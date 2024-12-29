NBA Trade Grades: Lakers add defensive versatility and shooting by acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith from Brooklyn
By Quinn Everts
Some Sunday morning NBA trade slop? Why not! Shams Charania of ESPN reported this morning that the Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks.
Los Angeles had been shopping D-Lo for a while, and now the former Nets All-Star (seriously, look it up) heads back to where his career originally took off.
Meanwhile, the Lakers add one of the most intriguing names on the trade market in Finney-Smith, who brings high-level defense and 3-point shooting to a Lakers team that could use more of each.
NBA trade grades: DFS is headed to LA
I like this for the Lakers. Finney-Smith is a prototypical "3&D" guy, even though that phrase has basically lost all meaning. He won't be a high-level scorer or create any offense by himself, but he's reliable on both ends of the court — a reliability the Lakers have lacked from most of their role players. He's a career 36 percent 3-point shooter, and JJ Redick will be able to stick him on opposing wings with confidence.
Finney-Smith makes winning plays — he's shooting a career-high 43.5 percent from 3-point this season, and that's without a real facilitator to get him good looks. LeBron James and (perhaps) Austin Reaves can provide those looks.
Shake Milton does not bring that same consistency, but he does bring an occasional bench scoring pop — the Lakers offense has been up-and-down all season, which makes those scoring outputs much more important. Milton was a very good sixth man for Philadelphia a few years ago, and him taking over Gabe Vincent's role in LA makes sense. He's averaging 7.4 points and shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point this season.
The biggest question this brings for the Lakers is how the point guard position will look moving forward. Is Austin Reaves the team's official starting point guard? He's shown improved facilitation chops, but this seems like a pretty big vote of confidence that he can lead the offense. He recorded 16 assists last night, and apparently, that was enough for Rob Pelinka to decide D-Lo wasn't needed.
I still like this trade for LA... but picking up another ball-handler seems imperative now.
For Brooklyn... this is kind of whatever. After the team shipped Dennis Schroder to Golden State, it was clear that trading all of its veterans as quickly as possible was the MO for the front office.
Getting three picks is cool, and Maxwell Lewis should have a chance to play in Brooklyn; he was a second-round pick just last year but has played just 132 NBA minutes thus far. I have no idea if he can turn into anything but it's worth a shot to throw him out there in a season where the goal is to compete but ultimately lose a lot of games.
Still, it feels to me like Brooklyn jumped the gun on these deals. Plenty of teams wanted both Schroder and Finney-Smith and the Nets don't have a first-round pick or a truly promising young player to show for it. Why not hold other teams' feet to the fire and make them give up a first? I understand wanting to move into a new era for the franchise but both deals felt rushed.
It would be fun if D-Lo actually played for Brooklyn, but him being bought out seems the most likely outcome.