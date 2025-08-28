3 NBA veterans most likely to replicate Norman Powell’s breakout season in 2025-26

The NBA was put on notice when Norman Powell had a breakout season with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 21.8 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 41.8 percent from 3. Not only did his minutes jump from 26.2 to 32.6, but his scoring average rose by nearly eight points — the largest jump of his career.

Powell capped off his 11th season by solidifying himself as a true veteran presence in the league. As the NBA continues to shift toward a younger, more efficient era, seasoned players are often squeezed out before getting the chance to post seasons like Powell just did.

So, in a world of exciting truths and revealing egos, which veteran will be next in line to replicate Powell’s success?

3. Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma found himself in an odd predicament last season after being traded at the February 6 deadline from the Washington Wizards to the Milwaukee Bucks. Going from the worst team in the Eastern Conference to a top-four seed seemed like the perfect landing spot.

Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out. Inconsistent scoring and a lower point average led to a disappointing finish, and his struggles carried into the postseason — where the Bucks managed just one win against the Indiana Pacers.

This season, however, Kuzma may be in his best position yet. The absence of Damian Lillard should create more ball movement, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and newly signed Myles Turner set as the top scoring options. Don’t be surprised if Kuzma steps up alongside them, especially as a perimeter threat.

2. T.J. McConnell

McConnell could be heading into the biggest season of his career. With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined due to an Achilles injury, McConnell is projected to take over as the Pacers’ starting point guard.

Throughout his career, McConnell has been steady but unspectacular, cracking double-digit scoring just once while carving out a niche as a reliable sixth man. But the 2025 playoffs highlighted his impact: in the last three NBA Finals games, he logged 12+ points on 50+ percent shooting, thriving when Haliburton wasn’t on the floor. His ability to spark offense in short bursts has long been his calling card — now, imagine him playing 25–30 minutes per night.

If his rim drives and mid-range creation translate consistently with increased minutes, the 10-year veteran could quietly have a career-best season with Indiana.

1. Derrick White

When the Boston Celtics were forced into cost-cutting moves that shipped out Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, Derrick White’s place on the roster suddenly became more secure than ever.

White had already broken out as one of Boston’s elite three-point shooters, contributing to their historic efficiency from deep. He averaged a career-high 16.2 points per game last season, putting together his most complete performance since winning a championship.

Now, with Jayson Tatum sidelined by an Achilles injury, White is in line for more touches than ever. He won’t just be a complementary option — he’ll be tasked with aggressively generating offense alongside Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard.

If White can stay healthy and appear in 75+ games, it’s not far-fetched to project him averaging 20–22 points per game.