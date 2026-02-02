3 teams that should be kicking the tires on a Klay Thompson trade

It's 2026, not 2016, but Klay Thompson can still impact winning basketball. The day Thompson forgets how to shoot a basketball isn't coming, and several contending teams could use a jumbo sharpshooter who strikes fear in opposing defenses.

Thompson's value stemmed from his buttery jumpshot and his on-ball defense at his peak. We're a long way away from Thompson making Kyrie Irving work in NBA Finals possessions, but Thompson won't be in that role if the Dallas Mavericks decide to move him before the trade deadline.

Multiple contending teams have strong bases, but 3-point shooting is their weak point. Space is king in today's game. Even with Thompson's decline as an overall player, he's still guarded off the ball like an All-Star. Thompson's presence on the floor enhances the lives of superstars. Detroit should get on the phone and see if they can land Cade Cunningham some space.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have been one of the surprise teams in the league. Their stout defense, along with their deep roster, guts out wins on the regular. The roster is full of scrappy dogs who aren't scared to get nasty, but shooting isn't a skill you can dog your way into.

Just 32.1 percent of the Pistons shots come from behind the line (27th). That low volume can work if the efficiency forces teams to stay home on shooters, but Detroit shoots under 35 percent from deep. They don't get shots up enough to keep defenses honest, and they shoot below league average when they do fire.

Duncan Robinson is the only perimeter spacing Cunningham has at his disposal. Insert Thompson who's shooting 38 percent on nearly eight 3-point attempts. Thompson would bring shotmaking, spacing, and leadership to a Pistons team that could seriously make a run in the wide-open East.

Thompson has always been about winning; he'd have an opportunity to make some noise in the postseason if he lands in the mitten. Detroit has movable and expiring contracts (Caris LeVert, Jaden Ivey) that could intrigue the Mavericks if they pick up the phone and negotiate with urgency.

Orlando Magic

Talk about a team that needs shooting. The Magic franchise needs shooting. They haven't had a top 10 3-point shooting season since 2019. Desmond Bane was supposed to be a laser shooter, but even he can't overcome the Magic's teamwide shooting woes. He's shooting a career low from 3.

The Magic desperately need an unconscious sniper, and Thompson is that guy. At 6-foot-7, he still shoots over defenders, and the spacing he'd allow Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to operate with is paramount. Thompson's struggles as a defender are on par with the Magic, who surprisingly have the 19th-ranked defense.

Orlando needs help all over the floor, but Thompson immediately steps in as their go-to shooter. He can shoot standstill, off movement, contested, and he's a firecracker. Thompson has seven games with six 3s made so far this year. Banchero and Wagner would cherish those nights when Thompson goes nuclear, and the court is spread out for the wing creators.

Orlando has the pieces to get this done. With the East being so open, call the Mavs and see whether you can get some shooting and spacing in the building to aid your young duo.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets aren't true contenders today in part due to their lack of volume from deep. This is the type of team that trades 2s for 3s when in a deficit. That's bad math in the playoffs.

Tari Eason has made nearly half his 3-point attempts, but teams will force him to prove he's legit come April. He doesn't provide the gravity that a typical 48 percent shooter from deep does. Thompson would.

Reed Sheppard is legit as they come as a shooter, but it's a major challenge for him to stay in front of most ball handlers. Thompson isn't the sturdy defender he once was, but his positional size can deter constant isolation attacks in a way Sheppard cannot. Those two sharing the floor in Houston would hurt the defense but make life easier for Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün. They have a solid defensive infrastructure under Ime Udoka. Shooting can push them closer to contender status.

Those two stars already play with Amen Thompson, who teams guard from the block when he's on the wing, so the Rockets need to be in the add-some-spacing-bussiness at the deadline. Durant is 37 years old; he doesn't have seasons to waste.

If the Rockets are serious about contending, a lethal, proven shooter like Thompson will help their crunch-time offense. Teams won't leave Thompson to double the stars, but if they do, Thompson can make them pay. The Rockets are far from a team that should stay put. It's time to dial up the phone and talk business with the Mavericks.

Stats as of 2/2/26 via Basketball Reference, Cleaning The Glass, PivotFade