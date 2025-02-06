NBA Trade Grades: Cavs take big swing, add De'Andre Hunter from Atlanta
By Quinn Everts
The Cleveland Cavaliers are not standing pat at the NBA trade deadline. Instead, they're adding a pretty big piece to a team that's already the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Cavs are acquiring De'Andre Hunter from Atlanta for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-rounders and two pick swaps.
NBA trade grades: Cavs upgrade wing position
Love it, love it, love it for Cleveland. Hunter is having far and away the best season of his NBA career, averaging 19.0 points and shooting over 39 percent from 3-point. He's developed into the player Atlanta hoped he would be since he was drafted No. 4 overall, and now he heads to a Cleveland team that lacked one thing — a reliable wing presence.
With Niang and LeVert gone, get ready for even more Ty Jerome. Fun! Jerome has been astonishingly good for Cleveland this year, and shipping out two bench players is a clear vote of confidence in him from the Cavs front office.
Atlanta made a deal it probably had to make... but I don't adore the return. I wouldn't be shocked if one — or both of Niang and LeVert get dealt in the next 90 minutes, but not getting a first-rounder for Hunter is a little disappointing.
Those two pick swaps could be valuable with Cleveland clearly going all in right now, but I don't get why Atlanta would hold this deal up for a first-rounder or one of Cleveland's young guys. Jaylon Tyson? Isaac Okoro?
It's not awful for the Hawks, but I see Cleveland as a clear winner here.