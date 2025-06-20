2025 NBA Draft: Meet the top international players rising up boards

In 2023, the NBA Draft was unequivocally headlined by an international prospect in Victor Wembanyama. In 2024, three of the top six picks were international prospects, including the top two selections in Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr. When it comes to the 2025 class, the expectation is that college prospects will dominate the top part of the lottery, but there are still myriad international prospects worthy of inclusion in the first round.

At present, the top 11 players on the Rookie Scale Consensus Board played college basketball in 2024-25, which is a sharp departure from previous seasons. However, six of the next 19 players are coming from overseas, and another player (Hansen Yang) seems to have real helium to potentially crash the first round party by draft night.

Here is a look at the top international prospects in 2025.

Noa Essengue

For the last few months, Essengue has been the top-rated international prospect according most composites, and that continues on the current consensus board. He's also ranked as the No. 4 prospect on Chris Kline's final big board here at FanSided. Essengue is quite young, turning 19 in December, and he has very exciting athleticism and fluidity for a young big. Essengue also plays hard, and he has a positive impact even when playing against high-level pros at a young age.

Perhaps the biggest question with the French big is how he will translate positionally. Essengue is not a complete non-shooter but, when playing at the 4 at the NBA level, he would be a strongly below-average shooter right now. At the 5, he would be at least slightly undersized and would be at a strength disadvantage against most opponents. However, Essengue does have the appeal of physical tools combined with age and real upside that could send him into the lottery.

Joan Beringer

Like Essengue, Beringer is still 18 years old, and he will not turn 19 until after his rookie season begins. Beringer is also a late-rising prospect on many draft boards, including some legitimate buzz that he could crack the lottery by the time the big day arrives. Beringer, who is also French, might benefit from his combine measurements, coming in at 6-foot-11 without shoes and with a 7-foot-4.5 wingspan. That gives Beringer legitimate center size and perhaps assuages some of the concerns with his frame.

At present, Beringer is quite raw, and he will need to add strength and overall feel. With that said, Beringer is extremely athletic and effective in a small, play-finishing role. He has been favorably compared to another European big man in Clint Capela, and if Beringer can follow a similar trajectory, a mid-first round investment would be logical and appropriate.

Noah Penda

French prospects continue to make an impact in draft circles, and Noah Penda is another example. He does not project as an elite-level offensive or shot-creating force, but Penda measured at 6-foot7 without shoes and with a 6-foot-11.5 wingspan at more than 240 pounds. He is strong and physical already, and Penda's defensive tools are outstanding.

On offense, he does check a lot of boxes as a supporting piece, including high-level feel for the game and passing acumen. Penda is also improving as a shooter, and at the very least, he should be able to knock down open threes in catch-and-shoot situations.

Nolan Traore

Coming into the season, Traore had high-lottery buzz. While that has somewhat cooled, there is a lot to like with the French guard. Traore is 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, and he has an NBA athlete with quickness and straight-line speed.

It remains to be seen as to whether Traore can be an efficient scorer, but he is willing to shoot and able to break the paint off the bounce. Traore is also a very strong passer for his age, and his decision-making should improve with more maturity. It wouldn't be a grand slam swing for a team to invest a late lottery or mid-first round pick into Traore as a long-term backcourt starter.

Hugo Gonzalez

Like Traore, Gonzalez began the 2025 draft cycle with the perceived potential to be a top-five pick if things broke well. That seems like an unlikely scenario now, but Gonzalez still profiles as a first-round prospect.

The 6'6 wing from Spain is a very potent defender, and he has a track record of bringing energy and effort that any team could use when combined with his size. The uncertainty arrives more on offense, especially when it comes to high-end outcomes. Gonzalez doesn't really create a ton for himself or others, and he shot just 29 percent from 3-point range this season.

Ben Saraf

Saraf is a very interesting prospect. The 6-foot-5 guard from Ratiopharm Ulm will be 19 years old for his entire rookie season, and Saraf has a few very nice carrying tools. He is one of the best drivers in the class, and Saraf's craft in the lane is rare for his age. Saraf is also a very strong passer when he can draw the attention of the defense, and he has played well at high levels in Europe.

On the flip side, some scouts are concerned with Saraf's shooting, particularly when he's on the move or self-creating. Saraf is also just an average or marginal athlete by NBA standards. That would be heavily mitigated if he's able to play point guard, however, and Saraf is a very talented guard who could be available deep into the late first round.

Hansen Yang

As noted above, the first six players on this list have garnered somewhat consistent buzz in first round circles over the last few months. Yang is an exception to that, but the 7-foot1 big man from China seems to be rising on boards.

Yang showcased a highly intriguing skill set when he visited the NBA Draft Combine in May, and he has true center size that includes a 9-foot-3 standing reach. That physical stature should be helpful as a deterrent on the defensive end, but Yang's most intriguing tool might be his passing. He made a few head-turning passes in combine scrimmages, and that was also evident on his professional tape. The main question is whether Yang moves well enough to stick in the fast-paced NBA, but his passing and ability to make shots near the rim could interest teams.