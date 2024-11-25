NBA Rumors: Warriors next trade, Zion free agency omen, Bucks-Cam Thomas buzz
- Bucks connected to Cam Thomas as Nets prepare fire sale
- Zion Williamson splits with agency as Pelicans contract option looms
- Warriors could trade De'Anthony Melton after season-ending ACL injury
We are a couple months away from the NBA trade deadline, but the wheels of change are constantly turning in this league. There is plenty of speculation behind the scenes as the contenders start to separate from the pretenders.
It has been a decidedly weird season so far, defined by unexpected juggernauts (Cleveland, Golden State) and woefully underperforming heavyweights (Philadelphia, Milwaukee, New Orleans). We generally know the shape of the contenders circle, but much is subject to change. The 76ers, for example, are the most talented 3-13 team since... ever? The Bucks almost definitely won't finish the campaign below .500 either. It's still early.
Here are the latest NBA rumors worthy of your attention at the start of the week.
NBA Rumors: Cam Thomas connected to Bucks ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks have won four straight to advance to 8-9, which is code for 'there is still more work to be done.' Giannis Antetokounmpo ensures a baseline competence for your team, but Milwaukee's supporting cast leaves much to be desired, especially with Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton in constant states of disrepair.
One potential target, per insider Gery Woelfel, is Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas.
Brooklyn is ready to listen to offers for every player on its roster. None are more intriguing than Thomas, who leads the Nets in scoring with 24.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on .458/.387/.856 splits in 34.1 minutes — career highs across the board. Thomas has flourished under new head coach Jordi Fernandez, weaponizing his unique self-creation ability while also displaying substantial growth as a playmaker for others.
He still has plenty of room to grow at 23 years old, too. Thomas would give the Bucks an infusion of youth and athleticism that is desperately lacking on the current roster. Plus, Milwaukee would really benefit from another source of perimeter advantage creation for the non-Dame minutes. Thomas isn't perfect, but he's going to compromise the defense and resurrect stalled possessions with his scoring creativity.
This would be a great addition for the Bucks, assuming Milwaukee even has the assets necessary to get a deal across the finish line.
NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson splits with agent as Pelicans future hangs in balance
Zion Williamson has reportedly split with his agency, Creative Arts Agency (CAA), with his contract situation is "in doubt," per Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic. This comes shortly after ESPN's Shams Charania announced that Williamson is not close to a return from his recent hamstring injury.
The New Orleans Pelicans built an out into Williamson's contract after this season if he does not meet a certain games played threshold. Because he fell short of the requisite number in 2022-23, the final three years of his deal are non-guaranteed. The Pelicans are within their rights to jump ship if Williamson's injury woes are deemed too steep to overcome.
That doesn't mean the Pelicans will cut their franchise player — Zion is still critical to any hopes of success in New Orleans — but this season is quickly going down the grain. Now 4-13, the Pelicans are in sole possession of last place in the Western Conference. Time is running out to turn things around, especially with how dominant the West is. That is a steep mountain to climb.
Williamson has only appeared in six games this season, averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on .452/.333/.667 splits. If he does end up a free agent next summer, that will be one of the offseason's most fascinating storylines to track. It comes down to how much faith New Orleans has in Williamson's ability to consistently perform; if the Pelicans don't think Zion is a stable building block, it may be time to move on.
NBA Rumors: Warriors expected to trade De'Anthony Melton after season-ending knee injury
Golden State Warriors combo guard De'Anthony Melton is out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery. That is a significant gash in the Dubs' revamped supporting cast. Few teams are better equipped for an aggressive trade deadline than Golden State and, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Melton himself could end up in trade talks.
Melton signed for the full $12.8 million midlevel exception this summer. He was viewed as a critical piece in Golden State's rotation, but after six games, he's now pure trade bait. That said, since he's on an expiring contract, the Warriors can't expect value for Melton straight-up. Instead, he's better viewed as salary filler in a potential larger trade. Golden State would need to package him with trade capital or a young piece, such as Moses Moody, in order to recoup actual value.
The Warriors spent all summer going after stars, but fell short each time. There's a good chance Golden State is out of blockbuster opportunities for the time being, which means Melton serving as the financial foundation of a more marginal trade — a simple rotational upgrade — is far more likely. Another potential use for Melton's contract is to absorb a less desirable long-term deal from another team. Golden State isn't in a position to take on bad contracts without reason, but teams looking to offload long-term salary for expiring money could come knocking for Melton. For the right complementary piece, such a trade could prove beneficial to the Warriors.
Melton isn't the only name we can expect to hear in trade rumors over the next few months, but expect the first-place Dubs to operate aggressively. This is an unfortunate position for Melton to be in, especially after dealing with extensive knee problems last season, but he should still be a coveted free agent next summer.