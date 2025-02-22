NBA Standings ordered by transition scoring: Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are elite on the run

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were decimated by injuries and missed the postseason. Fast forward to this season and the Grizzlies have gotten healthy are one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies have continued to stay formidable in a loaded western conference. Led by All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr, star guard Ja Morant and a slew of talented players like emerging rookie standout Jaylen Wells, the Grizzlies have emerged as a threat in a loaded Western Conference.

The Grizzlies have managed to reel off some impressive wins this season, and they do it by playing hard on both ends and pushing the pace when they get stops on defense.

The Grizzlies are the league's best transition team, putting up 34.1 points per game on the run. They're not the only team to get out and run, though. Here's how the league stacks up right now.

Subscribe to The WhiteBoard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

NBA standings ordered by transition points

Teams Points Memphis Grizzlies 34.1 Chicago Bulls 29.9 Atlanta Hawks 26.5 Denver Nuggets 26.2 Detroit Pistons 25.6 Toronto Raptors 25.4 Oklahoma City Thunder 25.2 Indiana Pacers 25.1 Washington Wizards 24.8 San Antono Spurs 24.8 Houston Rockets 24.6 Los Angeles Clippers 24.3 New York Knicks 24.3 Dallas Mavericks 24.0 Cleveland Cavaliers 23.6 Sacramento Kings 23.4 New Orleans Pelicans 22.9 Los Angeles Lakers 22.9 Golden State Warriors 22.2 Philadelphia 76ers 21.3 Portland Trail Blazers 21.1 Utah Jazz 20.9 Milwaukee Bucks 20.7 Phoenix Suns 20.6 Miami Heat 20.4 Boston Celtics 20.3 Charlotte Hornets 20.1 Brooklyn Nets 20.0 Orlando Magic 19.4 Minnesota Timberwolves 18.6

The Grizzlies high-octane offense operates best when the game is sped up, and as a result, Memphis has become one of the league's best offensive units.

Though he hasn't looked quite as impressive as he did in past seasons, Morant is a still a star in this league and he makes scoring in transition much easier.

The 25-year superstar, who missed essentially all of last season, has been the engine that has made the Grizzlies go. His ability to push the tempo in transition makes Memphis a threat to score quickly whenever they grab a rebound.

He has battled injuries throughout the season, could be a game-changer for Memphis if healthy, and can significantly boost their chances of making a deep playoff run.

Their explosive playstyle gives the Grizzlies the potential to topple any top team in the Western Conference.