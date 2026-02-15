Fansided

2026 NBA All-Star Game stats tracker: Points, threes, rebounds and assists results

It's always hard to tell how seriously players will take the NBA All-Star Game. With a new format, maybe players will finally be motivated to go off.
ByAlicia de Artola|
Team World center Nikola Jokic
Team World center Nikola Jokic | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game hopes to up the ante with a three-team, round-robin tournament. Will a team of international stars vs. two teams of Americans make All-Star Sunday more exciting this year? Maybe, maybe not. Either way, we'll see 25 All-Stars take the court at some point with their chance to fill up the box score...or no show.

Here's how the format works: USA Stars will take on World in Game 1. The winner of that game will play against the USA Stripes in Game 2. Then, in Game 3 the Stripes will go again against the loser of Game 1. The teams with the best record (or tiebreakers) will advance to the All-Star Championship. That all make sense? (We're not going to get into OT rules)

While playing for their teammates is an obvious motivator, each All-Star is also playing for themselves. The tournament champions get $125,000 each. Plenty of folks out there will be watching with their own money on the line.

First and last points scorer

First Scorer

Last Scorer

Game 1

Victor Wembanyama

Game 2

Game 3

NBA All-Star Game stats: USA Stars at World (Game 1)

Team World is the favorite in Game 1 at -2.5. In fact, they're favored in all of the games they'll play. When you have Nicola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama on the same team, it's easy to understand why.

USA Stars Game 1

Points

Threes

Rebounds

Assists

Scottie Barnes

Devin Booker

Cade Cunningham

Jalen Duran

Anthony Edwards

Chet Holmgren

Jalen Johnson

Tyrese Maxey

World Game 1

Points

Threes

Rebounds

Assists

Deni Avdija

Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray

Norman Powell

Alperen Sengun

Pascal Siakam

Karl-Anthony Towns

Victor Wembanyama

Which Game 1 player props hit?

  • Jalen Duren rebounds: 4+
  • Anthony Edwards 3-pointers: 2+
  • Victor Wembanyama 3-pointers: 2+

Game 1 bad beats

This section will be updated after Game 1 ends.

NBA All-Star Game stats: USA Stripes at World/Team Stars (Game 2)

USA Stripes Game 2

Points

Threes

Rebounds

Assists

Jaylen Brown

Jalen Brunson

Kevin Durant

De'Aaron Fox

Brandon Ingram

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Donovan Mitchell

Which Game 2 player props hit?

Check back here once Game 2 begins.

Game 2 bad beats

This section will be updated after Game 2 ends.

NBA All-Star Game stats: USA Stripes at USA Stars/World (Game 3)

USA Stripes Game 3

Points

Threes

Rebounds

Assists

Jaylen Brown

Jalen Brunson

Kevin Durant

De'Aaron Fox

Brandon Ingram

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Donovan Mitchell

Which Game 3 player props hit?

Check back here once Game 3 begins.

Game 3 bad beats

This section will be updated after Game 3 ends.

