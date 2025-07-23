3 rookies who will shine that didn't make Summer League All-NBA team

The 2025 NBA Summer League wrapped up Tuesday afternoon with the announcement of the ffirst and second teams, but the headlines weren’t reserved for stars like Bronny James or Cooper Flagg. Instead, guys like Ajay Mitchell, Terrance Shannon Jr, and Ron Holland II dominated the list, while rookies Kon Knueppel and David Jones-Garcia quickly made a name for themselves in just 11 days.

Meanwhile, Kyle Filipowski of the Utah Jazz was named Summer League MVP, putting up a dominant 29.3 points and 7.7 rebounds on 56.1% shooting across just three games.

But not everyone who impressed managed to make the cut. Below are three standout players who were surprisingly left off their Summer League teams but are still well-positioned to make an impact in the 2025–26 regular season.

3. Drew Timme, Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets made history by drafting five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft — but it wasn’t one of their lottery picks who stole the show. While Egor Demin and Danny Wolf turned heads, it was Drew Timme who quietly became the heart of the squad.

In his third consecutive Summer League appearance — once with the Milwaukee Bucks, and now twice with Brooklyn — Timme averaged 25.3 points and 8.0 rebounds on 55.4% shooting across three games.

Last season, he dominated the G League with 23.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Long Island Nets, earning a late-season call-up. (That run included a jaw-dropping 50-point game on 80% shooting and 60% from three.)

With the Nets leaning into a rebuild, there’s no reason not to give Timme extended looks at the NBA level. If given the opportunity, expect him to translate his efficiency and footwork to regular-season success.

2. Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers

After falling to the 49th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Tyrese Proctor instantly became a value steal for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Taking on point guard duties at Duke, Proctor was often overshadowed by bigger names and more ball-dominant teammates. But in Summer League, with the offense in his hands, he showed exactly what he’s capable of — averaging 17.3 points in just 27.5 minutes per game, including a 35-point explosion against Sacramento.

The Cavaliers’ guard room is in flux, with Ty Jerome pushed aside and Lonzo Ball newly acquired. But at 6-foot-6, Proctor’s size and combo-guard versatility make him a legitimate candidate for bench rotation minutes — especially if he continues to display the composure and scoring burst he showed in Las Vegas.

“He just wants me to be aggressive,” Proctor said of conversations with new head coach Kenny Atkinson. “Play free, play my game, and do what I do.”

If Atkinson backs those words with opportunity, Proctor could emerge as one of the draft’s biggest late-round steals.

1. Yang Hansen — Portland Trail Blazers

Of all the rookies this summer, none made waves quite like Yang Hansen.

Despite modest numbers — 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists on below-average efficiency — Hansen’s skillset and feel for the game are already drawing Nikola Jokić comparisons.

That’s not hyperbole. It’s about the flashes — the no-look passes, the vision, the touch and the basketball IQ that doesn’t show up in the box score. In just four games, Hansen proved he can be a facilitator from the post, a sneaky-good athlete and a highlight-reel playmaker.

With Portland still searching for its identity, and the postseason window slightly cracked open, Hansen has a real shot to carve out a rotation role. If he continues progressing, don’t be shocked if he's mentioned in Rookie of the Year conversations come April.