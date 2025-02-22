NBA Standings ordered by transition scoring: Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are elite on the run

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were decimated by injuries and missed the postseason. Fast forward to this season and the Grizzlies have gotten healthy are one of the better teams in the Western Conference.
The Grizzlies have continued to stay formidable in a loaded western conference. Led by All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr, star guard Ja Morant and a slew of talented players like emerging rookie standout Jaylen Wells, the Grizzlies have emerged as a threat in a loaded Western Conference.
The Grizzlies have managed to reel off some impressive wins this season, and they do it by playing hard on both ends and pushing the pace when they get stops on defense.
The Grizzlies are the league's best transition team, putting up 34.1 points per game on the run. They're not the only team to get out and run, though. Here's how the league stacks up right now.
NBA standings ordered by transition points
Teams
Points
Memphis Grizzlies
34.1
Chicago Bulls
29.9
Atlanta Hawks
26.5
Denver Nuggets
26.2
Detroit Pistons
25.6
Toronto Raptors
25.4
Oklahoma City Thunder
25.2
Indiana Pacers
25.1
Washington Wizards
24.8
San Antono Spurs
24.8
Houston Rockets
24.6
Los Angeles Clippers
24.3
New York Knicks
24.3
Dallas Mavericks
24.0
Cleveland Cavaliers
23.6
Sacramento Kings
23.4
New Orleans Pelicans
22.9
Los Angeles Lakers
22.9
Golden State Warriors
22.2
Philadelphia 76ers
21.3
Portland Trail Blazers
21.1
Utah Jazz
20.9
Milwaukee Bucks
20.7
Phoenix Suns
20.6
Miami Heat
20.4
Boston Celtics
20.3
Charlotte Hornets
20.1
Brooklyn Nets
20.0
Orlando Magic
19.4
Minnesota Timberwolves
18.6
The Grizzlies high-octane offense operates best when the game is sped up, and as a result, Memphis has become one of the league's best offensive units.
Though he hasn't looked quite as impressive as he did in past seasons, Morant is a still a star in this league and he makes scoring in transition much easier.
The 25-year superstar, who missed essentially all of last season, has been the engine that has made the Grizzlies go. His ability to push the tempo in transition makes Memphis a threat to score quickly whenever they grab a rebound.
He has battled injuries throughout the season, could be a game-changer for Memphis if healthy, and can significantly boost their chances of making a deep playoff run.
Their explosive playstyle gives the Grizzlies the potential to topple any top team in the Western Conference.