NBA standings ordered by defensive rating: How far have the Knicks fallen?
The New York Knicks have emerged as one of the NBA's most potent offensive teams, led by their dynamic duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. But as the old adage goes, "defense wins championships," and for the Knicks, that remains an area requiring further refinement.
Despite improvements in recent weeks, they still sit middle-of-the-pack defensively — good enough to compete but not yet elite. Here’s how their defense stacks up and what it says about their potential moving forward.
TEAM
DRTG
Oklahoma City Thunder
103.1
Houston Rockets
105.3
Orlando Magic
106.1
Minnesota Timberwolves
106.8
LA Clippers
108.4
Memphis Grizzlies
108.6
Golden State Warriors
108.6
Boston Celtics
109.7
Cleveland Cavaliers
110.3
Miami Heat
111.0
Dallas Mavericks
111.1
Philadelphia 76ers
111.9
Milwaukee Bucks
112.3
Sacramento Kings
112.9
Denver Nuggets
112.9
New York Knicks
113.1
Atlanta Hawks
113.4
Detroit Pistons
113.6
San Antonio Spurs
113.8
Charlotte Hornets
114.4
Phoenix Suns
114.9
Indiana Pacers
115.3
Toronto Raptors
115.3
Los Angeles Lakers
115.5
Chicago Bulls
116.2
Portland Trail Blazers
116.2
Brooklyn Nets
117.7
New Orleans Pelicans
117.8
Washington Wizards
118.7
Utah Jazz
120.7
Defensive Rating: 16th
The Knicks currently hold the 16th-best defensive rating in the league, hovering right around the league average. For context, defensive rating measures the number of points allowed per 100 possessions, offering teams a clear statistical benchmark to gauge and improve their defensive performance.
While a 16th ranking might seem underwhelming, the Knicks have shown steady improvement. Just a month ago (Nov. 29), they ranked 27th — a position indicative of their early-season struggles. Fast forward to their recent seven-game stretch (with five wins), the Knicks have climbed to third in defensive rating during that span. This turnaround highlights their ability to lock in defensively and hold opponents to inefficient possessions, especially when the stakes are higher.
Blocks and Steals: 26th
Despite head coach Tom Thibodeau’s reputation for defensive scheming, the Knicks rank near the bottom in key hustle metrics:
- Steals per game: 7.3 (26th in the NBA)
- Blocks per game: 4.5 (26th in the NBA)
Rather than gambling for risky steals or chasing highlight-worthy blocks, Thibodeau emphasizes disciplined, team-oriented defense. This approach focuses on forcing bad shots, creating shot-clock violations, and staying in front of opponents rather than over-committing to risky plays. While effective in limiting opponent scoring opportunities, this conservative approach can sometimes leave the Knicks without those game-changing momentum swings generated by deflections or rim protection.
The lack of steals and blocks is one reason the Knicks struggled earlier in the season, as opposing offenses were able to generate clean looks without much disruption. Improving their ability to pressure passing lanes and contest shots without fouling could give the Knicks a much-needed defensive boost.
Opponent Fast Break and Second-Chance Points: 5th
Where the Knicks truly shine defensively is in limiting opponent fast-break opportunities and second-chance points:
- Opponent fast-break points: 5th-best in the league.
- Second-chance points allowed: 5th-best as well.
The Knicks’ ability to recover defensively after a turnover or missed shot speaks volumes about their discipline and effort. This success stems from two key factors:
- Low Turnovers: Ranking 4th in turnovers per game, the Knicks’ ball-handlers — particularly Brunson — excel at protecting possessions.
- Defensive Rebounding: Despite criticism of Karl-Anthony Towns’ defense, he ranks second in defensive rebounding rate (31 percent). His ability to secure defensive boards eliminates extra possessions for opponents, which is critical for a team that doesn’t generate many steals or blocks.
The Knicks' balanced roster, featuring two-way players like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges alongside offensive-minded stars, allows them to remain sturdy in transition defense while staying competitive on the glass.
The Knicks’ offensive dominance is undeniable, but their defense—while improving—still holds the key to unlocking their full potential. With players like Karl-Anthony Towns dominating the boards, Jalen Brunson controlling possessions, and Thibodeau refining their schemes, the Knicks are trending in the right direction.
If they can close the gap between their offense and defense, New York could position itself as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. With key pieces returning and momentum on their side, the Knicks’ defensive climb is far from over — it’s just beginning.