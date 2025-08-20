3 NBA stars who are most likely to demand a trade next

The NBA has never been as loaded with talent as it is today. Don’t believe me? There’s at least one superstar on every single team — not to mention multiple teams with two or more star-caliber players. At one point, the Boston Celtics had nearly four; the New York Knicks are slowly approaching a starting lineup full of them, while the Los Angeles Lakers might be headlined by the two most dominant individual players in recent memory.

But if there’s one thing larger than the talent pool around the league, it’s the egos that come with it. Whether it’s chasing better championship opportunities or growing tired of a stagnant environment, something eventually has to change. Recently, Kevin Durant became the latest superstar to switch locations. But could these three be next on the list?

3. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

If someone told you Zion Williamson has been in the league for six seasons and is about to enter his seventh, you’d probably think the world was upside down. But it’s true — and there’s no way around it. Zion’s tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans has been far from ideal, highlighted by missing the entire 2021–22 season due to injury and never once playing more than 70 games.

Some might argue that Williamson’s desire to stay in New Orleans stems from the low-risk, high-reward setup the franchise offers. He’ll continue to get paid while doing the bare minimum. But does Zion want to be remembered as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft who wasted his career in New Orleans?

On paper, Zion is still a force. He’s averaged 24.7 points and 6.6 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game across his career, all while showing flashes of elite athleticism. A move to a bigger market could be the spark he needs to stay healthy and engaged. Who knows — Knicks fans might finally see the player they prayed for seven years ago.

2. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

When the Sacramento Kings traded away De’Aaron Fox, there was one player who was anything but satisfied: Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis and Fox had spent four seasons together in Sacramento, ending the team’s infamous 16-year playoff drought in 2023. That run ended in the first round against the Golden State Warriors in seven games, but the accomplishment still felt historic. Since then, however, the Kings have failed to make the postseason in back-to-back years, leaving the franchise more directionless than ever.

The return package of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan for Fox did little to inspire hope. Trying to run back a duo that never had playoff success to begin with has only left Sabonis watching the team that once “lit the beam” every night turn into a franchise searching for answers.

Sabonis remains one of the most gifted offensive big men and rebounders in the NBA, but the looming question is whether he wants to stick around for yet another rebuild. Right now, the answer doesn’t look promising.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks fans won’t love seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name here, but the truth is, he spent most of this past offseason doing damage control — trying to calm a city terrified of losing its superstar forward.

Antetokounmpo nearly left Milwaukee this offseason after the Bucks were eliminated in the first round for the third straight year. Jrue Holiday was dealt for Damian Lillard, who was later swapped for Myles Turner. His longtime running mate, Khris Middleton, was shipped to Washington after failing to fit as a sixth man. Add it all up, and Bucks fans are left with one glaring problem: If you cover up Giannis’ name, the rest of Milwaukee’s roster doesn’t look all that appealing.

Nobody’s questioning his loyalty — he’s practically viewed as a saint in Milwaukee — but it’s not encouraging when a top-five player in the NBA even flirts with the idea of leaving. If the Bucks can’t climb higher than they have over the past three seasons, it may only be a matter of time before Shams Charania drops the most shocking tweet since Luka Dončić:

“Giannis Antetokounmpo has requested a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.”