic, is Cam Thomas. The 23-year-old has been a revelation this season, averaging 24.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on .458/.392/.865 splits. His combination of youth and productivity should appeal to a variety of teams.
One has to imagine the Warriors will do their due diligence on the Nets' leading score. The folks in Vegas seem to think Thomas to Golden State is at least possible.
This Warriors-Nets trade would see Cam Thomas replace Jordan Poole for Dubs
Do we think the Warriors ever miss Jordan Poole? It has been tough sledding since leaving the Dubs, but Poole was electric during Golden State's most recent Finals run. The benefits of a twitchy, dynamic on-ball creator in the second unit are pronounced, especially as Curry ages into the twilight of his career.
Cam Thomas could fulfill a similar role for the Warriors. He won't provide quite as much off-ball utility as Poole once did — Poole is a more dynamic off-ball mover and shooter, having learned at the altar of Steph — but Thomas has been a genuinely efficient isolation scoring hub this season. He has also made meaningful progress as a playmaker for others, slowly expanding his approach to better accentuate teammates.
That said, the Warriors would need to proceed with caution here. Thomas' skill set is destined to rub some folks (Draymond Green) the wrong way. He's going to look off open shooters and settle for the occasional ill-advised, well-contested jumper. That said, what the Nets are currently asking of Thomas isn't sustainable. He can absolutely average 25 a game for a rebuilding team, but Thomas isn't 'best player on a contender' material. His next step is learning how to operate within the context of a winning team.
If ever there was a coach and a system to finally unlock Thomas in a competitive environment, it's Golden State. If Thomas opens himself up to learning the nuances of Steve Kerr's offense, to taking lessons from the greatest guard of his generation in Steph, then it could be the best thing to happen in his career.
As for Brooklyn, this is a chance to get a highly coveted target in Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors were reluctant to involve Kuminga in trade talks this summer, but his usage and playing time have declined in a contract year. Without traction on a long-term extension, there's a real chance the Dubs decide to trade Kuminga instead of taking this into free agency. Brooklyn has been connected to the former lottery pick, whose size and plus-plus athleticism might make him a more appealing long-term building block than Thomas.
This is essentially a swap of upcoming restricted free agents. Thomas' shot creation and volume shooting could prove more useful to Golden State, whereas Kuminga would finally get a chance to flourish in a featured role with the Nets.