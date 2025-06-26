2025 NBA Draft Live Grades: Breaking down every pick from the first round

The 2025 NBA Draft is finally upon us, and with it comes the next generation of stars. There figures to be plenty of excitement tonight, from unexpected swings in the lottery to league-altering trades. We have already seen several blockbuster moves in the days leading up to the draft — Desmond Bane to Orlando, Kevin Durant to Houston, Jrue Holiday to Portland, Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta — so it's clear teams are eager to shuffle the deck after a parity-driven 2024-25 season.

We generally know what will happen at No. 1, with the Dallas Mavericks slated to select Wooden Award-winning freshman Cooper Flagg out of Duke. Mere months after the Luka Dončić trade blew a hole through the hearts of Mavs fans everywhere, the next generational star is on his way.

The board opens up a bit from there. Dylan Harper is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 2 overall, but we can't rule out the San Antonio Spurs trading back. With the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3, there's even more uncertainty. VJ Edgecombe? Ace Bailey, against his wishes? A trade back? A trade up? Everything's on the table.

This should be a fun evening, full of surprises and the sort of fleeting optimism an event like the draft can provide to even the most bitter and cynical fandoms.

Starting at 8 PM E.T., we will break down all the action below.

NBA Draft live grades for all 30 first-round picks

1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, F, Duke (Fr.)

No surprise here. Duke freshman Cooper Flagg goes No. 1 overall to Dallas, completing a full-circle moment for the franchise after the controversial Luka Dončić trade. Should we trust the Mavs to handle Flagg's fledging career? Maybe not, but there's no denying the player, the talent. Flagg plays his tail off on every possession, with plus athleticism, a high feel for the game and a remarkable capacity for improvement. He grew so much in a few months at Duke, adding layers to his game as a self-creator and playmaker. Flagg is arguably the best offensive prospect and the best defensive prospect. Dallas is back on the right track.

Grade: A+

2. San Antonio Spurs — Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers (Fr.)

As expected, the Spurs roll with Dylan Harper despite concerns over the backcourt fit with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. San Antonio may need to reshuffle the deck eventually, but Harper is the clear No. 2 prospect in this draft — a big, bursty slasher with high-level playmaking feel and unique positional versatility at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds. Harper's primary value comes as an on-ball generator, but he's also savvy off the ball, cutting and relocating with a purpose and finding ways to impact winning, even when he's not controlling the rock. That should alleviate some of those fit-related qualms.

Grade: A

3. Philadelphia 76ers — VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor (Fr.)

As expected, the Sixers roll with the only player they worked out: VJ Edgecombe. It was a strange pre-draft process in Philadelphia, but it has led them to the right pick. Edgecombe is a nuclear athlete with a solid 3-point stroke and sharp processing skills. He needs to work on his ball-handling and pull-up shooting, but Edgecombe can hit spot-up jumpers, get downhill with an explosive first step and finish with power in the lane. He's a smothering perimeter defender as well, with the potential to render an immediate impact on a championship hopeful. Is there some positional overlap with Quentin Grimes? Perhaps, but Edgecombe plays bigger than his size and is too talented to get too caught up on fit.

Grade: A-

4. Charlotte Hornets — Kon Knueppel, F, Duke (Fr.)

Charlotte has spurned Ace Bailey and other so-called high ceiling prospects in favor of the safest bet, selecting Duke's Kon Knueppel fourth overall. This is a great pick for a team that just needs more good basketball players. Sure, there are some athletic concerns, but Knueppel consistently makes the right decisions on the floor. He's a lights-out shooter, a savvy secondary playmaker and a better defender than he gets credit for. Charlotte will need to find other ways to elevate the defense around Knueppel, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, but the Hornets can expect Knueppel to deliver immediate results.

Grade: A-

5. Utah Jazz — Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers (Fr.)

Utah ends the (brief) slide for Rutgers wing Ace Bailey. He's a major talent — 6-foot-9 in shoes with incredible shot-making skill and plus athleticism. He rarely passes, the defensive effort wavers, and he struggles to create advantages with his handle, but you don't find many wings with Bailey's size and shooting versatility. The Ainges were behind the Jayson Tatum pick in Boston. They will hope Bailey can follow a similar arc in Salt Lake City. That said, it's fair to be a little concerned about Bailey developing bad habits as the primary shot-taker on an underdeveloped roster.

Grade: B

6. Washington Wizards — Tre Johnson, G, Texas (Fr.)

Washington has patiently stockpiled length, positional versatility and defense in recent drafts. This is a swing on offense. Tre Johnson is the most dynamic shot-maker in the draft. He's comfortable flying around screens, uncorking step-backs, and patiently getting to his spots out of pick-and-rolls. There are significant questions about his defense and lack of physicality, but Johnson is 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, so the hope is that he grows into his frame. Johnson has some passing vision, too, although he didn't deploy it much at Texas. Washington is a great fit, although there were probably better prospects on the board.

Grade: B

7. New Orleans Pelicans — Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma (Fr.)

Jeremiah Fears brings one of the highest ceilings in the 2025 draft to New Orleans. Much has been made of New Orleans' need for a point guard with Dejounte Murray hurt. That feels a little bit misguided — especially after the Jordan Poole trade — but Fears gets into the paint at will and creates tons of advantages with his handle. Between Fears and Zion Williamson (when the latter is healthy), the Pelicans will have two ball-handlers capable of getting into the paint and putting the defense in rotation. The shooting needs work, as will his defense, but Fears has a strong foundation for growth. Maybe not the ideal landing spot, but there's plenty of upside here.

Grade: B

8. Brooklyn Nets — Egor Demin, F, BYU (Fr.)

Brooklyn takes the gamble on 6-foot-9 playmaking wing Egor Demin. The appeal is understandable. He's a brilliant processor who can deliver every pass in the book. He operates with a uniqiely high vantage point at 6-foot-9, peering over defender's outstretched arms to deliver pinpoint passes through tight windows. That said, Demin lacks physicality as a defender and a finisher. He's a subpar athlete who struggles to generate separation with his handle. He's a poor shooter with middling touch indicators, even if he took a healthy volume of 3s in college. Demin would've made more sense for a team with scoring and defensive infrastructure around him. This is a deeply risky bet.

Grade: D

9. Toronto Raptors — Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina (So.)

Collin Murray-Boyles leveled up across the board as a sophomore at South Carolina. He was the No. 3 prospect on my board, so this is a huge win for Toronto. He also fits everything the Raptors are about — size, skill versatlity, high-level defense. The shooting concerns are real, especially on a team with limited spacing like Toronto, but Murray-Boyles pummels mismatches in the paint, delivers slick passes off of drives, and is probably the most impactful day-one defender in the draft. This is a surprise, but a good one.

Grade: A

Stay tuned for live updates throughout the night.