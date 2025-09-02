3 NBA players who just don't fit into the traditional positions

Positionless basketball is a term that has dominated the conversation around the NBA, dating back to the Miami Heat's "Heatles". Miami deployed Chris Bosh at center when he was historically a face-up power forward. Bosh became a spot-up floor spacing rim-protecting back, and the league's transition into positionless hoops was underway.

While Bosh wasn't miscast as a four, Miami moved him up a spot to maximize his shooting and speed at the center spot. One could argue that Bosh was his most valuable as a five when discussing his contributions to winning basketball. There are other players throughout the league's rich history who are listed at one position but are at their best playing something totally different.

Bosh's teammate at the time in Miami, LeBron James, has been a unique spectacle since he graced the floor in 2003. At 6-foot-8 with every skill in the book and comic book athleticism, what position should he play? He can pass like Magic Johnson at the size of Karl Malone. James has been pigeonholed into a position based on the depth chart, while in reality, James doesn't fit the typical small forward archetype.

He isn't the only star of the 2010s to receive a designation that doesn't match the eye. Point guards historically run the show offensively — setting up teammates, directing traffic, setting the tone, and finding their own shot are roles point guards adhere to. James' second Cavalier stint teammate Kyrie Irving has often been listed at point guard, but thrives best in a different role.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reigning champions for the first time in their history (Thunder fans don't claim Seattle SuperSonics history). It's been a long time coming for them, and could have come faster had they identified who James Harden truly was during the Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook era.

2010's stars who don't fit traditional position molds

Scottie Pippen was one of the most versatile small forwards in NBA history. Pippen could dribble, pass, shoot, run the offense, and guard the other team's best player. If he had his own team in the '90s, his trophy case may not be as stacked as it is, but the statistics department would be head-turning. He's considered a pioneer of the point forward label.

LeBron James took that archetype to another level and has honestly been a point guard with shocking stature. If he were 6-foot-5 with the game he has now, there's no doubt LeBron would've been listed at point guard from the beginning.

James has been the lead ball handler on every roster. Teams are built around James' unsettling rim pressure and God-tier passing. James can get downhill at will and make every kickout pass in the book with uncanny accuracy. He's a master manipulator in the pick and roll and looks to get his teammates involved first, despite having more career points than Magic Johnson and Larry Bird combined.

Some argue, "you're whatever position you can guard". That still wouldn't hurt LeBron's point guard bid, which I'm making, because we've seen him erase quick, electric point guards like Derrick Rose and Tony Parker from a playoff series.

LeBron has been a de facto point guard since St. Vincent St. Mary and got the designation from the Lakers in 2020. James was listed at point guard on the depth chart for the first time in his career. He led the league in assists and won Finals MVP. That's greatness.

Kyrie Irving is also pure greatness from a skills perspective. Irving is the best ball handler ever and an elite finisher at the rim. His game isn't just pretty or flashy; he's ultra-efficient and thrives playing off the ball.

Traditional point guards run the show, but Irving wants to get his. Point guards have evolved over the years, often possessing a score-first mentality. Look at Steph Curry or Damian Lillard. They're scorers but can also crush defenses when trapped or "forced" into making plays for others.

Irving has that in his game, but not to the degree of those two. That slots Irving in the quote-unquote shooting guard spot for me. When Irving is at his best, he's playing off LeBron James or Luka Doncic, and the only thing he has to worry about is scoring the ball.

Scorers are often downplayed, but that role is invaluable when played like Irving does. He's not a shot-chucking on-ball player. Irving makes the most difficult shots look like chewing gum. Buckets appear to come naturally to Irving when that's his role.

When Irving is asked to steer the ship as the lead playmaker, the results have been shaky. What hasn't been shaky is Irving when asked to play off the ball.

He did that with LeBron and made a shot heard around the world to win a title. Irving played off the ball in Brooklyn, averaging 27 points, shooting a lights-out 49/40/91 dash in his first two seasons sporting the black and white.

Put Irving next to an unathletic version of LeBron in Luka Dončić? Well, that punched the Mavericks' ticket to the 2024 NBA Finals. Irving was sensational playing off Dončić in the regular and postseason. He's proven in that go score off the ball role, which isn't typically associated with a point guard, seeing how often this archetype is off the ball.

Basketball Reference has listed Irving as a shooting guard over point guard the last few seasons, and that distinction is fitting. The opposite is true of James Harden.

Harden has always had a natural feel with the ball in his hands, dating back to Oklahoma City. Westbrook was a breathtaking athlete, but Harden was the one who never looked out of control or rushed with the ball. Harden should've been a point guard with that team, too, but the world is caught up now.

After lighting the league up with constant 30-point per game seasons and a barrage of step-back 3's, Harden has settled into a traditional floor general role in the twilight of his career.

While it's obvious now what Harden really is, he was operating like a point guard even at his peak. When Harden averaged 32.4 points from 2017 to 2020, he also averaged nearly nine assists. Harden led the league in assists per game in 2017 at 11.2. Scoring stats like Kobe Bryant paired with assists stats that mirror Steve Nash's career are unheard of.

Harden was more than the lead ball handler while listed at shooting guard for Houston. He was the offense. Everything went through him, and he made correct decisions with the ball time and time again.

Similar to LeBron, Harden could get downhill with the best of them and spray out kickouts, too. Harden was running the show and helping teammates eat.

What we see today in a Clippers jersey is always who Harden has been. He doesn't score like he used to, but Harden could always fall back on his passing chops because they were obvious from the beginning.

Dwyane Wade versus Harden is a debate that heats up every offseason, as both legends are often seen as shooting guards by the masses. According to Basketball Reference, Harden has been a point guard for seven seasons of his 16-year career so far. With his longevity steadily climbing, Harden may need to be compared to greats from the point guard position sooner or later.