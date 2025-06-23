2025 NBA Mock Draft: Final predictions for all 59 picks

The 2025 NBA Draft will commence at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25. It will usher in the next generation of NBA stars, with Duke's Cooper Flagg leading the charge as one of the best prospects in recent history.

While the depth of this class has subsided due to the allure of NIL and longer college careers, the lottery range is loaded with intriguing talent and potential All-Stars. The Dallas Mavericks won the lottery of all lotteries to land Flagg, but several other teams will come away thrilled with their new additions.

As reports continue to trickle out and the draft landscape takes shape, here are our final predictions for all 59 picks, with full analysis and team fit breakdowns. You can read our top 100 prospect rankings here.

Updated 2025 NBA Mock Draft with full two-round predictions

1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, F, Duke (Fr.)

Cooper Flagg arrived at Duke at 17 and became the fourth-ever freshman to win the Wooden Award, exceeding all reasonable expectations. He developed quickly from a high-level connector and play-finisher into a legitimate on-ball hub, comfortably leveraging his athleticism to create advantages and spray buckets from all three levels. Flagg plays defense with the competitiveness of T.J. McConnell, but he’s 6-foot-9 in shoes with significant vertical pop and the lateral agility to guard all over the floor. His youth, athleticism and IQ comes around once in a generation.

Team fit: Dallas hit jackpot after the Luka Dončić fiasco. There’s no messing this up. Cooper Flagg occupies rarefied air as one of the best prospects in recent memory. He dominated college basketball after arriving at Duke as a 17-year-old. Flagg impacts every aspect of the game. He’s a proficient shooter, a burgeoning on-ball creator, a dominant interior finisher and a hellacious defender, with one of the hottest motors you’ll ever see in a top recruit. Dallas needs a centerpiece to reorient its future around, which Flagg provides.

2. San Antonio Spurs — Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers (Fr.)

A wing-sized guard with elite driving skills, Dylan Harper has all the tools of a future All-Star creator. While not a great pull-up shooter, he’s efficient in off the catch and dynamic attacking closeouts, which should give him scalability and versatility within a scheme or lineup. He mixes speeds when rumbling downhill and knows how to use his frame to absorb contact and finish in traffic. Harper displays excellent feel running pick-and-rolls and his defensive ceiling is considerable given his outlier tools.

Team fit: If the Spurs keep this pick, Dylan Harper is the only choice. He’s not a clean fit next to De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, but it’s not unworkable either. Harper’s jumper is cleanest off the catch and he’s a very attentive slasher, with more than enough size to share the floor defensively with San Antonio’s (already fairly big) backcourt. The Spurs’ track record of player development is undeniable. They can bank on one of Castle or Harper becoming more proficient from deep over time, while benefiting from Harper’s rim pressure and playmaking in the short term.

3. Philadelphia 76ers — VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor (Fr.)

VJ Edgecombe is a one-percent athlete. Ideally he’d be a bit taller, but Edgecombe has the strength and twitch to guard much bigger than his listed height. He’s a singularly disruptive force on defense, with the motor to one day crack an All-Defense team. He’s still coming along as a ball-handler and playmaker, but Edgecombe’s spot-up shooting and elite first step give him a solid baseline for scoring. He also reads the floor well and functions as a strong connective piece.

Team fit: Philadelphia has a wide range of options in this spot, but no prospect better represents the intersection between upside and immediate utility than VJ Edgecombe. The Baylor guard is a nuclear athlete, with tons of functional athleticism to tap into as his ball-handling improves over time. Even without many advanced moves in his bag, Edgecombe is a competent shooter with a deadly first step and the strength to play through contact at the rim. He gives Philly’s backcourt a new dynamic, while also giving them a level of defensive ground coverage that Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain will not.

4. Charlotte Hornets — Kon Knueppel, F, Duke (Fr.)

Kon Knueppel’s lackluster length and athleticism will hurt him on defense, but he’s savvy within a team context and competitive enough to survive. Where he shines, of course, is offensively. Knueppel is a knockdown shooter with impressive pace and physicality as a driver. He won’t beat defenders one-on-one, but he can come off a screen, get downhill with a purpose, and finish smoothly below the rim. He’s one of the smartest players in the draft, with a high baseline of skill that should translate immediately.

Team fit: This will register as a surprise to many, but it’s time for Charlotte to start putting competent players on the floor. Straight up. The upside swings like Tidjane Salaun don’t have a strong hit rate. Knueppel is as solid as a top-five pick can get. He won’t blow anyone away athletically, but he’s a lights-out shooter and high-feel connective playmaker who can cash in on the gravity of stars like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Knueppel is going to make the right plays more often than not, which is all too rare a trait among Charlotte’s supporting cast.

5. Utah Jazz — Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers (Fr.)

Ace Bailey is the most polarizing prospect in the 2025 draft. He’s a major talent, with the size and shot-making chops to become a star at the next level. It’s rare to find such a prolific mid-range assassin nowadays, but Bailey’s ability to shoot over contests and from a plethora of angles is unique. He’s coverage-proof. That said, he doesn’t really pass and the defensive engagement tends to waver. A high center of gravity also limits his handle; Bailey doesn’t get to the rim or create separation easily. He relies, perhaps too much, on a diet of tough shots.

Team fit: Ace Bailey carries the “polarizing” label, which sticks to players with obvious star traits but limited winning impact. Rutgers was better with Ace Bailey on the floor, to be clear, but he can fall into bad habits as a shot-taker extraordinaire. As such, Utah is a great fit. Not only do the Jazz need to swing on upside, but Will Hardy’s offense is rooted in ball movement and constant quick-trigger decisions. That may steepen Bailey’s initial acclimation period, but it will also force him to buck bad habits and work within a team construct, which should benefit him long term.

6. Washington Wizards — Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma (Fr.)

Jeremiah Fears struggled with efficiency as a freshman, but the intersection of youth, productivity and athleticism is hard to come by. Fears can get wherever he wants on the floor, mixing an elite first step with incredible live-dribble deceleration. He needs to add strength, but Fears plays through contact and draws fouls at the rim. The jumper looks better than the results and should develop in time. He needs to trim turnovers, but his passing ambition suggests true franchise point guard potential. If it all clicks, Fears can become the heliocentric focal point of an NBA team.

Team fit: Jeremiah Fears represents one of the biggest upside swings in the draft. His freshman season was not without its concerns — poor rim efficiency, lackluster shooting, turnovers galore — but he’s also the sort of bubbly on-ball creator this Washington roster needs (Jordan Poole ain’t long for DC). Fears creates advantages at will, with a blend of speed, creativity and deceleration ability that makes him a real handful to defend. Fears draws a lot of fouls and has the chance to be the offensive centerpiece Washington’s defense-forward lineup lacks.

7. New Orleans Pelicans — Tre Johnson, G, Texas (Fr.)

Tre Johnson oozes ‘real hooper’ energy. He’s a standout shot-maker, with great length and agility, helping to mitigate some of the concerns about his lax defense as a 19-year-old. That said, Johnson can’t really handle physicality with his frame, so he’s limited as a driver and a finisher around the rim. He’s also reliant on some difficult jumpers, despite a nice package of side-steps and step-backs to create space. Johnson is a better passer than his assist numbers suggest, but the volume’s not really there and he doesn’t easily create dribble penetration.

Team fit: Tre Johnson is one of the best freshman scorers in recent history, which will help teams overlook a lot of flaws. The Pelicans are still committed to building around Zion Williamson, so stockpiling as much perimeter shot-making as possible is probably a viable strategy. Johnson can score out of a variety of actions and setups. He won’t pressure the rim or create much for others, but he’s not an inept passer. The defense is a problem, but he’s a real offensive game-changer opposite Zion’s relentless slashing.

8. Brooklyn Nets — Noa Essengue, F, France (2006)

Noa Essengue is the second-youngest player in the class, only three days older than Cooper Flagg and with an impressive track record of production in a professional league. At 6-foot-9, he’s a spindly, rangy defender who can slide his feet with guards or envelope shot attempts at the rim. He’s still coming into his own offensively, but Essengue cleans up on simple cuts and out in transition, where his fluidity of movement pops. If the 3s fall consistently and he can nurture solid instincts as a passer, the ceiling is lofty.

Team fit: Brooklyn is basically starting from scratch. There are few better blank-slate prospects than Noa Essengue, whose youth, athleticism and overseas production paints a tantalizing picture of what’s to come. He needs a patient hand, but the Nets can supply it. Essenuge flies around the floor with impressive agility on defense. He’s a better shooter than the numbers suggest and he’s real slick with the intangibles. Essengue kickstarts fast breaks with heady passes off of rebounds, he sets well-timed screens, and he possesses an advanced nose for when to cut backdoor and flush it home.

9. Toronto Raptors — Khaman Maluach, C, Duke (Fr.)

Khaman Maluach takes up a lot of space in the paint. His freshman season at Duke was by no means a seamless journey, but he’s already far along in his development as a finisher and rim protector. The defensive rebounding should improve in a different context and the eye test shows a viable perimeter defender when asked to move in space. He is extremely raw on offense, but Maluach dunks everything and inhales the offensive glass. He shot 72.3 percent on free throws and shows flashes of touch out to the 3-point line.

Team fit: Khaman Maluach occupied a niche role in a talented Duke starting lineup, but it’s a role he should seamlessly translate to the next level. He’s ultra-efficient around the rim and a mobile, imposing rim protector on defense. The Raptors need to start thinking about life after Jakob Poeltl and that front office tends to prioritize tools above all else. Maluach doesn’t shoot yet, but he has touch at the free throw line and enough eye-popping high school tape to think maybe one day he can.

10. Phoenix Suns — Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina (So.)

Collin Murray-Boyles improved across the board as a sophomore despite a mediocre supporting cast at South Carolina. Concerns about the jump shot are real but overblown, as Murray-Boyles’ tank-like physicality, balletic footwork and soft touch make him a dominant scorer on the interior. He’s a smothering, versatile defender, a legitimate playmaking hub in the frontcourt, and a unique — but viable — star bet in a top-heavy class.

Team fit: Phoenix’s need for a center is well-documented, and there are plenty such options available with this pick. CMB would represent a nontraditional route — at 6-foot-7, he spent plenty of time as a small-ball five at South Carolina, but it’s unclear if that is sustainable in the NBA. Regardless, Murray-Boyles is the best defender in the draft — a voracious ball-hound and razor-sharp roamer, capable of blowing up plays all over the floor. Offensively, he creates advantages with his strength and burst, finishing as well as anyone in this class once he puts two feet in the paint.

11. Portland Trail Blazers — Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois (Fr.)

Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakučinois made a strong early impression at Illinois. His season was up and down in the end, but it’s rare to find a playmaker with his combination of size, vision and creativity. Jakučionis is a limited athlete, so he will need to prove he can beat NBA defenders at the point of attack and finish against rim protection. But, a dynamic shot-making profile, including a filthy step-back, should allow him to score consistently, while his feel operating out of pick-and-rolls is well suited to today’s NBA.

Team fit: The Blazers are ripe with frontcourt play-finishers and dynamic athletes in the backcourt, but there’s a stark lack of connective tissue. Deni Avdija came a long way last season, but Portland really needs a proper point guard type to organize the offense and maximize disparate pieces. Kasparas Jakučionis has the size to share the floor with Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons. He’s a pick-and-roll maestro with a scalable skill set, equally comfortable bombing pull-up 3s or stepping into spot-up jumpers. He can help take Portland’s offense to the next level.

12. Chicago Bulls — Egor Demin, G, BYU (Fr.)

Egor Demin is 2025’s most confounding prospect. He has a wide draft range, stretching as high as the lottery, due to his blend of size and playmaking. The Russian point-wing is arguably the draft’s best passer, able to peer over the top of defenses and read the floor like a book. But he’s also a severely restricted scorer, hitting 27.3 percent of his 3s as a freshman and less than 70 percent of his free throws. Demin does not have the burst to beat defenders at the point of attack, nor the physicality to sustain advantages and punish mismatches.

Team fit: Egor Demin is the most Josh Giddey-coded prospect of the 2025 draft, which is precisely why it’s easy to envision Chicago attempting to pair him with… Josh Giddey. The Bulls’ front office has built its identity around rostering a cadre of ball-handlers who can push the tempo and spread the wealth. There are major concerns about Demin’s ability to score at the next level, but he’s a sharp decision-maker who can grease the wheels on any offense — whether he’s running point or operating as connective tissue next to “stars” like Giddey and Nikola Vucevic.

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) — Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown (Fr.)

Thomas Sorber’s freshman season was cut short by a foot injury, but his impactful two-way performance in limited reps — as well as strong measurements at the Combine — solidified his stock. Sorber needs to play with more force at the rim, but he shows soft touch on push shots and has a deep bag of tricks in the paint. His ability to pass on the short roll is highly valuable in today’s NBA, and his IQ translates to the defensive end, where Sorber has the size, fluidity and awareness to develop into a solid defensive anchor.

Team fit: With Clint Capela on his way out the door, there’s a good chance Atlanta looks for frontcourt reinforcements on draft night. Thomas Sorber is a brilliant fit next to Trae Young — long and mobile enough to catch lobs, but also far more nuanced as a roll man, displaying balletic footwork and a real eye for passing on the move. Defensively, Sorber makes excellent use of his 7-foot-6 wingspan, profiling as the sort of defensive anchor this Hawks team lacks. Sorber fits a need and then some for the Hawks, and he stands to benefit endlessly from a Young partnership.

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) — Carter Bryant, F, Arizona (Fr.)

Carter Bryant did enough in a limited role at Arizona to win over NBA scouts. He’s an eye-popping athlete on the wing; he just looks the part of a pro-level defender with his strength, activity and versatility. Bryant is already strong enough to stonewall drives at the point of attack and he’s mobile enough to float on the weak side for blocks. He has more room left to grow offensively, but a consistent 3-point shot and a nice mid-range package should get him far at the next level.

Team fit: Carter Bryant’s low-usage role at Arizona makes him a complicated evaluation, but the tools are readily apparent and there isn’t a more proven player development staff than the one in San Antonio. Bryant is a rangy, dynamic defender on the wing, with the strength to trade blows in the post and the quickness to glide over screens on the perimeter, regularly mirroring ball-handlers at the point of attack. He’s also a bankable spot-up shooter, with enough of a mid-range and face-up game to suggest further upside, which San Antonio can tap into given Fox’s and Wemby’s unique playmaking gravity.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA) — Derik Queen, C, Maryland (Fr.)

Derik Queen did not ace his athletic testing at the Combine, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a more winning personality on the court — and his performance at Maryland backs it up. The defensive concerns are real, but Queen operates with a boldness few bigs do. He slings creative, pinpoint dimes on the move and attacks mismatches with a dangerous blend of strength, footwork and sly agility. Queen’s more of a theoretical shooter than a shooter at this point, but his touch on hooks and runners in the lane is reason enough for optimism on that front.

Team fit: There has been negative buzz around Derik Queen after a poor Combine showing, but that’s silly. Teams will overthink it, and it could lead to a future All-Star landing in a perfect home. OKC needs to think about life after Isaiah Hartenstein. Queen is a near-perfect frontcourt complement to Chet Holmgren. While not the most impactful defender, Queen plays with physicality and moves his feet well enough. Chet can cover for him a lot. Where Queen really stands out, however, is on offense. His face-up driving and playmaking at the five spot align perfectly with OKC’s scheme.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL) — Cedric Coward, F, Washington State (Sr.)

Cedric Coward took a nontraditional path to the NBA. He began in D-III, then spent two years with Eastern Washington in the Big Sky, before finally arriving on a national stage at Wazzu as a senior. Then, six games into his Cougars tenure, Coward suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. That said, 6-foot-6 wings with Coward’s blend of length, athleticism and shooting are all the rage. He defends at a high level, processes the floor sharply in a connective role, and displays flashes of downhill, straight-line creation. If he can get stronger and improve his handle, the upside is considerable.

Team fit: Cedric Coward is the 2025 draft’s biggest wild card. He played six games at Wazzu after transferring from Eastern Washington, then suffered a season-ending injury. Memphis won’t find much high-level competitive experience to bank on, but Coward’s blend of length and skill ought to appeal to the Grizzlies front office. Coward won the Combine, measuring out to a 7-foot-2 wingspan and wielding massive hands. He’s a versatile defender, a smooth shooter, and the sort of connective piece that could prove invaluable to Memphis once he puts it all together.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) — Danny Wolf, C, Michigan (Jr.)

Danny Wolf transferred from Yale to Michigan as a junior and really took off, unleashed as a 7-foot point guard. He’s an inconsistent shooter, but Wolf’s touch — as well as the variety of shot types — should lead to confidence in his projection. In the meantime, a 7-footer who can run inverted pick-and-rolls, navigate tight spaces off the dribble and sling dimes on the move is bound to curry interest in NBA circles. He’s a solid positional defender, if not much of a rim deterrent, but Wolf’s singular offensive versatility will be his calling card in the pros.

Team fit: With Naz Reid about to hit free agency and Minnesota’s cap sheet in tricky territory, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Wolves look for frontcourt depth in the first round. Danny Wolf can offer a lot of the fun stuff Reid does offensively — spot-up 3s, face-up drives, unexpectedly fluid handles — but he’s probably a more dynamic playmaking fulcrum. Reid is also much more dominant a shooter and scorer when he’s rolling, but Wolf’s ability to bend the floor and initiate actions from the frontcourt fits Minnesota’s style, whether he’s replacing Reid, backing up Reid, or next to Reid.

18. Washington Wizards (via MEM) — Asa Newell, F, Georgia (Fr.)

Asa Newell put a traditionally mediocre UGA team in the NCAA Tournament with impressive productivity as a freshman. It’s unclear to what extent he will shoot at the next level, and the defensive playmaking isn’t elite, but Newell’s blend of mobility and physicality gives him a unique edge as a four-five combo. While he lacks go-to scoring moves, the instincts for cutting and cleaning up offensive rebounds will put numbers on the board, especially when mixed with the occasional spot-up jumper. Newell gets by on the small stuff, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Team fit: Washington adds a new element to the frontcourt alongside Alex Sarr. While Asa Newell can spend time on the perimeter and bury a few spot-up 3s on occasion, he does the majority of his work in the paint. Newell hammers the offensive glass, sets screens, moves actively into open space and regularly makes himself available for lobs at the rim. Sarr is more perimeter-oriented right now; Newell can help balance out the frontcourt a bit, with an intriguing mobility and physicality to supplement Sarr on the defensive end, too. He’s a strong running mate for Jeremiah Fears.

19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) — Nolan Traore, G, France (2006)

Nolan Traoré has excellent size and length for the point guard position, in addition to being the fastest straight-line mover in the draft. He gets downhill at will, comfortable mixing in crossovers and hesitation moves to keep defenders in a hopeless limbo. He needs to improve as a shooter and a finisher, but the 3s started falling toward the end of the season and Traoré boasts the highest assist percentage in the draft at 19 years old. He’s not much of a defender yet, but the tools and athleticism give him a framework for growth. The upside here is considerable.

Team fit: A strong finish to his season with Saint-Quentin has led Nolan Traoré’s stock to spike. He’s still young, with excellent positional size and an impossible-to-teach blend of speed and playmaking vision. Questions remain about Traoré as a scorer, but he will pressure the rim, flourish in transition, and set the table for his teammates. Brooklyn can afford to swing for upside and take the patient approach with Traoré, pairing him with his fellow countryman in Essengue, another transition beast.

20. Miami Heat (via GSW) — Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State (Fr.)

Despite underwhelming measurements at the Combine, Jase Richardson ought to hit the ground running at the next level. He’s an excellent point of attack defender, even if he lacks positional flexibility, and the offensive skill package is an easy plug-and-fit with just about any lineup. Richardson spent the majority of his freshman season working off-ball and attacking closeouts, but he’s an efficient three-level scorer with ridiculous touch on floaters, savvy connective instincts and a chance to grow into more of a lead guard as his reps increase.

Team fit: Jase Richardson’s underwhelming measurements could send him plummeting further than he has any right to. Yes, it’s tough sledding for small guards in the NBA, but Richardson is a stout positional defender and one of the 2025 draft’s most polished offensive weapons. His efficient three-level scoring was Michigan State’s guiding light in the NCAA Tournament. Richardson thrives without the ball and presents a scalable, day-one piece for a Heat team eager to win games. No coach better masks weaknesses and elevates strengths than Erik Spoelstra.

21. Utah Jazz (via MIN) — Drake Powell, F, North Carolina (Fr.)

Drake Powell began the season as a projected top-10 pick, but like many in UNC’s program, he fell short of expectations. The offense is a work in progress, although he did bury a healthy 37.9 percent of his 3s. What makes Powell pop, however, is his defense, equipped with top-shelf athleticism and a gaping wingspan on the perimeter. If nothing else, Powell should be able to step in and generate timely stops while the rest of his game develops. If he can improve his decision-making and develop as a slasher, the two-way upside is considerable.

Team fit: Drake Powell was a projected top-10 pick before the season and he could resurrect some of those expectations with a strong pre-draft process. The offensive sample at North Carolina was extremely limited, but Powell hit a healthy volume of 3s and he’s a standout athlete, with the straight-line burst and vertical pop to pose a slashing threat long term. Where he really shines, however, is the defensive end. Utah could use a true stopper on the wing, while their patient hand can help Powell develop slowly on the other end of the floor.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) — Noah Penda, F, France (2005)

Noah Penda checks a lot of boxes on the wing. He needs to sink 3s more consistently, but with a broad frame and underrated agility, Penda is one of the draft’s most impactful defenders. On the other end, he delivers pinpoint passes on a rope and knows when (and where) to cut in the flow of the offense. His selfless demeanor and willingness to embrace the little things creates confidence that, if his jumper develops, Penda will have a long and productive career.

Team fit: Another French wing for the Hawks, who view Noah Penda as valuable connective tissue between Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher and the rest of Atlanta’s young supporting cast. He still needs to prove his mettle as a 3-point shooter, but Penda does so much well. He’s among the best wing defenders in the draft at 6-foot-8 and 242 pounds; he’s also a snap-crackle-pop passer, rendering quick decisions in the flow of the offense and creatively redistributing the rock, often with nary a dribble. He moves off-ball, thinks the game at a high level, and boosts Atlanta’s versatility in the frontcourt.

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via IND) — Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford (Sr.)

Maxime Raynaud offers plenty of intriguing traits as a 7-footer with a smooth jumper, a face-up game and solid rebounding numbers. Raynaud’s in-between offense needs a bit of work, but he can finish with a variety of touch shots around the rim and beat closeouts with quick downhill moves and a sharp playmaking eye. He will need to add strength to better handle physicality on both ends, but if Raynaud can adequately protect the rim while playing a flexible, high-IQ brand of basketball on offense, he will stick in the NBA.

Team fit: New Orleans added a second first-round pick via trade with Indiana. Despite Yves Missi’s strong rookie season, frontcourt depth remains a weak point for the Pelicans. Maxime Raynaud, a top performer in Combine scrimmages after a dominant senior campaign at Stanford, merits watching here. At 7-foot-1, he’s a high-volume 3-point shooter with some juice attacking in face-up situations, making him a strong skill complement to both Missi and, more importantly, Zion Williamson in different lineup configurations.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) — Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State (Sr.)

It’s generally smart to fade older players in the first round, but Nique Clifford feels like an exception to the rule. The five-year senior got better each season, becoming one of college basketball’s most well-rounded stars. He’s a springboard athlete, guarding a variety of different positions and archetypes, while also feasting on the glass at 6-foot-6. Moreover, he’s an efficient shooter, a sharp connective passer and a heady off-ball mover. His growth as a secondary ball-handler and straight-line driver leaves precious few holes. Clifford has all the hallmarks of a high-end role player.

Team fit: There’s a world in which OKC, equipped with an unholy amalgamation of future picks, swings for upside and forgoes any hope of immediate contribution. Or, the Thunder can look for a day-one depth piece like Nique Clifford, one of the most well-rounded college basketball stars who displayed steady improvement across five seasons at Colorado and Colorado State. Clifford is a springy athlete on the wing, with a bankable 3-point shot, stout defense and an impressively advanced dribble-drive game. He became a real shot creator in his senior season, with the sort of connective instincts this OKC offense thrives on.

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN) — Ben Saraf, G, Israel (2006)

Ben Saraf bristles with creativity as a passer. He’s not an outlier athlete or a particularly adept shooter, but Saraf’s shifty handles allow him to manipulate a defense and create driving angles. From there, he’s a threat to spray passes with either hand, delivered right into the shooting pocket. His finishing package out to the free throw line is quite robust, but Saraf will struggle against NBA rim protection and he’s a streaky spot-up shooter with minimal pull-up shooting to speak of. Extreme strengths and weaknesses complicate his projection.

Team fit: Orlando sold the farm for Desmond Bane, including the No. 16 pick. That gives the Magic one shot to address their needs at point guard. Ben Saraf has enjoyed a productive season for Germany’s Ulm. His Combine measurements came out better than expected, as he’s 6-foot-7 in shoes. Orlando loves size and versatility. Saraf is a limited defender and a spotty shooter, but his blend of youth, size, ball-handling craft and playmaking feel — at this stage of the draft — could be too intriguing to pass up for an Orlando team in need of a table-setter.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) — Joan Beringer, C, France (2006)

Joan Beringer is exceedingly raw but also exceedingly young, with a baseline of physical tools and production overseas that will appeal to teams in the first round. Even without much meat on the bone offensively, his run-jump athleticism will yield plenty of lob dunks, putbacks and easy finishes of the sort. On defense, he makes incredible flash plays as a shot blocker, with an ability to blanket large areas of the floor and recover quickly in space. He will need patience and the right infrastructure around him, but Beringer is one of this draft’s more intriguing long-term swings.

Team fit: Joan Beringer is a pure upside swing, which the Nets can afford. In addition to capitalizing on the NBA’s French New Wave with Essengue, Traoré and Beringer, Brooklyn amasses an intriguing blend of skill sets with these picks. Beringer is another acrobatic finisher who can run the floor and catch lobs, with Traoré playing the setup man. On defense, the combined ground coverage and malleability of Beringer and Essengue could provide the Nets with a solid foundation for the future — even if it takes time for it to crystallize.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) — Liam McNeeley, F, UConn (Fr.)

Liam McNeeley was a projected lottery pick preseason — and he could still end up in that range — but a rocky freshman season at UConn unveiled some major concerns. He still offers a prototypical blend of size and movement shooting on the wing, but McNeeley’s jumper was inconsistent in a role that demanded more of him. He can deliver nice secondary passing reads, but he’s a bad finisher in the paint and a limited defender. If the shooting pops, McNeeley will stick, but it’s unclear if he has the ancillary attributes necessary to thrive if the jumper does not translate full-stop.

Team fit: While Brooklyn loads up on athleticism and upside with its first three picks, there isn’t a lot of shooting between Essengue, Traoré and Beringer. As such, the Nets target a more surefire, high-floor type of talent in Liam McNeeley, who was an elite high school shooter and a productive offensive centerpiece at UConn, despite his jumper wavering a bit. The blend of size, shooting and feel should help McNeeley stick in the NBA, even if there are concerns about his defense and his ability to really grow beyond a specialist at the next level. He complements Brooklyn’s draft haul quite.

28. Boston Celtics — Will Riley, F, Illinois (Fr.)

Will Riley showed plenty of promising flashes during a turbulent freshman season at Illinois. He’s a true 6-foot-8 wing with dribble-pass-shoot utility. The 3s don’t fall frequently enough, but he’s a great driver, able to shift gears and absorb contact despite a thin frame. Riley cuts instinctively without the ball and delivers accurate passes in the flow of the offense. He also has a smooth pull-up in his bag, although inconsistency (again) is a major drawback. If the jumper stabilizes and he adds muscle on defense, the ceiling is high.

Team fit: With Jayson Tatum out of commission next season and Jaylen Brown’s future in doubt, Boston invests in a talented slashing, shot-making freshman. Will Riley needs to bulk up, but he has solid measurables for a wing and a wide breadth of skill, even if he’s still putting all the pieces together. Riley’s 3-point shot can run cold and he’s a highly inconsistent defender these days, but his physical driving, impressive flashes of pull-up shooting and underrated passing chops give him a high ceiling for Boston to invest in.

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE) — Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph's (Jr.)

Rasheer Fleming’s athleticism pops on tape. He’s a long, rangy defender who can envelope shot attempts as a weak-side rim protector and smother guards with his length on switches. Offensively, Fleming is a proficient spot-up shooter and a potent lob threat, with just enough straight-line juice to beat closeouts and collapse a defense. He’s limited as a passer and probably tops out as a star in his role, but Fleming’s skill set is tailored for today’s game.

Team fit: Phoenix severely lacks defensive playmaking beyond Ryan Dunn. Rasheer Fleming falling to No. 29 is a dream. While he’s not exactly a franchise center, Fleming can switch one-through-five and wreak havoc as a weak side roamer at the four spot. He’s also an efficient spot-up shooter with the straight-line burst to beat closeouts and attack the rim. Although not much of a playmaker or in-between scorer, Fleming has all the tools to be an impactful role player from day one.

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC) — Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas (Jr.)

Adou Thiero is a singularly explosive athlete on the wing. The 3-point shot needs a lot of work, but it’s rare to find a 6-foot-7 wing with Thiero’s ability to get downhill and create his own shots at the rim. He’s a beast out in transition, and the defensive activity is a plus. We won’t know Thiero’s ceiling until we know his development arc as a shooter, but it’s smart to bet on the brawny, dynamic slasher who can collapse a defense and score with his tools, even as his skills come along slowly on the back burner.

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA) — Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida (Sr.)

Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida to the national championship with a torrid shooting display in the NCAA Tournament. It was the perfect sendoff for one of college basketball’s neatest development stories. Clayton, who transferred from Iona to Florida as a junior, is one of the very best shooters in the draft, comfortable launching from several feet behind the NBA line and with a hand in his face. The shooting dynamism, combined with a stout, bursty frame that allows him to attack closeouts and finish through contact, should allow Clayton to contribute immediately as a scorer at the next level.

32. Boston Celtics (via WAS) — Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton (Sr.)

Ryan Kalkbrenner gradually evolved into one of the most dominant players in college basketball across five seasons at Creighton. The four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year is a dominant drop coverage rim protector and a determined rebounder, with post skills and finishing touch to boot on the offensive end. His recent progression as a shooter, however, should make it easy for NBA teams to envision a long and fruitful career from the 7-footer.

Team fit: With increasing uncertainty around the futures of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, the Celtics opt for a proven hand in the frontcourt. Ryan Kalkbrenner has been one of the most dominant rim protectors in college basketball for virtually his entire career. He also happens to be a superbly efficient finisher around the rim, with a smooth 3-point stroke that should give him varied utility on offense. He’s not the sexiest option, but Kalkbrenner has a skill set a lot of teams — and especially Boston — ought to covet.

33. Charlotte Hornets — Hugo Gonzalez, F, Spain (2006)

Hugo González was buried on the depth chart for Real Madrid this season, but 19-year-olds with his physical tools, motor and defensive profile tend to demand attention in the NBA. González has prototypical size and strength on the wing. He can handle physical matchups at the point of attack defensively and he’s a dogged competitor, whether it’s crashing the glass, sprinting to close gaps or mucking up the game with pure energy plays. González needs to hit 3s more consistently, but he’s a purposeful slasher who can absorb contact and finish with explosiveness at the rim.

Team fit: Hugo González played sparsely for Real Madrid, a top Euroleague club, but he gained valuable experience nonetheless, showcasing an insatiable competitive drive and impressive physical tools against the best non-NBA competition in the world. The shooting remains spotty, but González is a purposeful slasher with the burst and physicality to play through contact at the rim. He’s also a hard-nosed defender, which Charlotte needs more of. A lot more of.

34. Bogoljub Markovic, F, Serbia (2005)

Bogoljub Marković stands out for his size and fluidity in the frontcourt. He shoots an effortless 3 and he’s coordinated attacking closeouts or handling the rock in transition. He’s too slow-footed and skinny to generate a positive impact on defense, but an optimist will hope his frame fills out and he learns to better channel his unique athletic gifts on that end. He won’t create much out of isos, but Marković can shoot on the move, navigate tight spaces moving downhill and finish with finesse around the basket. He’s a low-key impressive rebounder as well.

Team fit: Bogoljub Marković is one of the more intriguing international bets in the 2025 draft. Charlotte, with a couple early second-round picks, can afford to take swings — and even potentially stash a player overseas. Marković is a highly fluid athlete and an impressive shooter for his size, with prolific rebounding numbers to aid his case. He needs to add strength to adequately defend at the next level, but Charlotte will easily find the appeal of adding a tall, high-gravity shooter to play off of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

35. Philadelphia 76ers — Johni Broome, C, Auburn (Sr.)

Johni Broome was the best player in college basketball without the name Cooper Flagg. He led Auburn to the No. 1 overall seed and has been on the ascent for years. While his limited athleticism is cause for concern, primarily on defense, Broome’s overwhelming productivity makes it hard to drop him too much. Broome can still block shots and play smart, competitive team defense. He’s a proficient post scorer and frontcourt passing hub, with enough shooting to spread the floor and open up his face-up game. He plays hard and has a robust analytics profile.

Team fit: Philadelphia’s ongoing search for an adequate backup center leads them to Johni Broome, arguably the best player in college basketball this past season. Broome’s lackluster athleticism is a common knock against him, but the physicality, skill and basketball IQ are undeniable at a certain point. He takes advantage of mismatches, he can space out to the 3-point line, and he competes his tail off of both ends. Philly can use him as a hub at the elbow offensively, and he’s more than capable of backing up Joel Embiid or sharing the frontcourt with him on occasion.

36. Brooklyn Nets — Kam Jones, G, Marquette (Sr.)

Kam Jones is a major shot-maker on the perimeter who developed into a full-time point guard as a senior, more than doubling his assist rate to lead the Big East. Comfortable on or off-ball, Jones is an efficient, scalable offensive player who doubles as a stout perimeter defender with solid size at 6-foot-5. His pull-up shooting was inconsistent as a senior, but it has been a strength in the past and his touch leads one to believe his off-the-dribble results will stabilize. Jones long felt like a prototypical NBA sixth man; his senior campaign showed he might be something more.

Team fit: Kam Jones was a potential first-round pick in 2024, but he instead returned to Marquette and elevated his game across the board. Brooklyn should view him as an ideal backcourt complement to Nolan Traore — an experienced guard with size, a high-volume 3-point shooter and a prolific slasher. Jones’ playmaking came alive as a senior and there aren’t too many holes in his game. He’s not a prolific pull-up threat (yet), but Jones can bury spot-up 3s, beat closeouts and give Brooklyn valuable connective tissue at either guard spot.

37. Detroit Pistons — Koby Brea, F, Kentucky (Sr.)

Koby Brea was a historically prolific shooter across a five-year college career at Dayton and Kentucky. He lacks the length and athleticism to defend at a high level, but Brea’s perimeter shot-making alone gives him a path to specialist duties in the NBA. He can fly around screens and shoot on the move. He’s comfortable putting the ball on the floor, manipulating the defense and launching off a screen. Brea doesn’t get to the rim, but the perimeter jumpers are cash and he plays selflessly within a scheme. The right NBA team can get something out of him.

Team fit: Last season was proof positive that all Cade Cunningham needed was a few high-gravity shooters around him, so why not double down? Koby Brea isn’t the most complete prospect available in this range, but he has been one of the best shooters in college basketball for years. The defense is a concern, but Brea understands how to weaponize his pull as a shooter, stretching defenses with off-ball movement and making swift, smart decisions in the flow of the offense. He should stick around as a specialist in Detroit, taking after Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr.

38. San Antonio Spurs — Rocco Zikarsky, C, Australia (Sr.)

Rocco Zikarsky is 7-foot-4 in shoes and 18 years old, which is enough to stand out in a shallow second round. He didn’t take the leap many hoped he would for Brisbane this season, but he can protect the rim and finish anything within arm’s reach of the hoop. Zikarsky won’t guard out in space and he needs to develop his hands, but the force and vertical pop he wields in the paint give him a strong baseline on both ends. Teams looking to swing on a potential situational big man should see the vision with Zikarsky.

Team fit: San Antonio’s frontcourt depth around Victor Wembanyama is lacking. Rocco Zikarsky did not enjoy the most productive season with NBL’s Brisbane, but he’s 7-foot-4 in shoes with solid mobility in space — a rare combination that is bound to garner interest. The Spurs can view him as both a backup to Wemby and, potentially, a supersized running mate. Zikarsky offers plus instincts as a rim protector and forceful finishing around the basket. His sheer mass next to Wemby would force opposing teams into a compromised position.

39. Toronto Raptors (via POR) — Alijah Martin, G, Florida (Sr)

Alijah Martin was omnipresent during Florida’s national championship run. The FAU transfer hangs his hat on the defensive end. He lacks ideal size, but a plus-five wingspan, a stout frame and incredible vertical pop allows Martin to defend bigger than his listed height. He competes like hell at the point of attack and turns the ball over with active hands — with plus positional rebounding to boot. On the other end, Martin hits spot 3s, actively cuts and sprints in transition. He doesn’t self-create, but as a connector, play finisher and defensive savant, Martin impacts winning through sheer force of will.

Team fit: Alijah Martin was essential to Florida’s national championship run. While he lacks standout size for a combo guard, Martin is unbelievably strong and explosive. That shows up on defense, where he’s a chaos agent and a stout on-ball stopper. Offensively, it leads to impressive vertical finishes on backdoor cuts or when running the floor out in transition. Martin does all the little things to impact winning and tie a roster together, even if he’s not particularly adept as a self-creator. Toronto can view him as a complement to its cadre of wing playmakers.

40. Washington Wizards (via PHX) — Dink Pate, G, United States (2006)

Dink Pate became the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history when he joined G League Ignite as a 17-year-old in 2023. Now after a second G League season in Mexico City, he’s on NBA radars, with a compelling blend of size, burst and playmaking feel to build his case around. Pate prides himself on being a tall point guard, but he doesn’t score efficiently from anywhere on the floor and he’s an erratic decision-maker under pressure, so he will require a patient hand.

Team fit: This feels like an appropriate upside swing for a team like Washington, which has prioritized size, skill and defensive ceiling in recent drafts. Dink Pate struggled in his second G League season, but he’s the youngest player left on the board and he occupies a highly valued archetype. On paper, Pate is essentially a 6-foot-7 point guard, with a slick first step and creative passing chops. How efficiently he scores is a major question mark, but Washington can bet on tools and operate with a patient hand.

41. Golden State Warriors (via MIA) — Yanic Konan Niederhauser, C, Penn State (Jr.)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser was a huge winner of the G League and NBA Combines, going from a relative afterthought to a potential first-round pick, depending on who you ask. It’s not hard to understand the appeal — he’s a rangy, explosive 7-footer who can cover lots of space defensively. Konan Niederhauser will need to bulk up and improve his general fundamentals, but the tools alone are worthy of investment. His main value offensively will be filling the lane and catching lobs, but there are flashes of face-up driving and even shooting.

Team fit: Yanic Konan Niederhauser went from a relative no-name in draft circles to a potential late first-round pick at the Combine. Penn State’s explosive rim-runner and paint protector isn’t without his concerns as a relatively unmolded and inconsistent 22-year-old, but the length, mobility and explosiveness is hard to come by. Golden State has been looking for long-term solutions in the frontcourt for a while. Konan Niederhauser has some vintage JaVale McGee to his game.

42. Sacramento Kings (via CHI) — Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke (Jr.)

Tyrese Proctor has long been on NBA radars due to his size and advanced playmaking feel, but he took a meaningful shooting leap as a junior. Rather than run point for another god-tier Duke roster in 2026, Proctor decided to roll the dice at the next level. He’s not an advanced ball-handler, but Proctor plays at his own tempo and seldom delivers a pass off target. If he can shoot and defend at the next level, his high feel and selflessness will translate in a reserve role.

Team fit: Sacramento, ironically, has a desperate need at point guard following the De’Aaron Fox trade. Watching Tyrese Haliburton thrive on the Finals stage has no doubt been painful for Kings fans; why not draft the NBA’s next Tyrese, as in Tyrese Proctor, who made significant strides in his junior campaign at Duke. Proctor has always featured an intriguing blend of size and playmaking feel; now he’s hitting 3s on a regular basis, which opens up the rest of his game.

43. Utah Jazz (via DAL) — Hansen Yang, C, China (2005)

Hansen Yang has been a curiosity in scouting circles for a while. He didn’t get the most U.S. screentime playing in China’s CBA, nor did he face much high-level competition. A strong Combine performance reassured folks of his NBA projection, however. His slow feet in space will lead to concerns about his defensive ceiling, but Yang is a massive presence in the paint and he displays solid timing as a shot-blocker. Offensively, he’s a throwback post-up scorer who can bend a defense with high-level passes from the elbow, giving him unique upside as his finishing and spot-up shooting progress.

Team fit: Utah’s commitment to Walker Kessler appears to waver every offseason. He’s an incredible rim protector, but eventually these trade rumors will lead somewhere. At worst, Hansen Yang profiles as a nice backup with hulking size and effortless feel in the post. He will need to prove that he can defend in space against NBA athleticism, but Yang’s ability to bend the floor as a passer and finish with equal measures of force and finesse on the block give him an intriguing ceiling midway through the second round.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (via ATL) — Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State (Jr.)

A bubbly athlete with long arms, Jamir Watkins promises intriguing versatility on offense. He’s a slippery slasher who can beat defenders with a quick first step and mix speeds to maintain an advantage. He can also guard across the positional spectrum on the perimeter, with sticky hands in passing lanes. While Watkins’ ability to pressure the rim and distribute to teammates at his size is mighty impressive, he’s a subpar shooter and inefficient finisher, which casts doubt upon his ability to score consistently at the next level — made more concerning by his advanced age.

Team fit: Jamir Watkins is the perfect OKC swing in the second round as a tall, lanky playmaking wing whose best skill is his ability to slither into the paint and apply pressure on the rim. There are concerns about his 3-point shooting, but Watkins is a varied contributor inside the arc and he’s a versatile defensive wing. OKC’s depth has been less impressive than expected in the playoffs; Watkins has a chance to carve out a path to minutes sooner than expected.

45. Chicago Bulls (via SAC) — Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee (Sr.)

Chaz Lanier transferred from North Florida to Tennessee and was extremely productive for the Vols. He attempted over eight 3s per game, with excellent timing and footwork as an off-ball shooting threat. Lanier moves with a purpose, launches fearlessly coming off of screens or DHO actions, and he’s a sneaky explosive athlete, having aced his Combine testing. A lack of rim pressure and passing will limit his impact, but Lanier has the tools to defend at a high level and he will bend the floor with his shot-making. There’s a strong role player profile here.

Team fit: A strong Combine solidified Chaz Lanier’s stock, despite his advanced age and a specialist’s skill set. He’s a springy athlete with a gift for movement shooting. Lanier won’t create his own offense and he’s not a standout defender, but Chicago will find value in his ability to warp the defense as a shooter and explode backdoor for above-the-rim finishes.

46. Orlando Magic — Alex Toohey, F, Australia (2004)

Alex Toohey is an athletic wing with size and strong connective instincts. He probably won’t develop into a go-to option, but he understands the constraints of his role and thrives within them. A dynamic transition finisher, a purposeful driver and a heads-up passer, Toohey does the small things to grease the wheels offensively and finish off possessions. A low 3-point clip will cap interest, but Toohey’s all-around IQ and physical tools give him a strong role-playing foundation.

Team fit: Alex Toohey feels like a classic Magic pick — a big, toolsy wing who defends with passion and contributes along the margins offensively. Toohey isn’t the most advanced shot-maker or creator, but he leaks out in transition with a purpose and makes excellent use of his 6-foot-9 frame. A sharp connective passer and a determined off-ball mover, Toohey can find ways to complement Orlando’s core of playmaking wings.

47. Milwaukee Bucks (via DET) — Lachlan Olbrich, C, Australia (2003)

Lachlan Olbrich is something of an oddball prospect by NBA standards. He’s a below-average athlete at 6-foot-10, lacking the size and vertical athleticism to protect the rim, but also not quick enough to stick with forwards out on the perimeter. Olbrich instead tries to get by on toughness and smarts, while really coming alive on offense, where he displays incredibly fluid face-up handles and a high, high feel for the game. His ability to navigate tight spaces, throw his weight around, and finish with finesse — or whip a pinpoint dime on the move — is genuinely impressive.

Team fit: With Brook Lopez on the chopping block this offseason, Milwaukee invests in a new big man to develop alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt. Lachlan Olbrich isn’t the volume shooter that Lopez is, but he’s a high-feel connector and a remarkably crafty face-up scorer, operating fearlessly at his own, off-speed tempo. He has a deep bag of tricks around the paint and should have the physicality and motor to hold up defensively.

48. Memphis Grizzlies (via GSW) — Eric Dixon, F, Villanova (Sr.)

Eric Dixon led college basketball in scoring as a senior. A big, bruising forward with incredible moments of finesse, there’s no doubt that Dixon — a 40.7 percent 3-point shooter with a deep bag of tricks in the post — can keep on scoring at the next level. He punishes mismatches in the paint, navigates tight spaces well as a face-up scorer, and is prolific in pick-and-pop situations. He even has some playmaking upside at the four spot. Where the concerns creep in are defense, where Dixon struggles to move in space or protect the rim.

Team fit: Eric Dixon is bound to light up the analytic models that Memphis so cherishes. Despite his advanced age and tweener status, Dixon feels like a major sleeper. He can create advantages with his strength and score proficiently at all three levels. Factor in slick playmaking chops at the four spot, and there’s plenty of reason to buy him as an offensive hub at the next level. The question is, can he defend? Ideally Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. can cover for him a bit.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL) — Sion James, F, Duke (Sr.)

Lost in the sauce at Duke was super-senior and Tulane transfer Sion James. He was the least talked-about member of the starting five, but often equally as important as his more well-known peers. James made substantial growth as a shooter over his college career, hitting 41.3 percent of his 3s as a fifth-year senior after being a relative nonspacer only recently. Factor in a sturdy frame and excellent point-of-attack defense — plus a smart, selfless brand of connective offense — and James has what it takes to carve out a role.

Team fit: Sion James was the unsung hero of a buzzsaw starting five at Duke. After four years at Tulane, James took well to a complementary role next to four future NBA players. He’s a burly point-of-attack defender, a vastly improved spot-up shooter, and a real slashing threat, using his strong frame to extend advantages and finish around the basket. James processes the game at a high level and brings all the intangibles a winning team like Cleveland will covet.

50. New York Knicks (via MEM) — RJ Luis Jr., F, St. John's (Jr.)

R.J. Luis Jr. not returning to college for his senior season (and a hefty NIL package) left a lot of folks surprised. He did not end his St. John’s career on the best note, as Rick Pitino infamously benched Luis during the Red Storm’s NCAA Tournament loss due to his poor decision-making. A definite NBA athlete on the wing, Luis flashes three-level scoring chops and tremendous defense, but he’s inefficient in catch-and-shoot situations and he averages more turnovers than assists.

Team fit: New York opts for the local St. John’s product, betting on R.J. Luis as an athletic, physical wing defender who aligns with their culture. It’s unclear how the team will evolve post-Tom Thibodeau, but Luis was a major force in his senior campaign. He’s a productive downhill scorer, but Luis will need to prove his viability as a shooter and a decision-maker to thrive in the NBA.

51. Los Angeles Clippers (via MIN) — John Tonje, F, Wisconsin (Sr.)

John Tonje took a long, winding path to draft boards, but a breakout senior campaign at Wisconsin put the 24-year-old squarely on the map for NBA teams. Tonje’s dynamic shooting is a real boon, and he was superbly active as an off-ball mover for the Badgers. That said, he lacks the athleticism to finish against upper-echelon rim protectors and he’s a negative assist-to-turnover guy on the wing, which raises concerns.

Team fit: John Tonje supplies a compelling blend of shot-making, off-ball movement and slashing on the wing. He will need to prove his mettle on defense and improve his decision-making as a passer, but Tonje will find ways to put the ball in the basket — with a track record of constant growth to help Los Angeles believe in his future. He should fit nicely as a Norm Powell understudy and a potential rotation wing for the Clips.

52. Phoenix Suns (via DEN) — Chucky Hepburn, G, Louisville (Sr.)

After spending years under the radar at Wisconsin, Chucky Hepburn broke out as a senior at Louisville. He’s one of the sharpest lead guards in the draft, nixing defenders with jitterbug handles and confidently pulling the strings to set up teammates or his own scoring opportunities. While not the most efficient scorer, Hepburn drives with a purpose and gets to the foul line, and he’s confident spraying pull-ups out to the 3-point line. While undersized, he’s a menace on defense and could buck the usual trends for small guards in the NBA.

Team fit: There has been an obsession with putting a “real point guard” next to Bradley Beal and Devin Booker in Phoenix. The Tyus Jones experiment didn’t really pay off, but Phoenix should view Chucky Hepburn as a table-setter worth betting on. He made significant strides in his senior campaign at Louisville, effectively puppeteering the offense while going on scorching-hot stretches from 3-point range. Hepburn plays with a shiftiness and a confidence that should help him overcome a lack of size.

53. Utah Jazz (via LAC) — Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga (Sr.)

Ryan Nembhard does not really fit the trends of modern NBA basketball as a pure point guard who measures 6-foot-even in shoes, but not unlike his brother — Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard — Ryan has spent four years as a starting point guard at major programs. He has seen a lot, and he operates with total selflessness on offense and rabid effort on defense. Nembhard led the WCC in assists (9.8) and steals (1.7) as a senior for Gonzaga, while also hitting 40.4 percent of his 3s and averaging just 1.8 turnovers.

Team fit: Ryan Nembhard was a big winner at the Combine, showcasing a preternatural ability to set up teammates and man the controls offensively. He lacks NBA size and there are valid concerns about his defensive projection, but Nembhard’s IQ is virtually unmatched in this class. Like his brother in Indiana, there’s just a savviness and feel for the game that defies the traditional limitations of his frame. Utah has plenty of scoring juice in the backcourt, but Nembhard can help manage tempo and grease the wheels on Will Hardy’s motion offense.

54. Indiana Pacers — Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest (Sr.)

Hunter Sallis has been on draft radar for ages. The book on him is well-known territory. With long arms and slick athleticism, Sallis gets downhill at will, beating defenders with a potent first step and well-timed gear shifts. He can finish with touch around the basket or even take the occasional mid-range pull-up, but the 3-point shot remains a work in progress. Sallis plays smart, selfless basketball, puts pressure on the rim and defends, so there’s a path to utility — even if the 3s never fully blossom.

Team fit: Hunter Sallis feels like a potential late-second round steal for the reigning East champs. After four productive years at Wake Forest, Sallis projects as a strong complementary scorer at the next level. He gets downhill with a quick first step and displays excellent creativity on finishes at the rim. He’s a sound playmaker, a bullish defender, and generally a smart all-around contributor. The 3s don’t fall with much consistency, but Sallis is a bankable jump shot away from a spot in the Pacers rotation.

55. Los Angeles Lakers — Clifford Omoruyi, C, Alabama (Sr.)

Clifford Omoruyi transferred from Rutgers to Alabama for his final college season, and it paid off. He was the beneficiary of a deep, talented Crimson Tide backcourt, frequently setting screens or filing the lane in transition before spiking lobs through the net. Omoruyi offers a wide catch radius and explosive run-jump athleticism. He’s not terribly advanced as a decision-maker and he won’t space the floor, but he can catch and dunk — a lot. He’s also a hellacious rebounder and a serious rim deterrent on defense.

Team fit: After the failed Mark Williams trade, the Lakers remain in search of a rim-running center to pair with Luka Dončić. Clifford Omoruyi has clear limitations to his game, but he’s a prototypical athlete at the center spot, able to play vertically and offering a wide catch radius at the rim. He will block shots, hog rebounds and dunk it. A lot. That’s about it, but with Luka setting the table, that could be enough for Omoruyi to carve out a pro career.

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU) — Javon Small, G, West Virginia (Sr.)

Javon Small is (appropriately) small, but his plus-3 wingspan and remarkable vertical athleticism allow him to play much larger than his 6-foot-2 frame. Small is a proficient spot-up shooter and straight-line driver, torching closeouts with a quick first step and finishing acrobatically in the lane. He’s not a great pull-up shooter, which is cause for concern at his size, but his elite touch from 3 and the charity stripe suggests there is room for improvement.

Team fit: Memphis has plenty of backcourt talent between Ja Morant, Cole Anthony and Scotty Pippen Jr., but Javon Small was superbly productive as a senior. He’s undersized, but he’s an explosive athlete, allowing him to play bigger than his listed height. Small rips through defenses in transition and offers plenty of shot-making juice in the halfcourt. Can he defend in the NBA? Time will tell, but Memphis has the infrastructure to support him.

57. Orlando Magic (via BOS) — Brice Williams, F, Nebraska (Sr.)

Brice Williams is a bucket. A 24-year-old pure hooper of the highest degree, with a smooth, aesthetically pleasing package of hesitation moves, spins and step-backs. He’s a prolific perimeter shooter, both off the catch and pulling up, and Williams thrives when it comes to bailout shots from the mid-range. He’s not the most advanced passer and he’s an older prospect with a weak defensive profile, but the scoring alone could get him on an NBA floor.

Team fit: Orlando needs shooting in the worst of ways, even after the Desmond Bane trade. Brice Williams has shortcomings as a defender and a playmaker, but he’s a smooth, three-level scorer who can hit difficult shots from all over the place. It can be risky to bet on older tough-shot artists, but Williams figures to space the floor and feast on open looks next to the Magic’s core of long, aggressive slashers on the perimeter.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers — Max Shulga, G, VCU (Sr.)

Max Shulga does a little bit of everything, which is more than enough to earn second round consideration. With excellent size for a point guard, Shulga is a dogged on-ball defender with a nose for sniffing out errant passes. On the other end, he chucks a high volume of 3s, gets downhill with a purpose, and boasts an impressive 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio. He’s a limited athlete who will get picked on in certain matchups, but the effort, IQ, and skill balance all works in his favor.

Team fit: Max Shulga flew under the radar at VCU, but he offers a concoction of skills that ought to appeal to a ready-made contender like Cleveland. Shulga can oscillate between on and off-ball duties, displaying strong feel as a playmaker and hitting a high volume of 3s off the catch. He gets after it defensively, too. With Ty Jerome hitting free agency, the Cavs could look to Shulga for reinforcements in the backcourt.

59. Houston Rockets (via OKC) — Brook Barnhizer, F, Northwestern (Sr.)

Brook Barnhizer is a treat to watch. The dude competes like hell on defense and mixes up a deep bag of tricks offensively. To watch a player his size pull out the hesitation moves and stutter steps like Barnhizer does, with a sharp passing IQ and a legitimately fantastic defensive profile, it’s not common. Where he hits a snag is the 3-point shooting, which allows defenders to sag off, and poor rim finishing. Barnhizer can get to his spots, set the table and put up a few highlights, but how effectively he scores in the NBA is a mystery.

Team fit: Brook Barnhizer and a sturdy defensive presence on the wing, with excellent core strength, long arms and great anticipatory skills. He can aid the likes of Dillon Brooks and Ryan Dunn as Phoenix attempts to become a more airtight defensive unit. On offense, Barnhizer is a skillful ball-handler and connective passer, although his inefficient shot-making will be a challenging hurdle to overcome in the NBA. Ideally, with so much firepower in the Suns backcourt, Barnhizer can get by as a complementary piece.