NBA trade grades: Raptors put Cooper Flagg pursuit on hold for Brandon Ingram
The Toronto Raptors are in "advanced discussions" to acquire Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans, per Chris Haynes.
Ingram, who has been out with an ankle injury since early December, was a popular trade candidate all summer, but the Pelicans waited until the trade deadline to maximize their return. The former No. 2 pick is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on .465/.374/.855 splits.
This was a long time coming. Ingram, in the final year of his contract, could not hammer out an extension with the Pelicans. New Orleans isn't exactly rebuilding, but with Dejounte Murray hurt and Zion Williamson's availability in constant flux, we can chalk this up to a lost season. There was no way Ingram made it past Feb. 6 in a Pelicans uniform.
As for the Raptors, this trade comes at an awkward moment. Toronto is 16-35 with its sights set, presumably, on Cooper Flagg. It's not often that a team so blatantly engaged in a rebuild trades for an All-Star in his prime. Ingram should have a long window next to Scottie Barnes. He's 27, with an appealingly modern skill set. But, it's strange timing. The Raptors are stuck with a cumbersome cap sheet and not much top-end talent. Ingram makes them better for now, but it's up for debate how much he moves the needle.
Raptors trade for Pelicans outcast Brandon Ingram to give Scottie Barnes his co-star
New Orleans will receive Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The Pelicans can now clear cap space and increase future maneuverability around Zion's contract.
The logic here is simple for the Raptors. Ingram was available for well below market price and he's a compelling fit next to Scottie Barnes. It's a pure value play. Even if he improves their record a bit too much this season, Toronto shouldn't have to worry about ascending out of the lottery. Next season, the Raptors can ideally pair Barnes, Ingram, and a top draft pick in an effort to climb the East standings.
Now, this trade does come with substantial risk. Ingram is a free agent at season's end. If he doesn't strike an extension straight away, the Raptors risk losing him to a team lurking in the shadows. The Raptors aren't going to woo him with winning, and Toronto's cap sheet gets complicated once (or if) Ingram, Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and R.J. Barrett all occupy long-term deals.
That risk is mitigated if Ingram signs for less than max value on his next contract, though, and his production should offset the spike in compensation. Ingram is a lot better than his reputation would suggest at this point. These last few months in New Orleans have felt oddly cursed. Toronto gives Ingram a fresh start, along with a chance to remind folks of the value inherent to a 6-foot-9 wing who can run pick-and-rolls, set up teammates, and get to his pull-up jumper from anywhere on the floor.
Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk are solid rotation cogs for New Orleans, should either stick around. Both are on expiring contracts, though, so this trade is primarily financially motivated for the Pels. That first-round pick, Indiana's 2026 selection, is another bullet in the chamber for David Griffin and New Orleans' capital-rich front office.