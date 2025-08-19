4 NBA coaches who will have to play their way off the hot seat entering 2025-26

Every year, we see several NBA coaches lose their jobs. Last season, for reference, we saw three coaches get fired in the middle of the year and two coaches lose their jobs after the season concluded. In the NBA, there are always coaches on the hot seat, even before the season begins.

These four coaches must get their teams off to a good start or exceed expectations for the entire season; otherwise, they might be out of a job.

4. Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković

Darko Rajaković likely isn't the first person you'd think would be on the hot seat. However, there are real expectations for this team from an ownership and front office standpoint. The Toronto Raptors are one of six teams above the first apron, which comes with clear expectations for at least a playoff appearance.

Rajaković has a 55-109 record in his two seasons as the Raptors head coach. While the team has been positioning itself for the draft, it's still worth wondering if Rajaković is the Raptors' long-term plan at coach. Rajaković will have an uphill battle to build a competent offense around a jigsaw puzzle of a roster.

The Raptors' projected starting lineup of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl has plenty of talent. However, all of these players (except Poeltl) need the ball in their hands to be successful. Furthermore, Quickley is the only proven outside shooter. This roster is an odd fit together on paper.

In a weak Eastern Conference, the Raptors could make a playoff run, and that's clearly the expectation ownership has given the money they have invested in this core. Nevertheless, that also comes with pressure for Rajaković to perform and make this roster work. For Rajaković to keep his job, the Raptors will likely have to exceed their current over/under projection of 37.5 wins.

3. New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green

Similar to Rajaković, Willie Green might not be who you first think of when it comes to coaches on the hot seat. The new front office regime of Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver gave Green another shot after an injury-riddled 2024-25 season. However, Dumars and Weaver also shockingly decided to trade the New Orleans Pelicans' 2026 first-round pick on draft night.

Fair or not, this front office is expecting the Pelicans to be a competitive team. Frankly, though, outside of the Utah Jazz, the Pelicans aren't clearly better than any other teams in the West. This puts some unfair pressure on Green and the overall roster. Green will need to guide the Pelicans to a respectable record early on, or the front office may look to use him as a scapegoat for this subpar roster.

2. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse

The Philadelphia 76ers are in an odd spot, and it could cost Nick Nurse his job. Frankly, it was somewhat surprising that Nurse kept his job after a 24-58 campaign. However, the Sixers were riddled with injuries. With Joel Embiid and Paul George returning, the Sixers once again have playoff hopes.

Still, both players have extensive injury histories, and the Sixers could have another disappointing season. Whether injuries play a role or not, it's hard to imagine the Sixers would give Nurse another chance if the team disappoints again. So many times, coaches are blamed for the shortcomings of the roster that the front office built, and that could happen to Nurse.

Undoubtedly, Nurse is facing some real pressure heading into the season. For Nurse to keep his job, it will the Sixers will likely have to stay healthy and return to the playoffs.

1. Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers

Moving on to their fourth coach since 2023 would be far from ideal for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Doc Rivers is undoubtedly on the hot seat entering the season. Rivers took over for Adrian Griffin in the middle of the 2023-24 season. He has a 65-53 record with the Bucks in his one and a half seasons with the team. Rivers couldn't make the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard pairing work.

The Bucks are hoping to compete for a title, at the very least, move past the first round with a weaker Eastern Conference, and with Myles Turner now in the mix. Giannis' future with the Bucks has been speculated this offseason, and if the Bucks get off to a slow start, these conversations will heat up again. Milwaukee doesn't have many avenues to improve its roster, and might be forced to pull the plug on Rivers if the season doesn't go as planned.

Given this, Rivers enters the season on the hottest seat in the league. However, if the Bucks exceeded expectations, Rivers can shut down these rumors.