NBA standings ordered by clutch rating: Cleveland cooks in the clutch
By Quinn Everts
Clutch time in the NBA occurs in the last five minutes of a game, when the score is within five points. When each possession feels like a shift in momentum and whistles aren't being blown as liberally, which NBA teams shine? Who loves the pressure?
Team
Clutch time net rating
Cleveland Cavaliers
53.4
Orlando Magic
28.4
Oklahoma City Thunder
25.4
Denver Nuggets
15.6
Boston Celtics
14.1
Sacramento Kings
11.5
LA Clippers
7.6
Dallas Mavericks
7.3
Atlanta Hawks
7.1
Indiana Pacers
2.9
1. Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland posted an offensive rating of 162.5 in four minutes of clutch time against the Thunder on Wednesday, which raised its clutch time net on the season to +52.4. Another clutch-time win on Thursday raised it, somehow, to 53.4.
The Cavs have only played 47 minutes of clutch time this year because it’s so hard to keep up with these guys for the first 43 minutes; they’re usually blowing teams out by the last five minutes of a game. If an opponent miraculously stays close, there’s a good chance the Cavs will then banish them into the shadow realm during the final stretch of a game. Doesn't seem fun!
Overall, the Cavs have the best offense in the NBA. In the clutch, they have the best offense in the NBA by over 20 points per 100 possessions. A clutch-time offensive rating of 154.5 is hard to fathom, but it makes sense when you watch this team play in close games; they don't miss the big shots. Ever! Cleveland is 14-2 in clutch games this season.
The gap between Cleveland and every other team on this list is staggering. Cleveland's clutch time net rating of 53.4 is almost identical to the mark of the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams combined. The league-average team in this category — the No. 15-ranked San Antonio Spurs — have posted a -3.6 clutch net rating, meaning the Cavs are 57 points per 100 better than the middle of the pack team. Good heavens.
2. Orlando Magic
It's nearly as hard to score on Orlando in the clutch as it is to stop Cleveland in the cluch. The Magic have a defensive rating of 82.7 in clutch time, which is nearly 20 points per 100 better than the No. 2 team — also the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Magic boast one of the best defenses in basketball during the entire game and then step that up even more in the waning minutes of close games. A 10-6 record in clutch games is among the best in the league, and a stifling defensive effort has led them to this point.
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
A clutch rating of 25.3 is massively impressive, it just doesn't feel as great because OKC's overall net rating is a league-best 11.6, which is almost identical to Boston's 11.7 from last year.
Oklahoma City is so good in clutch time, in part because they have infinite options. SGA is never rattled, Jalen Williams rarely makes the wrong play, and you never know which of Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams or Isaiah Joe will hit a big shot.
4. Denver Nuggets
Having a basketball genius on the roster is always nice for when games get close. Nikola Jokic is such an overpowering individual force that a Denver team — without a ton of guys who can create their own shot — still ranks in the top five when games get tight. Just give Big Honey the ball and things will work out. He leads the league in clutch points, rebounds and is No. 3 in clutch assists. Just let him do it all himself!
5. Boston Celtics
The C's seem to be in the top five of every statistic in existence, and clutch rating is no different. The somewhat surprising part is how pourous Boston's defense gets late — ranked just No. 23 in the clutch, vs. No. 7 overall.
Luckily, the buckets don't stop for Boston when games are tight. Jayson Tatum is tied for sixth in clutch points, and an offensive rating of 129.4 buoys the rough defense for now — but this remains a storyline to watch throughout the season. What happens to this defense late in games?