The 2025-26 NBA season is two months away, so we're in the time of year when fan bases either continue to dream — or start dreaming. Within the "dead zone" of transactions, there is time and space to look forward, particularly focusing on young players who could make "the leap" during the coming season.

Of course, "the leap" is different for each player, with some potentially poised to become real rotation-quality players and others searching to make a jump from established quality into fringe or even full-fledged stardom. In this space, we will highlight ten young players who could make a real jump in 2025-26.

Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns

Dunn, a 22-year-old forward from Virginia, could be in line for a very prominent role for the Phoenix Suns. As a rookie in 2024-25, Dunn appeared in 74 games, making 44 starts, and he showcased the considerable defensive potential that made him an attractive draft prospect. Dunn also shot the ball better than expected (51.6 percent effective field goal percentage), and there is space for him to grow with the Suns in his second year.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Buzelis finished seventh in Rookie of the Year voting a year ago after putting together a strong debut campaign. The 20-year-old forward averaged 13.0 points per game on 58.5 percent true shooting after the All-Star break, and Buzelis is high on the list of Chicago's most attractive pieces for the future. The Bulls certainly project to lean on him more in the follow-up effort.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Coulibaly is the age of a rookie or sophomore, but he is entering his third season after just turning 21 years old. The multi-talented wing is already flashing as a defender, and Coulibaly averaged 33 minutes per game for the rebuilding Wizards last season. His offense is certainly a work in progress, but Washington still has a roster conducive to Coulibaly exploring the studio space this season. The talent is evident, and a breakout is possible.

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers

Walker was banged up during Indiana's 2025 playoff run. For many, that means he might be "out of sight, out of mind," but the former lottery pick is certainly in the Pacers' plans this season. He appeared in 75 games as a sophomore, averaging nearly 16 minutes per game, and Walker converted more than 40 percent of his 3-point attempts. This season, Walker projects to be able to use his defensive tools and give the Pacers consistent rotation minutes. At the very least, he'll have the chance to do more for a retooling club that is missing Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

If the first month or two of the 2024-25 NBA season did not happen, Zaccharie Risacher would've likely been the Rookie of the Year. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 14.6 points per game on 60.9 percent true shooting after the All-Star break, and he was a starter for a decent Hawks team all season. Now, Risacher has enjoyed a full summer to get stronger and improve his game, and the Hawks have a strong infrastructure around him. There are prominent things on the horizon for the French forward.

Moussa Diabaté, Charlotte Hornets

Diabate was one of the best rebounders in the NBA last season. Despite a modest role, he finished in the top 20 of the NBA in offensive rebounds per game and total offensive rebounds. He was also 12th in the NBA in rebounds per 36 minutes (12.7), and Diabate's motor runs hot in an encouraging way. This year, he has a clear path to playing time on a Hornets team that does not have a center of the future beyond second round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner. Opportunity is important, and Diabate has it.

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans

Missi averaged 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a rookie last season, making 67 starts for the Pelicans. He does not profile as a terribly high-upside player, but there are a ton of minutes available for him in year two. That was already the case before lottery pick Derik Queen went down with a summer injury, but Missi could be the opening day starter for the Pelicans with room to roam.

Mouhamed Gueye, Atlanta Hawks

Very quietly, Gueye started 24 games for the Hawks after the 2024-25 All-Star break, and the team rocketed on defense when he was on the floor. Offensively, he is raw, to be sure, but Gueye's 6'11 frame and defensive feel are evident. He isn't in line for starter's minutes like some players on this list, but he has injury risks (i.e., Kristaps Porzingis) in front of him and impressive advanced stats to back up his talent.

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz

It is fair to note that Collier had one of the uglier shooting profiles in the NBA last season. In fact, he posted a true shooting percentage under 40 percent (!) in the first two months, which dragged down his full-season numbers. Once things stabilized, Collier had impressive moments, averaging 12.0 points and 7.1 assists per game after the break. He has five-star pedigree, good passing feel, real athleticism, and real opportunity in Utah.

Terrance Shannon Jr, Minnesota Timberwolves

Shannon Jr. is perhaps best known as an NBA player for his three-game stint in Minnesota's rotation during the Western Conference Finals. He impressed in those minutes against Oklahoma City and, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker moving on, Shannon Jr. projects to be firmly in the rotation this season. He is already 25 years old, which should lessen any sophomore growing pains, and Shannon Jr. was far too good to be on the floor in Summer League. That became clear immediately, and he should be a real factor for Minnesota in year two.