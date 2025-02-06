NBA Trade Grades: Suns ship Jusuf Nurkic and first-rounder to Charlotte for Cody Martin, more
By Quinn Everts
Jusuf Nurkic being traded before this year's deadline felt like a foregone conclusion months before it actually happened, but now it's official; Nurkic has been traded to the Charlotte Hornets for Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic.
Charlotte will also receive a 2026 first-round pick, and Phoenix will receive a 2026 second-rounder in the deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The picks are probably the most important part of this deal; Phoenix got off Nurkic's contract (he is owed $19 million next season) but had to attach a first-rounder to get a taker.
Trade grades: Hornets secure another asset
I liked the Mark Williams deal for Charlotte because the Hornets got an unprotected future first-rounder in the deal — and Dalton Knecht, who should be a good NBA player for a long time.
After this deal, I kind of love what the Hornets are doing; taking on Nurkic's contract for a first next year is a no-brainer to me, especially if the Suns fully implode. This deal, coupled with the Williams deal, also makes it clear that Charlotte is ready for full-on teardown, rebuild mode. Stockpiling picks is a new, fun venture for Hornets fans!
Cody Martin should actually be pretty good on Phoenix; I like that fit. He's basically another Royce O'Neale, and having multiple connectors of that archetype is pretty nice when trying to build a contender. So getting someone who can actually contribute is a pretty nice surprise for Suns fans who (understandably) assumed the Suns would have to eat assets and not get much of a return for Nurkic.
I get it for both sides. Phoenix giving up a potentially valuable first-rounder makes me like it a little more on Charlotte's side, but there's value on both ends. Solid deal!