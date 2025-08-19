3 NBA coaches who should be extended next after Pacers lock down Rick Carlisle

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, “Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has agreed to a multiyear extension after coaching Indiana to last season’s NBA Finals.” Carlisle has posted a 338-318 regular season record and a 41-34 postseason record with Indiana.

Carlisle, 65, wrapped up his eighth season coaching the Pacers in what may have been the most successful year of his career since leading the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA Championship in 2011. He guided Indiana to a 50-32 regular season record and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. After upsetting the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1, the Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 2, and the New York Knicks in the Conference Finals, the Pacers pushed the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the NBA Finals.

Given the current trend of successful playoff teams extending their head coaches with multi-year contracts, it begs the question: which head coach could be next in line for a massive payday?

Honorable Mention: Mike Brown

The only reason Mike Brown makes this list is simple — the New York Knicks wouldn’t have chosen him over Tom Thibodeau if they didn’t see him as a long-term solution. Brown’s two Coach of the Year awards and four NBA Championships as an assistant coach give him an edge not only over Thibodeau, but also signal a shift in philosophy for New York.

If the Knicks are projected to rise to the top of the Eastern Conference, Brown should be the driving force behind it. And if New York fails to replicate its Conference Finals success, Brown likely won’t be the first one out the door — that responsibility may fall on the front office instead.

3. Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley’s four seasons with the Orlando Magic have all shown progress, even if the first two ended with losing records. The 2023-24 regular season saw Mosley lead Orlando to a 47-35 record and the fifth seed, earning him a second-place finish in Coach of the Year voting. Despite a first-round playoff exit, the Magic pushed the Cavaliers to seven games.

Last season, Orlando slipped to 41-41 and the seventh seed, largely due to injuries to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. With the offseason addition of Desmond Bane and one of the league’s deepest benches, Mosley may finally get the chance to coach a fully healthy Magic squad. If Orlando returns to the top five, Mosley could see himself rewarded with a well-earned extension.

2. Kenny Atkinson

There’s a reason Kenny Atkinson won Coach of the Year in his first season with the Cavaliers. His 16-year career has been a rollercoaster — from coaching the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant, to winning an NBA Championship as a Warriors assistant in 2022.

Cleveland couldn’t have scripted a better debut season under Atkinson, as he guided them to a 64-18 record with multiple double-digit win streaks. After sweeping the Miami Heat in Round 1, the Cavs fell to an underrated Pacers squad in Round 2.

With a strong roster intact, Cleveland has a real shot at regaining the No. 1 seed. As long as Atkinson is “driving the bus,” he looks poised to remain the Cavs’ head coach for years to come.

1. JJ Redick

JJ Redick may have delivered one of the best rookie head-coaching seasons in recent NBA history. With no prior coaching experience, many questioned if his basketball IQ — showcased through the Mind the Game podcast with LeBron James — would translate on the sidelines.

It did. Even before Luka Dončić’s mid-season arrival, Redick had the Lakers on track. He guided Los Angeles to the third seed in the West, despite lacking a true big man in the playoffs.

Now, with Marcus Smart, DeAndre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia joining the roster, plus a full season of Dončić in the starting lineup, Redick’s sophomore campaign looks even more promising. Don’t be surprised if he cements himself as one of the NBA’s brightest young coaches and earns a long-term deal in Los Angeles.