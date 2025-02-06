NBA Trade Grades: Warriors acquire Jimmy Butler for package centered around Andrew Wiggins
By Quinn Everts
If you would have told me one week ago that a Jimmy Butler trade would be the third-most interesting trade to happen before deadline day even officially starts, I probably wouldn't have believed you, but... here we are.
According to Shams Chrania of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors have acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in a five-team deal and given him a two-year, $121 million extension through 2026-27. There are tons of moving parts in this deal, but this might be the entirety, barring new information.
Full trade details as Jimmy Butler heads to Warriors
- Warriors receive Jimmy Butler
- Heat receive Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, first-round pick
- Pistons receive Lindy Waters III, Josh Richardson, second-round pick
- Jazz receive Dennis Schroder
- Raptors receive Kyle Anderson
Trade grades: Golden State takes a swing, and Miami gets a decent return
Miami just wanted this saga to be over, and got back a good wing in Wiggins and a first-round pick! It's not thrilling for Heat fans, but it's about as good as you could have hoped for with no leverage at all — the Kevin Durant deal was probably never realistic, unfortunately.
The Warriors didn't really mortgage their future and Jimmy Butler will help, but not enough to compete in the West, and that's where I have reservations.
Locking Butler up for two more seasons makes this look a bit better from the Warriors side — despite paying him $61 million a season the next two years. Good players are going to get paid, and Butler is still a very good player... when he wants to be. Still, the improvement is marginal with Butler in the lineup, and the Dubs need more than marginal right now.
In the end, Miami gets to move on (and plug Andrew Wiggins into a roster that could really use him) and Golden State gets Steph his star. A star who is probably going to start complaining about something in a few months and probably won't get them over the hump, but a star nonetheless.
My brain is scattered and I keep going back and forth — but in the end, I like it for Miami and I get it for Golden State. But when everything is considered... it doesn't move me a ton for them.