2026 NBA All-Star Game stats tracker: Points, threes, rebounds and assists results

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game hopes to up the ante with a three-team, round-robin tournament. Will a team of international stars vs. two teams of Americans make All-Star Sunday more exciting this year? Maybe, maybe not. Either way, we'll see 25 All-Stars take the court at some point with their chance to fill up the box score...or no show.

Here's how the format works: USA Stars will take on World in Game 1. The winner of that game will play against the USA Stripes in Game 2. Then, in Game 3 the Stripes will go again against the loser of Game 1. The teams with the best record (or tiebreakers) will advance to the All-Star Championship. That all make sense? (We're not going to get into OT rules)

While playing for their teammates is an obvious motivator, each All-Star is also playing for themselves. The tournament champions get $125,000 each. Plenty of folks out there will be watching with their own money on the line.

Team World is the favorite in Game 1 at -2.5. In fact, they're favored in all of the games they'll play. When you have Nicola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama on the same team, it's easy to understand why.

USA Stars Game 1 Points Threes Rebounds Assists Scottie Barnes Devin Booker Cade Cunningham Jalen Duran Anthony Edwards Chet Holmgren Jalen Johnson Tyrese Maxey

World Game 1 Points Threes Rebounds Assists Deni Avdija Nikola Jokic Jamal Murray Norman Powell Alperen Sengun Pascal Siakam Karl-Anthony Towns Victor Wembanyama

Jalen Duren rebounds: 4+

Anthony Edwards 3-pointers: 2+

Victor Wembanyama 3-pointers: 2+

USA Stripes Game 2 Points Threes Rebounds Assists Jaylen Brown Jalen Brunson Kevin Durant De'Aaron Fox Brandon Ingram LeBron James Kawhi Leonard Donovan Mitchell

USA Stripes Game 3 Points Threes Rebounds Assists Jaylen Brown Jalen Brunson Kevin Durant De'Aaron Fox Brandon Ingram LeBron James Kawhi Leonard Donovan Mitchell

