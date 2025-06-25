3 under-the-radar college coaches the Knicks need to consider for vacant job

The New York Knicks made the shocking decision to fire Tom Thibodeau after the team's first Eastern Conference Finals run in 25 years. The move split the fanbase right down the middle. Some viewed it as a necessary sacrifice to take the next step. Others wondered if New York was setting itself up for disappointment.

With the NBA Draft upon us and free agency right around the corner, New York still has not filled its head coaching vacancy. It is currently the only head coaching job available in the NBA. So far only three candidates have interviewed, per the New York Post: Former Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, former Kings head coach Mike Brown and current Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori.

It seems like the Knicks would prefer a coach with some level of NBA experience, which is understandable. This is a veteran roster looking to capitalize on a wide-open window of contention in the Eastern Conference. It's not like New York to hire a complete nobody out of the blue.

That said, every now and then we see NBA teams explore the college ranks for their next head coach. The hit rate is, um, mixed, but there are success stories. Chicago's Billy Donovan, whom New York tried and failed to interview, stands out as a perfect example of a coach translating his college philosophies to the pros.

Here are a few coaches from the college ranks who might pique New York's interest if the Knicks expand their search.

3. Ben McCollum, Iowa

Ben McCollum spent 16 years at D-II Northwest Missouri State, where he won four national titles. Then he got the job at Drake, a no-name program in the Missouri Valley Conference, and led the Bulldogs to their first NCAA Tournament win in more than 50 years. Then he got a phone call from Iowa, and now he's coaching in the Big Ten.

It has been a steep and rapid ascent for McCollum, who's easily one of the best tacticians in college basketball. It will be fascinating to see how his tactics translate to a more substantial program. He barely used his bench at Drake and he ran the offense relentlessly though point guard Bennett Stirtz, who passed on the NBA Draft to follow McCollum to Iowa. Stirtz averaged 39.8 minutes last season and shouldered one of the heaviest workloads in college hoops.

Drake beat teams with swarming defense and a hefty portion of pick-and-rolls. To be frank, I'm not sure if McCollum's style of coaching really translates to the pros, but he's so clearly thinking 10 steps ahead of the competition in college that I'm willing to take a swing. He would get to build his scheme around Jalen Brunson in New York, with an uber-talented co-star in Karl-Anthony Towns and a bountiful collection of defense-oriented supporting pieces.

There are some eerily Thibodeau-esque qualities to McCollum, so if the Knicks want to take a swing on a proven winner and culture-builder who gets his guys playing a hellacious brand of basketball, McCollum might be worth a phone call. I'm sure Iowa would be remiss to lose its coach before he even makes his debut, though.

2. Grant McCasland, Texas Tech

The primary descriptor for Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland is "winner." He has nine NCAA seasons under his belt as a head coach — one at Arkansas State, six at North Texas, and now two with the Red Raiders. He has posted a winning record in all nine, with a career split of 206-97. He just led Texas Tech to the Elite Eight, where the Red Raiders lost to the eventual champs in Florida.

McCasland's constant success has certainly earned him consideration for a more high-profile gig. He has been loosely connected to programs like Texas or Indiana, although a recent six-year extension technically ties him to Lubbock through 2031. If an NBA team comes knocking and is happy to pay the buyout, however, who's to say McCasland wouldn't consider it? He has quickly earned his status among the very best college coaches. Texas Tech plays an abbrassive style of defense New York ought to appreciate, and the Red Raiders are a highly proficient 3-point shooting team, with the fifth-best offensive rating in college hoops last season.

Going from Lubbock and Madison Square Garden is an admittedly drastic leap, but the best college coaches — at least in terms of NBA viability — generally aren't those who have been walking a college sideline for 30 years. McCasland is ascendant, relatively young at 48, and his teams play a brand of basketball that aligns with what the NBA values nowadays.

1. Todd Golden, Florida

The "obvious" pick, Dan Hurley notwithstanding, is Todd Golden. The Florida Gators head coach has experienced tremendous success since arriving in Gainesville. He's 40 years old with an NCAA title under his belt. The Gators were the second-ranked offense and the sixth-ranked defense in college basketball this past season, mowing through the SEC gauntlet over the second half of the campaign.

Golden's teams shoot plenty of 3s. He put projected first-round pick Walter Clayton Jr. into a variety of NBA-style actions, taking full advantage of a devastating movement shooter. He also turned Alex Condon into a potential first-round pick, deploying the lanky 7-footer as both a stifling rim deterrent and a legitimate playmaking fulcrum in the frontcourt. Just plug Jalen Brunson and KAT into that equation, and it feels like a recipe for success.

Again, if the Knicks want to trawl the college ranks for their next lead playcaller, it would be wise to find an ascendant coach with a modern bend. Golden has kept the door open for NBA interest. His professional contract buyout is far lower than his buyout for another college program. He wants the option to level up, should the right opportunity present itself. Few coaching gigs in pro sports are more appealing than the Knicks.