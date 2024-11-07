NBA Rumors: Warriors-Paul George hangup, Tyrese Haliburton injury, Knicks making moves
The NBA season is well underway, and there's already plenty to talk about. From the Cleveland Cavaliers staying undefeated to the Milwaukee Bucks struggling to find their groove, here are a few key storylines to follow.
Paul George was almost a Warrior?
This offseason saw stars like DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle, and Klay Thompson switch teams. Paul George was among them, leaving the Los Angeles Clippers to join the Philadelphia 76ers, where he teamed up with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. However, George reportedly came close to landing with the Golden State Warriors in a potential blockbuster trade.
According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, the Clippers were willing to trade George for a package including Andrew Wiggins, either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski, and multiple draft picks. While this deal would have shocked the NBA, the Warriors were unwilling to meet the Clippers’ steep demands. Golden State seems content, sitting atop the Western Conference at 7-1, with Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield leading the charge as the new “Splash Brothers.”
Meanwhile, the Clippers are navigating life without Kawhi Leonard, who is sidelined indefinitely. Despite James Harden excelling as the primary playmaker, the team’s 4-4 record places them 11th in the West. If they aim to contend, a major trade might be necessary later this season.
Tyrese Haliburton’s early struggles
The Indiana Pacers started their first six games of the season with a 2-4 record, and many fans had pointed out the fact that Tyrese Haliburton’s production had taken a tremendous dip compared to last year. We now know the answer.
“I've had some sources around the league tell me that they believe it's not his hamstring that's the cause of his struggles this year, it's his back," Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O'Connor said regarding Haliburton’s early-season struggles. "I think that would make sense with the trends and the way in which he's playing, the declining efficiency, because back issues are tough to deal with."
Haliburton is averaging just 15.8 points and 7.5 assists on poor shooting splits (39.8% FG, 27.0% 3PT) — a significant drop from last season. Though he has improved as a playmaker recently, dishing out double-digit assists in four of the last five games, his scoring efficiency remains a concern. For the Pacers to bounce back, Haliburton will need to overcome his physical setbacks and regain his All-Star form.
Did the Knicks get better?
The New York Knicks entered the season with high expectations, only to suffer early injuries to key players Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa, both sidelined for several months. In response, the Knicks converted rookie center Ariel Hukporti’s two-way contract to a standard two-year deal. Known for his shot-blocking and athleticism, Hukporti impressed head coach Tom Thibodeau during preseason.
Though he has yet to play more than 12 minutes in a game, Hukporti has recorded at least one block in each of his four appearances. The Knicks have also seen promising contributions from rookie guard Tyler Kolek, who has scored in every game he’s played.
In addition, the team signed veteran sharpshooter Matt Ryan to a one-year deal. Ryan, who shot 45.1% from three-point range with the Pelicans last season, provides much-needed spacing after Landry Shamet dislocated his shoulder, sidelining him for 4-6 weeks. Currently 3-4 after a close loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks hope Ryan’s perimeter shooting can help energize their slow-paced offense.
With only three weeks in, the NBA season is already full of twists and surprises. Whether it’s Golden State solidifying their contender status, the Clippers struggling without Leonard, or the Knicks experimenting with new faces, the league’s storylines are just heating up. Keep an eye on these developments as teams look to find their footing and build momentum.