NBA Standings: Eastern Conference Play-In race is in a sad state of affairs

The NBA Eastern Conference Play-In race is currently a four-way race between the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls. The biggest issue is that these teams appear to be stuck in the mud and not bringing much to the table.

These teams are essentially locked into the Play-In tournament, as Atlanta is 5.5 games behind Detroit for the sixth seed in the East. Chicago, who is in the 10th seed, is currently 4.5 games ahead of Philadelphia in the standings. Barring anything drastic happening, you can lock these teams into the Play-In tournament.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are head and shoulders the best team in the Play-In race, although that's not saying much. Atlanta looked like sellers at the trade deadline after sending Deandre Hunter to the Cavs in what is now looking like a win-win trade for both teams.

Atlanta's additions have been very productive as Caris Levert, in 12 games with the Hawks, has been averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from deep. George Niang is reunited with his long-time Head Coach, Quin Snyder, and he's averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from behind the arch.

Trae Young and Dyson Daniels have been the standouts leading the way for the Hawks this season. Young is number one in the NBA in assists (11.5), 19th in points (23.8), and 29th in USG (28.4). Daniels has been a defensive monster, leading the NBA in total steals (180) and steals per game (3.0).

Atlanta has gone toe-to-toe and even beaten some great teams in the East this season such as the Bucks and Pacers, and more impressively, they've beaten both the Celtics and Cavs twice each. They will be very competitive in the Play-In Tournament and will more than likely make it into the Playoffs.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have completely fallen off the rails this season after such an impressive start. Despite a litany of injuries, the Magic were 22-18 to begin the season and have gone 8-18 since then.

The Magic lost Paolo Banchero (oblique) just six games into the season, as he would proceed to miss the next 34 games rehabbing from injury. Franz Wagner (oblique), ironically enough, suffered the same injury as Banchero in December and proceeded to miss the next 20 games. Things didn't get any easier as both Moe Wagner (ACL) and Jalen Suggs (knee) suffered season-ending injuries.

Orlando has had their struggles with injuries, but their biggest weakness has been on the offensive side of the ball. Orlando ranks 30th in points (104.3), 30th in 3-point percentage (30.7), and 27th in field-goal percentage (44.0).

The Magic have struggled on every level this season with improper roster management, coaching inconsistencies, especially towards the end of games, and injuries just decimating this team. Orlando is a shell of itself when they're at full strength, but things don't appear to be getting any better anytime soon.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been one of the most talked about teams in the NBA this season but for all the wrong reasons. From the Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler drama, the team blowing leads, and overall having a disappointing season up to this point and time.

Amid a four-game losing streak, the Heat have allowed these losses to get uglier and uglier. In the last two weeks, Miami was up by 11 over Charlotte, 11 over Chicago, and 10 over New York midway through the fourth quarter, and all of these resulted in losses.

"In terms of our spirit, we'll be fine," coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We just have to forge ahead. You have to forge. Sometimes you get tested. Sometimes you get tested in a way that you don't want to be tested in this league. And you can fold the tent, or you just keep on forging and forging and forging. And that's what our group is going to do."

This is all without mentioning a 22-point blown lead to the Magic back in December. The Heat are 4-7 since the All-Star Break and are the first team to lose seven games after holding double-digit fourth-quarter leads since Memphis did it in 2018-19.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are once again a team that hasn't been good enough to solidify themselves as a playoff contender, nor bad enough as a tanking lottery team.

Chicago's front office was finally able to move off of Demar Derozan last offseason and Zach LaVine this year at the deadline. It's opened up more opportunities for their young guys like Coby White, Josh Giddey, and Matas Buzelis, who've all taken advantage of their opportunities.

Giddey, in his last 12 games, has averaged 20.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. White in his last 12 contests, he has averaged 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, including a career-high 44 points in a comeback win over the Magic on Mar. 6. Without Lavine, Buzelis has been able to play more as a rookie, and he's averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over his last 12 games.

The Bulls are essentially stuck in no man's land with their current roster construction and more than likely won't make the playoffs in an underwhelming Eastern Conference Play-In tournament.

Final thoughts

Like every NBA team, the Hawks, Magic, Heat, and Bulls all have their flaws. The biggest issue is that these teams have been a disaster for the most part this season, with good moments in between.

I fully expect this to be a competitive Play-In tournament, considering these teams are not very good and will likely go down to the final buzzer. On the other hand, I also fully expect these teams to get swept by both Boston and Cleveland in the first round, as they are almost no match for those teams at the top of the East.