4 Atlanta Hawks who won't be back after NBA playoffs collapse to the Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks were embarrassed in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night when the New York Knicks absolutely slaughtered them in Game 6. The 51-point loss — yup, you read that right — put a damper on a once promising playoff series. The Hawks stole two games and were quickly humbled.

With their attention on the future of this team, expect the Hawks to be very active this offseason to keep up with the rest of the Eastern conference. This includes letting some of this year’s players go in free agency, trading some others and finding the perfect core to revive this Hawks team.

CJ McCollum

When the Atlanta Hawks traded Trae Young, they fully turned the page on the future of the Hawks. They turned Young into an interim guard replacement in McCollum and it somehow landed them in the playoffs. Most teams in the Hawks’ situation probably would have gone full tank mode, but against modern NBA tactics, they decided to compete and landed in the playoffs. This year’s playoff appearance showed the potential of this team and unfortunately that doesn’t involve McCollum.

The Hawks have two first round picks, including one that could sneak into the top five. Simply put, the Hawks have the perfect path to landing a star guard in this deep class to build around Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Johnson. That’s a lot of forwards, which is why this draft (and free agency period) should be fully focused on getting a true guard.

McCollum looked like the younger version that rose to stardom in Portland, scoring 26, 32 and 23 points in the first three games respectively. After that, father time must have caught up to him because he was nonexistent as were the Hawks. He was dealt as part of the salary matching move with Young. He won’t be back and the Hawks won’t really miss him. He did everything they needed him to and it’s time for the future.

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This was by far one of the worst picks the Atlanta Hawks have made in quite some time. For what it’s worth, the 2024 NBA Draft wasn’t that great, but they whiffed taking Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick. He hasn’t been anything close to a game changer for this team, which is why they trade him and either get draft capital or simply find a better player. He averaged less than 10 points this season and was a non-factor in the playoffs. As a former No. 1 overall pick, I’m not sure bust begins to summarize the first two years of his NBA career.

He is just two years into his NBA career so there’s time for him to turn things around. I just don’t think it will be in Atlanta. The Hawks are in too good of a position to wait on him to reach his full potential. On top of that, the Hawks have plenty of wing players, they don’t need to keep Risacher around, especially if he’s under performing.

Risacher was reduced to a bench player this season, had a limited role and increasingly drew questions about his development. That’s exactly why Atlanta should trade him this offseason. Let him grow on a team that could be patient with him. The Hawks have no reason to be patient as the Eastern conference is starting to get crowded with playoff teams.

Buddy Hield

Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent and guard Buddy Hield | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Buddy Hield is still under contract this year before he has a player option next season. I think the Hawks would entertain bringing him back, though it feels less likely. Hield had spurts where he provided offense. He’s been a three-point threat his entire career, which is exactly why the Hawks may consider bringing him back. He did have a 31-point outing in the play-in tournament, including 7-for-11 from beyond the 3-point arc. But those moments were few and far between.

Hield has the best chance of any player to come back because he’s still under contract, but I could see a team like the Charlotte Hornets being interested in Hield simply because they need more offense. That loss to the Orlando Magic proved that the Hornets are a streaky team and go through too many scoreless spurts. Hield could mend some of that, especially with a core the Hornets are establishing.

The Hawks have an important offseason because these playoffs showed them exactly what they need to do to compete in the East. Hield could be a solid offensive weapon, but if a contender comes along looking for a consistent shooter, don’t be surprised to see the Hawks part ways with the former Oklahoma star.

Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent has been a solid backup point guard in the NBA, but things just didn't work out in Atlanta. He played in 53 games this year and wasn't really the difference they needed him to be. He shot 35 percent from field and averaged under two assists per game. Not only was he just a body during the season, but he was a non-factor against the Knicks in the first round. The Knicks have a lot of roster questions to figure out, the most pressing one will be their point guard.

They'll need to find a starting guard as well as a backup guard to engineer this offense. Vincent was supposed to be that backup option but it didn't quite workout. A scoreless effort in 13 minutes in the season finale on Thursday night was probably the final nail in his coffin in Atlanta. It will further add pressure to this front office to finally figure out their backup guard position in a pivotal offseason.

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