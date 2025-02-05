NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Every deal with instant reaction, grades, latest rumors
By Quinn Everts
We're quickly approaching the NBA trade deadline... anything interesting happen yet? Kidding, of course. This has already been one of the wildest deadline seasons we've ever witnessed.
Stay up to date on every completed deal and rumors about deals that could go down before 3 PM EST on Thursday.
Pelicans trade Daniel Theis and future pick to Thunder in salary dump
Congratulations to the New Orleans Pelicans... you are now below the luxury tax! They said you couldn't do it, but you proved them wrong. Wow.
Theis is center insurance for OKC, but likely won't play otherwise. Thank goodness Sam Presti got some draft capital, though.
RUMOR: Brian Windhorst says Suns have "begun discussions" on Kevin Durant
"Is it possible that Kevin Durant could be traded to the Warriors? Yes. Will it happen? I'm not afraid to say I don't know," said the ESPN NBA reporter on Wednesday, mentioning it could be a "three, four, five team transaction," that somehow includes... Jimmy Butler.
Buckle up.
Celtics trade Jaden Springer, 2030 second-round pick to Rockets
This is certainly a trade. Springer has received spot minutes when Boston's big names aren't playing, but he won't have it any easier in Houston, which has a pretty crowded backcourt already. Future Rio Grande Valley Vipers legend.
Boston Celtics trade grade: OK
Houston Rockets trade grade: OK
Sixers trade KJ Martin, two second-round picks to Pistons in salary dump
Congratulations to the Philadelphia 76ers for ducking the luxury tax. The city rejoices. You had to give up a young, promising player and picks to do it, but a few extra dollars for an owner is more important to building a team than players or picks, right?
I think it's pretty obvious that KJ Martin will pop up somewhere in a few years as a productive NBA player. Maybe it'll be Detroit! I like this move for the Pistons. Quite literally zero risk.
Philadelphia 76ers trade grade: D
Detroit Pistons trade grade: B+
Bucks ship Khris Middleton to Washington for Kyle Kuzma, AJ Johnson
This is, frankly, a sad ending to a phenomenal tenure for Khris Middleton in Milwaukee. An NBA champion and three-time All-Star, Middleton will always be a legend in Wisconsin. And now he's a Washington Wizard (for now.)
Kuzma has been kind of awful this year, but I don't think anyone in Washington can be fairly judged this year and I think Kuzma is actually a pretty good fit on the Bucks. I get the move for Milwaukee, because something had to happen.
For Washington, the real return here is AJ Johnson, a first-round pick this year. Worth a shot, I suppose! It'll also look nicer if they flip Middleton for another pick or two.
Milwaukee Bucks trade grade: B-
Washington Wizards trade grade: C+
RUMOR: Warriors, Mavericks have interest in Kevin Durant
Why not, right? Let's get really crazy. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, there's plenty of chatter about Durant as the clock ticks down before the deadline.
Mavericks ship Quentin Grimes and a pick to Sixers for Caleb Martin
Daryl Morey masterclass is in session, folks. I adore this deal for Philadelphia, which will be able to extend Grimes this summer when he is a restricted free agent.
This is far from Nico Harrison's worst deal in the past week, but it's still not great.
Philadelphia 76ers trade grade: A
Dallas Mavericks trade grade: C-
RUMOR: Jimmy Butler is not a hot commodity
According to Chris Haynes, the Heat are having a tough time finding a trade partner for Jimmy Butler. Could anyone guess why?
De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio, Zach LaVine to Sacramento in three-team blockbuster
De'Aaron Fox not playing for the Kings anymore will take some getting used to. He was the face of the best era of Kings basketball in two decades... and now he's gone, off to play with Victor Wembanyama in Texas.
Sacramento did a good job getting back picks and a good player in LaVine, especially with the whole world knowing that Fox wanted to play for the Spurs. With no leverage, this is a solid return.
For Chicago, it's... a move! That's progress!
San Antonio Spurs trade grade: A+
Sacramento Kings trade grade: B+
Chicago Bulls trade grade: C
Lakers shake basketball world by acquiring Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, first-round pick
My guess is you've a bit about this deal by now.
Max Christie looked good in his Mavs debut!