2026 NBA All-Star Game stats tracker: Points, threes, rebounds and assists results

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game hopes to up the ante with a three-team, round-robin tournament. Will a team of international stars vs. two teams of Americans make All-Star Sunday more exciting this year? Maybe, maybe not. Either way, we'll see 25 All-Stars take the court at some point with their chance to fill up the box score...or no show.
Here's how the format works: USA Stars will take on World in Game 1. The winner of that game will play against the USA Stripes in Game 2. Then, in Game 3 the Stripes will go again against the loser of Game 1. The teams with the best record (or tiebreakers) will advance to the All-Star Championship. That all make sense? (We're not going to get into OT rules)
While playing for their teammates is an obvious motivator, each All-Star is also playing for themselves. The tournament champions get $125,000 each. Plenty of folks out there will be watching with their own money on the line.
First and last points scorer
First Scorer
Last Scorer
Game 1
Victor Wembanyama
Game 2
Game 3
NBA All-Star Game stats: USA Stars at World (Game 1)
Team World is the favorite in Game 1 at -2.5. In fact, they're favored in all of the games they'll play. When you have Nicola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama on the same team, it's easy to understand why.
USA Stars Game 1
Points
Threes
Rebounds
Assists
Scottie Barnes
Devin Booker
Cade Cunningham
Jalen Duran
Anthony Edwards
Chet Holmgren
Jalen Johnson
Tyrese Maxey
World Game 1
Points
Threes
Rebounds
Assists
Deni Avdija
Nikola Jokic
Jamal Murray
Norman Powell
Alperen Sengun
Pascal Siakam
Karl-Anthony Towns
Victor Wembanyama
Which Game 1 player props hit?
- Jalen Duren rebounds: 4+
- Anthony Edwards 3-pointers: 2+
- Victor Wembanyama 3-pointers: 2+
Game 1 bad beats
NBA All-Star Game stats: USA Stripes at World/Team Stars (Game 2)
USA Stripes Game 2
Points
Threes
Rebounds
Assists
Jaylen Brown
Jalen Brunson
Kevin Durant
De'Aaron Fox
Brandon Ingram
LeBron James
Kawhi Leonard
Donovan Mitchell
Which Game 2 player props hit?
Game 2 bad beats
NBA All-Star Game stats: USA Stripes at USA Stars/World (Game 3)
USA Stripes Game 3
Points
Threes
Rebounds
Assists
Jaylen Brown
Jalen Brunson
Kevin Durant
De'Aaron Fox
Brandon Ingram
LeBron James
Kawhi Leonard
Donovan Mitchell
Which Game 3 player props hit?
Game 3 bad beats
