3 dream Chicago Sky trade targets to add extra guard depth

The Chicago Sky's season has been interesting to say the least — from starting the season by losing 10 of their first 13 games, the "Mebounds'' saga, to Angel Reese playing MVP caliber basketball, to still having an opportunity for a possible playoff berth.

With the WNBA trade deadline approaching, the Sky are in position to make roster moves that can affect the outcome of this season. Coming off back-to-back wins and defeating the number one ranked Minnesota Lynx, this is a perfect time invest in bringing the proper pieces to Chicago to propel this franchise.

Since losing Courtney Vandersloot to a season-ending ACL tear, the Sky have lacked efficiency in scoring and assist-to-turnover ratio from the guard position. With the WNBA trade deadline approaching, substantial roster movements are possible to obtain more depth and scoring from the perimeter in Chicago.

1. Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale’s name has been in the rumor mill for a possible trade for some time now. Although averaging 16 points per game thus far this season, the four-time All-Star has seen rookie Paige Bueckers emerge as the primary ball-handler and leading scorer for the Wings this season.

With two other rookies, J.J. Quinerly and Aziaha James playing increased minutes, it seems like the Wings are headed in a different direction and Ogunbowale isn't quite the fit she once was. The Sky should consider trading forward Elizabeth Williams for Ogunbowale. Williams gives the Wings increased depth at the forward position, providing quality numbers across the board with an average of 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per contest from a reserve role. Ogunbowale provides the Sky with instant offense and a spark of energy that is currently lacking from the guard position in Chicago.

2. Kate Martin

Another player that should be on the Sky’s radar as a possible trade prospect is Kate Martin for the Golden State Valkyries. Martin is a very confident scorer who can shoot the 3-ball very well. Averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and less than 1 turnover a game, Martin provides a sense of ball security and an alternate scoring option for the Sky.

A possible trade scenario would be to move Rebecca Allen for Martin. This move would create more size and experience in the forward slot for Golden State and add much better play for Chicago in the guard position. Allen is averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest. The Valkyries could use a little more depth in the forward position, which makes this trade a win for both parties.

3. Odyssey Sims

There's an option for the Sky that doesn't require a trade. Veteran point guard Odyssey Sims is currently a free agent after being released by the Los Angeles Sparks. Through 12 games for the Sparks this season, Sims averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Averaging less than two turnovers per contest, Sims gives the veteran leadership, ball security, scoring, and the offensive vision from the guard position that has departed ever since Vandersloot was leading the charge.

The WNBA trade deadline is less than one month away. The Chicago Sky are turning the corner as a team, but still seem to be a piece or two away from a playoff berth this season. Hopefully, the front office can make the necessary moves for this team to continue on an upward trajectory.