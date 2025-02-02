NBA Trade Grades: Mavericks send Luka Doncic to Lakers for Anthony Davis in mega-blockbuster
By Quinn Everts
Yes, you read that right. We think. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The deal also reportedly includes Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to Los Angeles, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Mavs. Utah is also part of the deal, and will receive Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Few notifications have ever made me think I'm dreaming more than this one just did.
Trade grades: Lakers somehow, apparently, truly get Luka Doncic
I'm going to venture to say that there's a lot of information we don't have quite yet, so I'll withhold full judgement until we get the whole story. But for now... the Lakers got Luka Doncic? Gonna go ahead and give that high marks, considering it's Luka Doncic. Who is now teammates with LeBron James. And the Lakers are pretty much immediately NBA Finals contenders.
We're going to see an awful lot of Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko in the postseason, but I think Lakers fans will be just fine with that considering they somehow just upgraded from Anthony Davis.
According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Mavericks are concerned about Doncic's conditioning and the potential of paying him a supermax extension this summer, which led them to approaching the Lakers about this deal.
They were scared of paying... Luka Doncic?
I don't even know how to grade this for Dallas. They didn't want Doncic (a bizarre sentence to write) and got an All-NBA center in return, but... why didn't they want Doncic? Saying a team gets anything lower than a "C" for getting AD feels wrong.
If you wrote a trade deadline primer that said Los Angeles should trade for Luka Doncic... good job? Nice call?
This article will be updated as more info becomes available. For now...