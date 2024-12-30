NBA Standings: Suns disastrous stretch continues as they fall out of play-in contention
The Phoenix Suns fought valiantly against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night but came up just short, losing 109-105. With the loss, the Suns sit at the 11th seed in the Western Conference, trailing the Warriors by a single game for a play-in spot. Although only 31 games into the season, every game matters in a tightly packed conference where just three games separate the 11th-seeded Suns and the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
Just 11 games ago, the Suns seemed to be in a solid position. They were four games above .500 and held the sixth seed in the West after a 104-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs, with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker all sharing the floor. However, the optimism was short-lived. Following that game, Durant was sidelined with an ankle injury, missing three crucial contests—all resulting in losses despite strong efforts from Booker and, sporadically, Beal, who also dealt with injuries.
After rebounding with two wins, the Suns fell into another three-game losing streak, dropping their record to 14-14 and sliding to the 10th seed. The ongoing issue for Phoenix remains the same: when their Big Three aren’t healthy and playing together, their chances of success plummet. The proof is in the numbers—despite high expectations, their 12-8 record through 20 games mirrored their standing last season, even with new additions like Ryan Dunn, Tyus Jones, and increased minutes for Bol Bol.
There's something wrong with the Phoenix Suns
One of the most glaring issues for the Suns has been their defense and rebounding. The team ranks 22nd in defensive rating and 24th in rebounding, two areas that have been costly in close games. Even with Kevin Durant posting MVP-caliber numbers—averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game—the team’s overall production has failed to meet expectations.
Phoenix’s struggles stem from their inability to adapt when one or more of their stars is sidelined. Depth pieces like Bol Bol and Ryan Dunn have shown flashes, but they haven’t been enough to mask the deficiencies in the rotation. As a result, the Suns find themselves in a position they never anticipated: looking in from the outside of the playoff picture.
Despite their current struggles, the Suns still have time to turn their season around. Staying healthy must be the top priority, as the trio of Durant, Booker, and Beal remains one of the most lethal offensive combinations in the league when on the court together.
Additionally, an aggressive move at the trade deadline could be the key to boosting their playoff chances. Rumors suggest that players like Jonas Valančiūnas, Kelly Olynyk, and Jordan Clarkson are available for relatively low costs—potentially just a few second-round picks. Acquiring one of these players could address critical weaknesses and provide the Suns with the depth needed to climb the standings.