4 Malik Monk landing spots to clear final hurdle of Warriors-Kings Kuminga trade

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings reopened trade conversations centered on restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this week, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. While not much progress was made, Golden State is coming up on the deadline to decide Kuminga's fate — and Sacramento's ongoing interest suggests that there is a world in which Kuminga forces his way to a new team.

There's only one problem: Golden State has no interest in Malik Monk, Sacramento's best trade chip and a potential salary match. Frankly, Monk is a hugely underrated player and he would help the Dubs a lot, but Golden State just does not want to deal with the financial ramifications.

"His contract is the primary issue, as he has a player option for the 2027-28 season worth $21.5 million that does not fit with the Warriors’ future flexibility plans," Amick writes. "There are concerns about his fit on the team as well."

Again, "concerns" about fit on the team shouldn't exist, as Monk has evolved beyond his volume-shooting, low-efficiency roots to become a well-rounded scorer and playmaker. But the Warriors don't want him, which means a Kuminga sign-and-trade would require a third team to absorb Monk's contract. If not now, then before the trade deadline in a separate deal.

It shouldn't be too hard for the Dubs to track down interested suitors. Monk averaged 17.2 points and 5.6 assists on 54.9 percent true shooting last season, starting 45 of 65 games. The year prior, he finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Here are a few plausible landing spots for the sharpshooting Kentucky product.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will need guard help as their season progresses without All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. We can safely write off another Indy Finals run, but the Pacers still want to compete for the playoffs. Rick Carlisle is one of the best and this roster is good enough to remain scrappy. Especially with the right, calculated trade maneuvers.

Monk can step into the starting backcourt next to Andrew Nembhard or come off the bench, depending on how the Pacers view Bennedict Mathurin. Either way, he'd close a lot of games and supply a usual shooting spark on the perimeter. Monk is comfortable on- or off-ball, with the athleticism to get out in the open floor and run with Indiana's up-tempo scheme.

Nembhard will take on a lot of new responsibilities this season, but Indiana would be wise to not put too much on his plate. Monk isn't a point guard by trade — and certainly not in the same sense that Haliburton is — but he can run pick-and-rolls, apply pressure on the rim as a driver, and give the Pacers another competent facilitator. He finished last season with a career-high 5.6 assists to only 2.4 turnovers. He has become quite smart with the ball.

T.J. McConnell can still run set-up duties off the bench and second-round pick Kam Jones has what it takes to earn minutes sooner than later, but the Pacers are a team built around the ability to deploy multiple ball-handlers and blitz opponents with their speed and sharp playmaking. Monk would fit in nicely.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns made sweeping changes this offseason, parting with both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. While it was past time to begin anew, the Suns are still in an awkward position, equipped with minimal draft capital and a roster that's not built to tank, but also not really built to contend.

Devin Booker is more prepared to run point than a lot of folks seem to realize, but the Suns' backcourt remains rather thin. Jalen Green is just not that dude, and Tyus Jones' departure was a real loss. The Suns would benefit from another guard to help set the table and create offense from scratch, especially in the non-Booker lineups. Collin Gillespie and Jared Butler will both get an earnest shot, but neither is on Monk's level.

Phoenix has an aggressive ownership group and a desire to contend, even when such goals feel... unrealistic. Monk would give the Suns a lot of offense in the second unit and a far more stable closer next to Booker in the backcourt than Green, especially during the latter's frequent and prolonged cold spells. The money isn't insignificant and the Suns did a lot to clean up their cap sheet this summer, but Monk's contract is right in line with his abilities.

Phoenix is banking a lot on the additions of Mark Williams, Dillon Brooks and Khaman Maluach, all of whom need strong guard play for different reasons. Monk can scale up with the second unit and spend time as a floor-spacer and connector when Booker runs the show. It's an ideal fit all around.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic took a pronounced step toward contention this summer, nailing pretty much every move. The Desmond Bane trade was ambitious, but you couldn't fashion a better third star to complement Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Jase Richardson and Noah Penda were home runs on draft night, while Tyus Jones was among the most underrated free agent signings of the offseason.

Still, you can't really have too much shooting. Orlando still needs guards who can space the floor and set the table when Bane sits. Jones and Richardson figure to take on healthy roles off the bench, but Monk is another (better) option who shouldn't cost much in terms of trade capital. Orlando would need to part with a real piece(s) to make the money work — Jonathan Isaac, Mo Wagner and Goga Bitadze stand out — but it could be worth it to install another volume shooter with Monk's dynamism.

Monk is one of the NBA's most electric shot-makers when he's rolling. He can shoot off of screens and out of various sets, comfortable firing off-balance and with deep range. Orlando has a stellar defensive apparatus to surround Monk with, but finding more avenues to perk up their scoring is the real draw. New York, Cleveland and other East contenders still profile as more potent offensive units.

Richardson's development will be a huge factor in how successfully a Monk trade pans out. If he's ready to step in and provide minutes off the bench, Orlando might run into a logjam. But if the Magic don't feel great about Richardson as a year-one contributor, Monk is the ideal third guard behind Bane and Jalen Suggs, giving the Magic a dynamic shooter and secondary ball-handler to fold into an already deep and talented rotation.

Houston Rockets

Frankly, the money aspect complicates this situation for the Houston Rockets. But after the Fred VanVleet injury, few teams need guard help more desperately. I am fairly confident in Reed Sheppard's ability to step in and step up, but the Rockets still need that stabilizing, experienced presence in the backcourt.

Monk is not FVV in terms of play style, but he gives the Rockets another source of halfcourt shot-making who can also spot-up and play out of two-man actions with Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant. It's a tremendous fit, and Monk would surely value the opportunity to play meaningful basketball after being stuck in the purgatories of Charlotte and Sacramento for his entire career.

Golden State might balk at helping the Rockets out when their plans also involve competing for a title, but flipping Kuminga for real value when both sides clearly want to move on is an opportunity worth seizing.

Steven Adams and a couple minimum contracts would do the trick financially, for what it's worth. So, while complicated by tax aprons and Houston's increasingly loaded payroll, it's not exactly impossible. Golden State could use another center to really bring the frontcourt together. The pieces fit.