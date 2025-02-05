NBA trade grades: Bucks send Khris Middleton to basketball purgatory for Kyle Kuzma and more
After weeks of speculation about a potential roster shakeup, the Milwaukee Bucks have officially moved on from Khris Middleton, sending him — along with rookie AJ Johnson — to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and second-round draft compensation, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal also includes a pick swap heading to Washington.
Milwaukee’s new Big Three
The Bucks' early-season struggles stemmed largely from Middleton’s injuries, which lingered from last year’s playoffs. While he returned in December, he never fully regained his form, averaging 12.6 points in just 23.2 minutes per game. Paying $31 million for a bench piece was never ideal, and Milwaukee opted to swap him for a plug-and-play contributor in Kuzma.
For Kuzma, this move is a chance to prove himself in a contending environment after a lackluster season with Washington. He’s shooting career lows from both the field and beyond the arc, but a fresh start alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard could help him turn things around.
Milwaukee, currently four games above .500 and struggling to find consistency, gets a versatile forward who can space the floor, defend multiple positions, and thrive in transition — a much-needed boost for their stagnant offense.
Washington’s perspective: A short-term gamble?
For the Wizards, the motivation behind this deal seems unclear. Middleton, at 33, doesn’t align with their long-term rebuild, making him a likely buyout candidate or future trade asset. His injury history and declining production suggest he’s not a cornerstone piece for a rebuilding team.
The true upside for Washington comes from AJ Johnson, the 23rd overall pick who flashed potential with a 13-point outing against OKC earlier this week. He’ll now get a larger role on a young, developing roster, though his long-term fit remains uncertain.
So who really won the trade?