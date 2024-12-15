This emergency Lakers-Pacers trade would solve JJ Redick’s center problem once and for all
The NBA trade season is upon us. We've already seen some small moves, such as the Indiana Pacers trading for Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant and very recently the Golden State Warriors trading for Nets point guard Dennis Schroder. What comes with the trade season is also trade rumors.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Indiana Pacers is open to hearing offers about Myles Turner. On the season he's averaging 14.9 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks on .471/.408/.710 shooting splits. In last year playoffs, he shot 45.3 percent from three, helping the Pacers get to their first conference finals since 2014.
Turner's ability to defend the rim and shoot threes has made him a prime target in the trade market for a majority of his career. With the Los Angeles Lakers recent struggles, in both defending the paint and center depth, he would be a prime fit in Los Angeles.
What would a Myles Turner trade look like and what would he fix for the Lakers?
Myles Turner is currently on the last year of his deal and making just above $19 million. Depending on what route the Lakers want to go, they could offer either D'Angelo Russell or Rui Hachimura in a straight one-for-one deal, with the possibility of other pieces being involved. Another scenario would have the Lakers offer Gabe Vincent, Jared Vanderbilt, and a first-round pick for Turner.
Laker fans should hope a deal for Turner includes a package similar to the second scenario, due to Vanderbilt's injuries and Vincent's poor play so far. The more likely of the two would be D'Angelo Russell and a 2030 first-round pick for Turner.
Despite some good years with the Lakers, Russell has had a poor year, especially from three. With the way Austin Reaves have played and with other tradeable pieces, they can afford to trade a point guard to get one of the best rim protecting three-point shooting centers in the game.
JJ Redick has made the Lakers one of the best offensive teams, especially when they're heathy. Despite the best efforts from Anthony Davis to anchor the defense, they rank 24th in defensive rating, 27th in rebounds per game and 23rd in blocks per game. Outside of Davis, the Lakers don't have another true center.
Not only would Turner help with their defense, rebounding, and rim protection, he helps offensively too. The Lakers rank 20th in 3-point shooting percentage and adding a near 41 percent 3-point shooter helps.
The most important aspect of adding Turner would be Anthony Davis moving back to the power forward position. The year the Lakers won the championship, Davis was playing the four next to JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard. This allowed Davis to roam has a help defender but also having a great rim protector next to him.
Turner would be the same exact force defensively. A great rim protector to allow Davis to play as a help defender, where he could likely win a Defensive Player of the Year. The extra size would also help Davis in playing against Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun, and the Oklahoma City Thunder's potential double big lineup.
The biggest advantage of having Turner, is that he and Davis can play extended minutes because of Turner's ability to shoot. When Davis goes to the bench, Los Angeles doesn't have to worry about their lack of size or rim protection. Adding Turner could solve so many problems for JJ Redick and put the Lakers back into championship contention.