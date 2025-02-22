Fansided

NBA Standings ordered by transition scoring: Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are elite on the run

The Grizzlies offense can hurt you in many ways, especially on the break.
ByElijah Hamilton|
Memphis Grizzlies v Indiana Pacers
Memphis Grizzlies v Indiana Pacers | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were decimated by injuries and missed the postseason. Fast forward to this season and the Grizzlies have gotten healthy are one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies have continued to stay formidable in a loaded western conference. Led by All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr, star guard Ja Morant and a slew of talented players like emerging rookie standout Jaylen Wells, the Grizzlies have emerged as a threat in a loaded Western Conference.

The Grizzlies have managed to reel off some impressive wins this season, and they do it by playing hard on both ends and pushing the pace when they get stops on defense.

The Grizzlies are the league's best transition team, putting up 34.1 points per game on the run. They're not the only team to get out and run, though. Here's how the league stacks up right now.

Subscribe to The WhiteBoard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

NBA standings ordered by transition points

Teams

Points

Memphis Grizzlies

34.1

Chicago Bulls

29.9

Atlanta Hawks

26.5

Denver Nuggets

26.2

Detroit Pistons

25.6

Toronto Raptors

25.4

Oklahoma City Thunder

25.2

Indiana Pacers

25.1

Washington Wizards

24.8

San Antono Spurs

24.8

Houston Rockets

24.6

Los Angeles Clippers

24.3

New York Knicks

24.3

Dallas Mavericks

24.0

Cleveland Cavaliers

23.6

Sacramento Kings

23.4

New Orleans Pelicans

22.9

Los Angeles Lakers

22.9

Golden State Warriors

22.2

Philadelphia 76ers

21.3

Portland Trail Blazers

21.1

Utah Jazz

20.9

Milwaukee Bucks

20.7

Phoenix Suns

20.6

Miami Heat

20.4

Boston Celtics

20.3

Charlotte Hornets

20.1

Brooklyn Nets

20.0

Orlando Magic

19.4

Minnesota Timberwolves

18.6

The Grizzlies high-octane offense operates best when the game is sped up, and as a result, Memphis has become one of the league's best offensive units.

Though he hasn't looked quite as impressive as he did in past seasons, Morant is a still a star in this league and he makes scoring in transition much easier.

The 25-year superstar, who missed essentially all of last season, has been the engine that has made the Grizzlies go. His ability to push the tempo in transition makes Memphis a threat to score quickly whenever they grab a rebound.

He has battled injuries throughout the season, could be a game-changer for Memphis if healthy, and can significantly boost their chances of making a deep playoff run.

Their explosive playstyle gives the Grizzlies the potential to topple any top team in the Western Conference.

Home/NBA Standings