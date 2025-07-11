3 trades the Indiana Fever can make to unlock Caitlin Clark

Despite having superstar Caitlin Clark, fellow All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell and sixth player of the year candidate, Lexie Hull on the roster, the Indiana Fever have faltered and have been up and down all season.

They are currently are in the seventh spot in the WNBA standings for the postseason. That is however on shaky ground, and they can only hope to get more wins to give them more wiggle room. Head coach Stephanie White has the ability to turn things around but needs to find a way to have her team play consistent basketball and unlock Clark.

The Fever have faltered down the stretch of games do to not having a big player who can bring down vital rebounds and score dominantly in the paint. There may be three players they could look at as options to give them a chance at a playoff run.

Rebecca Allen

The Australian is coming off a season high, 27 points in a win for the Chicago Sky over the Dallas Wings. She has been a bright spot off the bench for the Sky. If the Sky though continue to lose ground in the standings they may want to move assets around.

Allen is a veteran and knows how to win down the stretch late in both games and seasons. She could be a viable option for White and company to take a look at. The Sky though may be asking a steep price for a player like Allen, and the Fever may not want to trade draft capital or role players for her.

Megan Gustafson

She is currently on the Las Vegas Aces but has not played due to injury. She is 6-foot-4 and would be an option in the paint for Clark to get the ball to.

She is probable to return for the Aces. This could be a wait and see approach. If she plays strong for the Aces they could use her as a trade bait later in the month. Could the Fever look at dealing away either Makayla Timpson or Damiris Dantas?

The Sky and Aces still have outside chances at making the postseason. The Fever may want to look at one of the teams at the bottom of the standings that are looking to make changes as the offseason approaches.

Teaira McCowan is a strong center.

Currently on the struggling Dallas Wings, McCowan is averaging almost five rebounds and one block a game off the bench. This is with her missing time to play in Europe. She is 6-foot-7 and has range at blocking shots. The Fever currently rank 10th in blocked shots on the season and have struggled down the stretch in the paint.

McCowan may only cost a draft pick or one of the bench players that does not see as much playing time. The draft pick though, may be worth it if the Fever make a deep playoff run.

Caitlin Clark sees the court well, but not having as many players who can dominate inside the paint has hurt them. Maybe looking for a taller veteran inside the paint may be the answer to their issues the last few games.