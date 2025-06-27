4 Kentucky stars who are poised to start a new NBA Draft streak next year

The Kentucky Wildcats won 24 games and made it to the Sweet 16 in Mark Pope's first season as head coach, an admirable accomplishment when one considers that he essentially built his entire roster on the fly, on a compressed timeline, after taking over for one of the most high-profile and unique coaching forces of all time in John Calipari.

Kentucky basically shifted its entire decision-making axis in a matter of weeks, going from a glut of high-profile freshmen recruits to a roster build entirely through the transfer portal and centered on high-character vets.

That did not bode well, unfortunately, for Kentucky's standing in the NBA Draft conversation. On Wednesday night, the first time since 2009, the Wildcats did not have a single first-round pick. Koby Brea and Amari Williams are both in play for a second round selection on Thursday night, but we tend to associate Kentucky with lottery prospects and NBA stars — not fringe role players.

This isn't really a bad thing from a Kentucky standpoint — the Wildcats, again, were quite good — but it does force fans, both in Lexington and in the broader basketball world, to recalibrate expectations a little bit. This is not the same Kentucky we saw for decades under John Calipari's guidance.

On the other hand... it's still Kentucky, and plenty of top recruits and transfer targets will want to join Big Blue Nation and play for Mark Pope, a perfectly accomplished head coach, in one of the most historic men's basketball programs in college hoops. That will be readily apparent in 2026, when Kentucky feels sure to break their brief first round absentee streak with at least one of these players.

4. Jaland Lowe, point guard

After a breakout sophomore campaign at Pittsburgh, Jaland Lowe will take his talents to Kentucky and lead the Wildcats backcourt next season. This was a huge win in the portal for Mark Pope, and it's one of meny reasons to feel good about Kentucky as a legitimate contender in 2026 — even without the overwhelming presence of potential lottery picks.

Lowe was on draft boards for long stretches this season, but it became clear he would need at least one more year before making the NBA leap. There are concerns about small, skinny guards who don't pressure the rim or score with elite efficiency, but Lowe is a prolific pull-up shooter with a high playmaking feel (5.5 assists to 3.0 turnovers) and plenty of confidence running an offense. If he takes another step forward on the Kentucky stage, don't be completely shocked if he gets tossed around as a potential late first-round option next June.

3. Otega Oweh, shooting guard

Otega Oweh transferred from Oklahoma to Kentucky upon Mark Pope's arrival and broke out as arguably the Wildcats' best player. He was probably a second-round pick this year, but Oweh opted for a fourth and final collegiate campaign in Lexington. And it was the right choice, especially in the NIL era.

A major athlete on the perimeter, Oweh has definite NBA tools. But he still needs to improve as a shooter and an on-ball decision-maker. His ability to sprint the floor in transition, attack the lane with a violent first step and lock up ball-handlers on the defensive end is mighty impressive. Oweh is a scorer, but if he can become a more well-rounded offensive lodestar in Pope's scheme, he could see his stock skyrocket as high as the first round.

2. Jasper Johnson, shooting guard

The Kentucky guard pipeline is back, baby! Jasper Johnson, a five-star recruit who most recently played in the Overtime Elite league, joins the Wildcats as a projected lottery pick. Calipari's not around anymore, but Johnson feels like a Calipari recruit — quick and ultra-confident, with defensive concerns and offensive superlatives in equal measure.

Johnson needs to get stronger, as he's currently listed around 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds, but the skill level is undeniable. He loves to push the tempo. He can beat defenders at the point of attack and uncork shifty handles to create separation for a pull-up 3. His floater is money. He embraces a very efficient, modern shot diet. The lack of physicality as a driver and finisher will give some front offices pause, but if Johnson goes to Kentucky and carves out a sizable scoring role as a freshman, the scouts will buy in eventually.

1. Jayden Quaintance, big

Jayden Quaintance is the rare college sophomore who wasn't yet draft eligible as a freshman. He arrived at Arizona State as a 17-year-old and rendered an immediate impact, averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 29.5 minutes. He started 17 games for the Sun Devils and was remarkably well-rounded with his impact.

Quaintance is due for a significant sophomore leap and he'll still be 18 when the 2026 draft rolls around, so he has the allure of youth and upside in his favor. At 6-foot-9 with long arms and excellent mobility, Quaintance is a one-man defensive wrecking crew and an extremely efficient finisher around the rim, whether he's plodding through post-ups or finishing vertically on lobs. He has some perimeter skill worth monitoring in Lexington, too. He is a projected top-five pick in FanSided's way-too-early 2026 mock draft.