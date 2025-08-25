3 teams that should buy low on Russell Westbrook as talks with Kings stall

With August almost over, nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook is still without a team. Westbrook declined his player option with the Denver Nuggets and entered free agency back in June. The Sacramento Kings have been linked to Westbrook in recent weeks, but talks have stalled between the two sides. Recently, Marc Stein reported that the Kings are still interested in Westbrook, but they are looking for other ways to open up cap space besides trading Malik Monk.

Despite remaining unsigned, the 36-year-old guard is still playing at a high level. Notably, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists last season. With that in mind, let's take a look at three teams that should buy low on Westbrook and benefit from his services.

3. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are in a strange position after trading Kevin Durant, with an odd backcourt pairing of Devin Booker and Jalen Green. However, they could still use a more natural facilitator and playmaker with Collin Gillespie and Jared Butler being the team's only natural point guards. This is where Westbrook would mainly benefit them: The Suns wouldn't have to start Westbrook, Booker and Green, but lineups with Westbrook and one of Booker/Green would make sense.

For a team that played with a lack of joy and energy last season, Westbrook would give the Suns some much-needed juice. His passing would especially benefit rookie center Khaman Maluach. Without access to their first-round pick in 2026, the Suns need to be competitive; right now, though, it's unclear if the Suns have enough to even make the Play-In Tournament. Westbrook wouldn't guarantee Phoenix would be a playoff team, but it certainly moves the team close to that goal, and he'd solve a crucial roster need.

2. New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are another team in a precarious spot. Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver shockingly traded their 2026 first-round pick to move up for Derik Queen. After an injury-riddled season where theyfinished 14th in the West, the Pelicans are hoping for a bounce-back season. Unfortunately, they have one of the worst rosters in a loaded Western Conference.

The Pelicans are especially devoid of quality point guard play. Rookie Jeremiah Fears and Jose Alvarado are the Pels' only real lead guards. However, Fears is very raw, and Alvarado is best utilized in a limited role. As a result, we likely will see Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole running the offense. While seeing Point Zion is exciting, why not get a more established lead guard in Westbrook?

At first glance, the floor spacing and fit next to Zion might not be ideal. Regardless, Westbrook is a better option than what the Pelicans currently have. Furthermore, Poole and Trey Murphy III can both space the floor well; Herb Jones is somewhat inconsistent, but he is also a solid shooter. Westbrook would give the Pelicans a nice boost of energy in the starting lineup or off the bench. He would also be the perfect mentor for Fears.

The Pelicans need talent, especially in the backcourt. For a team without their first-round pick, they need to be fairly competitive. Say what you will about Westbrook, but he can get you some regular-season wins, and he gives the Pelicans a clear talent upgrade.

1. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are somewhere in the middle of a wide-open Eastern Conference. Last season, Miami managed to sneak into the playoffs despite a 37-45 record. During the offseason, they traded for Norman Powell, which certainly moves them closer to clear playoff contention.

However, Miami has a clear hole at the point guard position. Sure, they drafted Kasparas Jakučionis with the 20th overall pick, but is the 19-year-old ready for a sizable NBA role? Outside of that, they have Davion Mitchell, who is a lockdown defender and solid distributor, and Terry Rozier, who looked unplayable last season. The Heat will likely run Tyler Herro at the 1 a lot, but he's a more natural off-guard. Why not get a high-level playmaker in Westbrook?

Miami still could opt to start Mitchell or Herro at point guard, but Westbrook would provide a nice spark of energy. His perimeter shot creation and playmaking would benefit two of the Heat's key needs. Also, is there a better fit for Heat culture than the guy who still plays with unmatched energy? Overall, signing Westbrook would be a worthy low-cost gamble for the Heat.