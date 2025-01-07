NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal to Chicago would be a nightmare for Bulls fans
By Lior Lampert
Jimmy Butler and the Phoenix Suns' reported mutual desire to join forces has put Bradley Beal's future in the Valley at center stage. Amid the uncertainty and chaos, a shocking suitor has emerged as the betting favorite to land the latter.
Per Bovada Sportsbook, the Chicago Bulls are the likeliest destination for Beal.
Notably, Beal is one of only two active NBA players with a no-trade clause in their current contract and has been reluctant to waive it. What about Chicago inclines him to do so? Conversely, and more importantly, why would the Bulls want to inherit this? Acquiring the 31-year-old would be a backward move for the already dysfunctional organization.
NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal landing in Chicago as part of the Jimmy Butler fallout would be a nightmare for Bulls fans
Considering Beal's $50.2 million salary for 2024-25, any deal sending him to the Windy City likely features standout Bulls guard Zach LaVine. Alternatively, Chicago can scrounge other contracts to make the money match, which they have the ammo to do. But what's the point?
At this point in their respective careers, LaVine is a far superior player than Beal. Moreover, the latter is two years younger and getting paid less than the former (albeit still carrying a lofty price tag). Would this swap be Chicago's attempt to bottom out, subsequently improving its position in the 2025 NBA Draft? If not, what does this do for the Bulls?
Beal and LaVine are presumably signed through the next three seasons, assuming neither declines their exorbitant 2026-27 player options. Nevertheless, given the Suns guard's omnipresent no-trade clause, Chicago would be ceding roster flexibility in this hypothetical swap with Phoenix. But again, for what?
For whatever it's worth, Beal's connection to Chicago could partly be because of Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. The two overlapped at the University of Florida during the 2011-12 collegiate campaign, reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.
Compared to Phoenix, Chicago is much closer to Beal's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Between that and his relationship with Donovan, the stars are aligning for Bulls fans to have their hearts crushed.
Regardless, amid the buzz, Beal emphatically reminded everyone he "hold[s] the cards" following Phoenix's 109-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. That might be the lone saving grace for the Chicago faithful.